Microsoft's Copilot AI will be added to Minecraft to monitor your gameplay and provide help

Minecraft is one of the most fun games to play that offers a vast world for players to explore, find different elements in the game, build new items, and structures, and most importantly, fight dangerous mobs and survive the challenges that come as the game progresses. But what if there was an AI that monitored every move in the game and guided the players whenever they needed it?

This might seem like something in the distant future, but very soon, Minecraft can make use of AI that will monitor players' activities and offer instructions based on the gameplay. Whether this will improve the gameplay experience or cause an unnecessary hindrance remains to be seen. But till then, here’s everything about Microsoft adding Copilot AI to Minecraft.

Copilot AI will be added to Minecraft

For those who are unaware, Copilot is Microsoft’s AI that is based on OpenAI’s GPT model. Copilot is a feature present on Microsoft Windows and it works as a smart assistant that helps users with various things. The company is upgrading the AI and adding new features to it.

But what was unexpected was the AI coming to Minecraft out of all things. After all, why would the game need an artificial intelligence assistant? Well, the plan is to make the game easier for the players by making the AI a perpetually available aid.

However, this will be very different from any game help that is already available when players need it - the Copilot AI will be able to monitor the gameplay continuously and not only when the player gives permission.

This might seem a bit unconventional. The AI will continuously monitor the gameplay and guide players by telling them what to do, where to go, and how to prevent damage. While this sounds unique and it is impressive that the AI can understand all of this, it opens a new avenue of questions.

If the AI is there to tell the player what to do and where to go, it takes away the sense of exploration in the game; the core thing that makes not just Minecraft, but every game fun. It’s like having someone else continuously telling the player the right way to play it.

This does not mean that AI integration has no merits. The Copilot AI can be great if the player specifically needs help with something or is stuck somewhere. If the AI can detect bugs in the game and report them to Mojang Studios, that would be even more useful.

We must wait and see how Microsoft and Mojang Studios implement AI into the game. This means that we might get another additional offering with the Minecraft 1.21 update.

