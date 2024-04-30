5 impossible things in Minecraft Bedrock

There have been countless differences between Minecraft Java and Bedrock over the years since Microsoft acquired Mojang. And while a lot of these differences have been smoothed over in recent years, thanks to a major parity push from Mojang, there are still a few major ones that cause certain staples of Java Edition to be impossible in Bedrock.

Detailed below are five of the best examples of features or systems that just don't work the same on Bedrock as they do on Java.

5 things that are impossible to do on Minecraft Bedrock

1) Quasi-Connectivity

Bedrock is lacking QC as a foundational redstone feature (Image via Mojang)

Quasi-connectivity is a unique property of Java Edition redstone, specifically relating to pistons. This interesting bug-turned-feature is a result of the fact that Notch originally copy-pasted the door's code for the foundation of Minecraft's beloved pistons. While the top half of the door's texture and hitbox was removed, it can still sense redstone signals.

This results in pistons being powered by seemingly nothing, so long as what would be the top half of their "door" receives adequate power. This might seem like a basic feature, but it's formed the backbone of the majority of redstone builds in Minecraft Java. As a result, many farms, doors, and other builds simply don't work on Bedrock. If they do, they require significant modification.

2) Build on the Nether roof

Building on the Nether roof is a staple of Java Edition survival. One of the biggest signs that a world has a late-game player on it is if there's been a hole blasted in the Nether's bedrock roof to allow for unfettered access. Some of the best loot farms in Minecraft, such as gold and bartering farms, can be made hyper-efficient on the roof of the Nether since no mobs will spawn outside of farms.

Unfortunately, this privilege does not extend to Bedrock players. The build limit for the Nether on Bedrock is just above, well, bedrock. This means no blocks can be placed on the roof of the dimension. None of the best expert-level Minecraft farms can be built on the Nether roof, making it less useful to visit on Bedrock.

3) Easy Wither farming

Bedrock's wither is inarguably scarier than Java's (Image via Mojang)

One of the biggest differences between Bedrock and Java is the behavior and abilities of the single most dangerous mob in Minecraft: the Wither boss. The Wither on Java Edition has a flat 150 hearts, regardless of difficulty. Additionally, the Java Wither is only able to break blocks with its initial explosion.

Bedrock Withers, meanwhile, has 150 hearts on easy, 225 hearts on normal, and 300 hearts on hard. This is already way tougher, but the dash attack the boss uses in its second phase can break blocks in a 6x8x6 block volume around itself, rounded to the nearest block to the southeast.

Certain blocks, such as obsidian and bedrock are immune to breaking, but the vast majority are susceptible to Wither ruination. This makes it impossible to farm the boss the way Java Edition players can, both for Wither Roses and Nether Stars. The latter is needed to make Minecraft's powerful beacons.

4) Door mining

Java players can essentially breathe underwater for free, whereas Bedrock players can't (Image via Mojang)

Door mining is one of the most powerful resource collection methods that Java Edition players have access to. This method takes advantage of a quirk in Java Edition that causes doors to create air pockets. This means that players can explore and mine within underwater ravines and caves, safe from the threat of both Minecraft's hostile mobs and drowning.

Since doors on Bedrock Edition can get waterlogged, this is not possible, as the air pocket simply fills with water, causing players to drown. This makes it impossible to take advantage of these resource-flush caves until much later in the game, after getting either the respiration enchantment or water-breathing potions.

5) Easily access debug information

The F3 screen information is oftentimes invaluable to technical players (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft's F3 menu might be one of the biggest advantages that Java Edition has over Bedrock. The information that players have access to with a simple button press is unparalleled by anything in Bedrock. Players can view the local difficulty, light level, coordinations, directional facing, and the biome they're in, all of which are essential information for technical builds.

This makes the lack of such information on Bedrock feel awful. The closest thing that Bedrock players have is a built-in toggle for coordinates. It would be nice to have access to the full suite of information that Mojang already has, especially since there is a fully realized Java debug screen in Bedrock, exclusive to developer builds.