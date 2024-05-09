How tall does a mob grinder need to be in Minecraft?

Generic mob farms are among the best beginner farms that a Minecraft player could set up in a new survival world. They allow players to get essentially unlimited drops from creepers, skeletons, zombies, and occasionally, spiders. These mobs have incredibly useful drops, such as bones, arrows, and gunpowder, all of which are vital for late-game survival worlds and farms.

However, which is the best and most efficient way to build a mob farm? This article details the best height to build a generic mob farm's drop chute, both for players wanting an XP farm and those who just want resources. We also look at how to increase farm efficiency to speed up the grind.

How tall does one need to make a generic Minecraft mob farm?

22 blocks should leave mobs with roughly half a heart of health (Image via Mojang)

Unfortunately, there's no true "one size fits all" answer for a precise height to build a mob farm. This is because zombies have built-in armor, and along with skeletons, they can both spawn with extra armor. This includes armor with some of Minecraft's best enchantments, like featherfall, making it even harder to find the perfect height.

Additionally, the height of the farm will depend on whether you want to use it as a way to passively gather resources or as a Minecraft XP farm as well.

If the farm needs to be short enough to leave mobs alive, the best height to build the drop chute would be roughly 22 blocks. This will drop most Minecraft mobs that fall into the farm, outside of the rare armored mob, to low enough health that they can quickly be dispatched with a sword.

However, if this version of the classic Minecraft mob farm is being used entirely as a means of collecting resources, this needs to be increased. Adding two or three extra blocks of fall damage should be enough to handle the large majority of mobs that fall in. Adding more should help take care of the rare armored mobs.

Other important mob farm information

Building the farm up in the sky might be ugly, but it's the most efficient spot (Image via Mojang)

Besides knowing how far to drop mobs, there are a few other tips vital for setting up efficient Minecraft loot farms. The first is to build over an ocean biome, as it offers a flat surface to start from.

Also, make sure to build up 128 blocks from wherever the build is starting. This should ensure that there's no spawnable ground within the player's spawn radius other than the farm, essentially forcing all spawns into one area. This will dramatically increase the farm's efficiency.