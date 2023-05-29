Minecraft 1.20 update name, date, Java and Bedrock Edition update methods, and more

Minecraft 1.20, also known as the Trails & Tales update, is finally close at hand after a months-long wait. Initially announced in October 2022, the update finally has a concrete release date of June 7, 2023. It promises new blocks, mobs, and mechanics, including the previously postponed gameplay addition of archeology.

Minecraft 1.20 will be available on all compatible platforms for both Java and Bedrock Edition, making its way to consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. According to Mojang Studios, the update derived its name from the content centering on exploration as well as the stories of the past, while forging new stories between players in the present.

For Minecraft players who may not be aware of the 1.20 update, it seems like a good time to review it before its early June release.

Minecraft 1.20's features, and how to download it for Java and Bedrock editions

To fit the theme of Minecraft's Trails & Tales update, players can explore newfound terrain and delve into the reaches of their world to unearth ancient items and even the egg of the sniffer, the game's first prehistoric mob. In addition, they can create new hanging signs, build structures with bamboo and cherry blossom tree wood sets, store their books in the chiseled bookshelf, customize their armor with trims, and ride the new camel mob with their friends.

New features arriving in Minecraft 1.20

Explore the Cherry Grove Biome - The latest biome arriving in the game is the much-requested cherry blossom grove. These new biomes generate near mountains much like standard groves, but contain cherry trees, pink petal blocks on the forest floor, and can also contain mobs like sheep, pigs, and bees.

Befriend the Camel and Sniffer Mobs - Two new mobs make their way to Minecraft 1.20 in the form of the 2022 Mob Vote winner the sniffer as well as camels. The sniffer can be found via archeological pursuits by discovering its egg and hatching it, and the passive creature will sniff for ancient plant seeds and pods once it grows into adulthood. Meanwhile, the camel is the latest means of traveling your world in style. After being saddled, up to two players can ride a camel wherever they please, and the camel's height keeps players relatively safe from hostile mobs.

Visit the Trail Ruins - A new structure emerges in jungle and taiga biomes containing the remains of long-lost architecture. Here, players can find suspicious sand and suspicious gravel blocks that can be brushed for archeological items.

Grow Ancient Plantlife - Thanks to the sniffer, players can now uncover torchflower seeds and pitcher pods, which can be grown on farmland to create torchflowers and pitcher plants respectively.

Unearth Items With Archeology - The addition of suspicious sand and suspicious gravel blocks to Minecraft creates an invitation for players to brush the blocks to find new items. Players can find the likes of pottery "sherds" which can be combined to create a decorated pot with a multitude of different patterns. Sniffer eggs can also be unearthed using archeology, and more features may be on the way soon.

Customize and Renovate Your Armor - Thanks to the inclusion of the new smithing template items, players can now apply a variety of different trims complete with various patterns and colors to their armor. Smithing templates have also now replaced the original method of upgrading diamond equipment into netherite quality, so players will need to hunt for upgrade templates to obtain netherite gear.

Enjoy a Litany of New Blocks and Items - Hanging signs, calibrated sculk sensors, piglin heads, chiseled bookshelves, and bamboo and cherry wood sets stand ready to be used by players however they see fit. Furthermore, Minecraft 1.20 introduces a new music disc known as "Relic" to fit the update's past-meets-present theme.

How to download 1.20 update on PC

If you haven't already, download and install the Minecraft Launcher via the Microsoft Store or the game's official website. On June 7, 2023, open your launcher and select either Java Edition or Bedrock/Windows 10/11 Edition from the game list to the left of the window. Press the green install/play button. The update should download automatically before the game opens.

How to download 1.20 update on consoles

By default, current console versions of the game will automatically update when the console is online and has a connection to the internet. However, some players may have their console set to update manually. Typically, just attempting to open Minecraft on your console can result in the game attempting to update, so this is worth a try. Alternatively, check for updates for the app using the start menu or check your respective digital storefront and head to the game's store page and manually download updates.

How to download 1.20 update on mobile

Much like other methods, Minecraft is set to automatically update itself (when possible) on both Android and iOS mobile devices. However, some players may have their auto-updates turned off, resulting in a manual update being required. In the event that you need to update the game directly, open either the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store and search for Minecraft's store page. The install/play button should be replaced with an update button. Simply tap this button and wait for the download to complete, then open the app and enjoy.

Whatever the case, Minecraft 1.20 is finally almost here, and there will undoubtedly be plenty of things to be excited about.

Time will tell how Trails & Tales stacks up compared to other updates, but it's certainly starting off with a strong showing if the fan reception is any indication.

