7 best Asian-inspired house designs to try out in Minecraft (2022)

Minecraft is an easy game to fall into complacency in. Often, players will create simple bases based on what they know and have done in the past. This can make new worlds feel much more similar than they otherwise should.

There is a quick and easy way to remedy this by using a design esthetic that is new to the player. This will allow players to get a new wave of creativity and passion for a style that they may be new to.

Note: This article is based on the views of its writer.

The most beautiful Asian-inspired build themes for players to try out in Minecraft in 2022

7) Traditional Filipino countryside home

A play on some traditional Filipino design esthetics, this home offers all the space players will need to get their first few Minecraft weeks under their belt.

This adorable home would make for a fantastic starter base for players wanting to spice up the look of their first base.

Using many easy-to-acquire early game resources, such as sandstones, slabs, and a massive amount of wood, this base should take very little investment to get set up.

6) Japanese home

Another potential starter base, this build employs everything that those familiar with stereotypical Japanese architecture know: curved roofing, often peaking at the edges and near the middle, with white walls reminiscent of the paper walls that traditional Japanese housing would employ.

Much like how these paper walls would allow light into houses, these white walls help to keep the build bright.

While not the most spacious internally, they will offer enough space for players to store their initial days of items and can be surrounded by farms to add to the peaceful countryside esthetic.

The best part of this build is that it can be built with many different color pallets: dark woods with colorful roofing, light woods with dark roofing, red roof trim, etc. There is so much customizability that players can build these homes across many worlds and have each of them be unique.

5) Mughal style home

An example of the Mughal inspired builds (Image via planetminecraft.com)

Based on the architecture of the Mughal empire, geographically located in what is now India, these builds feature some beautiful and unique features.

These builds are characterized by earthen tones, such as oranges, yellows, deep reds, creams, and off-whites, contrasting with blue, teal, cyan, or green accenting and roofing.

Often offering more than enough room for the early and midgame, these builds are the easiest to create in worlds with a nearby badlands biome, for easy and abundant access to terracotta, which features many colors that make these builds look as visually appealing as they do.

4) Tea house

An example of a tea house build (Image via planetminecraft.com)

The teahouse build takes the design esthetics of the Japanese house and adds to the coziness factor, and increases the size, making them better for a mid-game base.

The use of darker wood for the roof with a highlight of bright red for the edges and arches adds to the vibe of ferocity and comfort.

The teahouse would make for a perfect medium-sized base for midgame for those wanting to channel their inner Uncle Iroh.

3) Pagoda

An example of a pagoda build (Image via Minecraft)

Pagodas are interesting because they are inherently scalable. Pulling from their real-world Buddhist counterparts, these builds are large towers, with layers separated by sweeping roofs with slightly upturned corners.

This tower and layer-ability means that players can increase the height of their pagoda should they need more room for storage or farms.

In the real world, these pagodas are most associated with oranges and reds as the main body of the building, which can be replicated with concrete, terracotta, wool, or even copper and wood. These pagodas often have cooler colored roofing and windows to contrast with the primary colors of the build.

2) Himeji Castle

Himeji castle as seen from below (Image via Minecraft)

Large and imposing, as well as modeled after the real-world castle found in Japan’s Himeji city, more specifically the Hyogo prefecture.

Named a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, this castle, also known as the White Heron Castle, features a striking bright white appearance, with starkly contrasted black roofing and slightly upturned corners, often associated with Japanese architecture.

In Minecraft, this large and imposing base makes for a wonderful home, with more than enough internal space for storage and different small-scale farms.

Combined with its striking appearance, which can be achieved using white concrete, wool, or even calcite or diorite, this build will pop and stand out against all but the snowiest of environments.

However, the build will even pop in snowy environments due to dark roofing, which can be achieved using black wool, concrete, blackstone, blocks of coal, etc. While slightly more exaggerated in Minecraft than in the real world, the curved corners help the build stand out from more generic castle designs.

1) Mughal style palace

Mughal inspired builds with the palace in the back (Image via planetminecraft.com)

The palace takes the style employed by the Mughal home and cranks the size up to 11. Characterized by massive orange pillars and walls, capped with teal domes, all with white and cream accents push this build to the extremes of appeal.

Warm colors feel inviting, with cooler colors offering a reprieve for the eye, making this a generally amazing design esthetic.

This build features more room than any player could reasonably use, providing ample space for a massive storage system, as well as wings of the palace that could be used for different farms.

This build would take advantage of the earthen colors that terracotta would provide and potentially the blocks supplied by ocean monuments for the dark blues and teals.

The most important feature of the build to get right is the pointed tips on the tops of the domes, as, without that feature, they more closely resemble traditional western castles and churches with ordinary domes on top.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar