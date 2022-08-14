List of tamable mobs as of Minecraft 1.19 update

There are more than two dozen passive mobs in Minecraft, including farm animals and tamable mobs. There are more than a dozen neutral mobs, which means that they are not hostile to start with, but can start attacking players under certain conditions. There are also 33 hostile mobs, including all of the creatures of the night that attempt to kill players on sight.

Out of the three dozen or so passive and neutral mobs, there are 10 mobs that the player can tame, which will turn them into allies, helpinging repel the evil forces that turn up at night.

All tamable mobs in Minecraft as of 1.19 The Wild Update

1) Allays

An allay dancing (Image via Minecraft)

Allays are the newest tamable mod added to Minecraft. They can be found in groups between one and three within the large dark oak cages found around pillager outposts, as well as within jail cells found inside woodland mansions.

If players rescue an Allay from their incarceration, they will begin to wander around. If they give the mob an item, it will follow them around while looking for duplicates of the held item to pick up and bring back to the players. Players can set the Allay to a noteblock, and it will then bring items to the noteblock instead.

If the players give an Allay an amethyst shard while it is dancing, it will play a small sound and make a heart, after which it will duplicate itself.

2) Cats

A cat found in a village (Image via Minecraft)

Cats are a passive mob that can be found within villages and witch huts. They will run away from players, so to tame them, players will need to stand still and hold a raw cod or salmon in their hands. When the cat comes near them, they should give them fish in an attempt to tame them.

Cats that are fed another raw fish after being tamed will enter love mode and will be able to breed. The mob can keep both creepers and phantoms at bay, who will avoid them even if they are actively pursuing a player. They will not go between six and 16 blocks of a cat, making these animals a great defense for some of the game’s most annoying mobs.

3) Horses/donkeys/mules

Horses, donkeys, and mules are lumped together as they are all very similar equine mobs. Horses can be found in groups of between two and six in plains, sunflower plains, savannahs, savannah plateaus, windswept savannahs, and villages. Donkeys can be found in groups of one to three in meadows, plains, sunflower plains, savannahs, savannah plateaus, and windswept savannahs.

Mules are interesting mobs as they cannot spawn naturally. Instead, players will have to breed a horse and a donkey with golden apples or golden carrots, and the offspring will be a mule; additionally, they cannot breed.

All of these mobs can be healed by using many of the game’s crops, include wheat and apples. Additionally, players can put saddles on the mobs to control them. Donkeys and mules can also be equipped with chests, adding more inventory space.

4) Llamas/trader llamas

Llamas are neutral mobs that can be found in windswept hills, savannah plateaus, and savannah biomes. They can be tamed by players using wheat or hay, and will spit at any mobs that attack them. Interestingly, they will spit at wolves without provocation.

Llamas can be bred by players using between one and three hay bales. Players can be equipped with carpets of any of the game’s colors, showing a different patterned rug on the llama’s back. The mob can also be equipped with a chest, allowing it to have between three and 15 additional storage slots, depending on its strength statistic.

Trader llamas are a variants that spawn in groups of two alongside wandering traders. Players can kill the wandering trader, and the llamas will then be considered tamed.

5) Parrots

A parrot in a jungle biome (Image via Minecraft)

Parrots are a very rare mob that can spawn within jungle biomes. They are found in groups of one or two at y levels of 70 or above. They only spawn on logs, leaves, and grass blocks, and have a total of six health, or three hearts.

Parrots can be tamed by using any types of seeds on them. Each usage has a 10% chance to tame the mob, which will then fly after players. Parrots are one of only three tamable animals that cannot breed, with the other two being mules and skeleton horses. Parrots can also perch on their player’s shoulder.

Parrots can also do what many players might expect from their real-life mimicry abilities. They can imitate the sounds of any mobs within 20 cubical blocks, alerting players to potential threats. Additionally, they will also do an iconic dance now when they hear a music disc being played.

6) Skeleton horses

A skeleton horse on a lead (Image via Minecraft)

While skeletons horses might be a variant of the horse, they are so unique and different from their equine siblings that they deserve their own category.

Horses, donkeys, and mules can either be found in the world naturally, or spawned through the player breeding them. However, skeleton horses are much different as they cannot breed or be bred. Instead, they are only found in specific circumstances.

There is a random chance for any lightning strike during a thunderstorm to spawn a skeleton horse trap. This is a 0.75% to 1.5% chance on easy difficulty, a 1.5% chance to a four percent chance on normal, and a 2.25% to 6.75% chance on hard. Whenever players move within 10 blocks of a horse trap, lightning will strike, and four skeleton horsemen will spawn.

If a Minecraft player manages to kill the skeleton on the back of skeleton horse, while leaving said horse alive, it will become passive and tamed. These skeleton horses always have 15 health, or 7.5 hearts. Their speed is always 0.2, double the player’s walking speed of 0.1.

7) Wolves

A pack of wolves in a forest biome (Image via Minecraft)

Wolves are one of Minecraft’s classic tamable mobs, and were added in the game in March of 2011, with the release of beta 1.4. They are found in forest, taigas, groves, old growth taigas, snowy taigas, and all variants of these biomes, in packs of four, with 10% of these wolves spawning as pups.

Players can tame wolves by feeding them bones. Each bone has a 33 percent chance to tame the wolf, and once tamed, a collar can be placed on it. This collar can be dyed as well.

Wolves have a total of 10 hearts, and their tails are a visual indicator of their current health. The higher their tail is lifted upwards, the higher their health is. These wolves can be bred using any of Minecraft's meat items.

