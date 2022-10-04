List of flying Minecraft mobs in 2022

When staying alert to mobs in a Minecraft world, inhabitants will want to keep an eye on the sky. Several of the game's creatures are fully capable of flying and not all of them are particularly friendly.

Fortunately, not all flight-capable mobs in Minecraft are hostile either, and some can even be tamed by players. As of version 1.19, there are ten total flying creatures in-game. Of these entities, four are either passive or defensive, and six are openly hostile towards players and others.

It's a good idea to keep each of these flying entities in mind when trying to keep yourself safe. Furthermore, keeping these mobs' uses deep in your memory can help you make proper decisions when dealing with these creatures.

Minecraft: Breaking down each flying mob in the game as of version 1.19

Allays

Allays can carry various items and blocks (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft's latest flying mob allays, with The Wild Update, are passive creatures that wander about. Unfortunately, this sometimes leads to the little critters being captured by pillagers, and they can be found caged in outposts and woodland mansions. Once released, allays can help players with finding and picking up objects.

When given a block or item, an allay will search the surrounding area and collect up to one stack's worth of the item or block if at all possible. It will then deliver those items to the player who sent it on its search. Additionally, allays will drop what they're holding if they hear a nearby note block, and head to the block to investigate the sound.

Thanks to the presence of amethyst shards in Minecraft, allays can also be duplicated. If the small flying mob is dancing at a nearby jukebox and is given an amethyst shard, it will clone itself and create an additional allay.

Bats

Bats can often be found in Minecraft's cavernous locations (Image via Mojang)

A passive Minecraft mob found in dark underground areas, bats do no harm to any player or entity. They occasionally fly about, squeaking and finding blocks to hang from for a nap. Bats will also fly away when players approach them too closely, even if the player in question is invisible.

When killed, bats reward no items or experience, making them essentially harmless and pointless to kill. Sometimes they even accidentally fly into lava, killing themselves in the process.

Bees

Bees can be useful in Minecraft if one takes the proper precautions (Image via Mojang)

One of the cuter flying mobs in Minecraft, bees are mostly passive mobs that mind their own business. However, when provoked from being attacked or having their nests threatened, they can attack their targets and poison them. If any other bees are in the area, they will attempt to swarm their foes.

The good news is that bees can be quite helpful in-game. They're capable of pollinating plants as they fly after extracting pollen from a flower. Once they return to their nest or artificial beehive, they will then create honey for players to harvest. However, it's important to keep a smoke trail entering the nest/hive, otherwise the bees will be upset with their honey being stolen.

Blazes

A blaze is spotted in the Nether (Image via Mojang)

Found in Minecraft's Nether fortresses, blazes are hostile floating mobs capable of burning opponents with fireballs. They emanate a steely sound as they breathe, and can be tricky to defeat for newcomers. However, to complete Survival Mode, they will need to be defeated in order to collect the blaze rods they drop.

Interestingly, blazes are one of the few entities in Minecraft that take damage from snowballs and splash water bottles. These flaming creatures can even take damage from the rain, though their home dimension doesn't create rainfall.

The Ender Dragon

Steve and Alex confront the Ender Dragon in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The final boss of Minecraft's Survival Mode, the Ender Dragon reigns over the End dimension with an iron fist. She remains invulnerable until her foes destroy the end crystals in the pylons surrounding her, which can be a difficult task considering all of the endermen roaming the battle arena.

Her fiery breath can cause substantial damage to targets, dealing burning damage over time. Breath attacks can also remain on the ground, creating a hazard. She can also release a fireball, which deals even more damage over time. When entering the End before completing Survival Mode, be wary of her mighty presence.

Ghasts

A ghast seen in the early days of Minecraft's beta (Image via Mojang)

Sad and ghoulish creatures that sob and roam the Nether, ghasts are eerie to witness and can also be dangerous. These pale flying mobs are capable of spitting explosive fireballs from their mouths, which can deal a substantial amount of damage to unwary players. Fortunately, a well-trained Minecraft veteran can deflect these fireballs with a well-timed melee strike.

When defeated, ghasts can drop their tears, which are useful for potion brewing. Even better, the crying creatures can also drop gunpowder, which can be useful for crafting TNT or firework rockets.

Parrots

A group of parrots dancing to a jukebox in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Inhabitants of Minecraft's jungle biomes, parrots are passive animals that fly about and can imitate the sounds of other mobs. These adorable birds can be tamed by being fed crop seeds, and will even perch on a player's shoulder. Parrots can also dance in the presence of a jukebox playing music, and will continue to do so even after the music disc has completed its track.

Parrots can be helpful during exploration, as they can tip off their owner to potential dangers nearby by imitating another mob's sounds. However, it is incredibly important to note that you shouldn't feed your parrot cookies, as they are highly toxic and will outright kill the bird.

Phantom

A phantom flies overhead in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Considered by many to be one of the biggest nuisances in the game, phantoms are creatures that appear if a player hasn't slept for three days in-game. The nightmarish creatures will attack their sleep-deprived target relentlessly by flying above them before diving in to strike. Fortunately, phantoms aren't very durable, but they won't stop spawning until their target gets some rest.

Strangely enough, much like creepers, phantoms are terrified of cats and ocelots. If you're being harassed by airborne phantoms during your day-to-day activities, keeping a feline friend nearby will keep the winged monsters at bay.

Vexes

An evoker summons vexes to assist it in battle (Image via Mojang)

Small wispy hostile mobs, vexes only appear in-game when summoned by an evoker illager. These small pests are capable of phasing through solid walls and tend to attack in a swarming pattern with their swords. Fortunately, with only 14 health points, they aren't too difficult to defeat.

In most circumstances, Vexes spawn in groups of three, though they can also be created via spawn eggs or console commands. Aside from their unique form of being created, vexes are little more than just a thorn.

The Wither

The Wither is an optional boss (Image via Mojang)

The only other boss in Minecraft's vanilla version, the Wither is summonable by creating an effigy of its likeness using soul sand/soil and three Wither skeleton skulls. Even though it can be skipped, many players seek out the Wither in order to defeat it and collect the nether star it drops to craft beacons.

Before summoning the Wither, ensure that you are well-prepared. The creature is immensely powerful in Java Edition as well as in Bedrock Edition. In fact, in the latter, the monster gains access to new attack patterns that make it even more erratic to confront.

