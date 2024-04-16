Minecraft Farlanders mod: All you need to know

Minecraft Farlanders is a unique mod that adds several new features to the sandbox game. Though Mojang Studios continues to officially add features to their game, its highly active community consistently creates various third-party features like mobs, structures, biomes, items, blocks, etc. These are made into mods that can be downloaded and played on the base game.

Here is a short guide about everything related to Minecraft Farlanders mod.

Everything to know about Minecraft Farlanders mod

The lore behind Minecraft Farlanders

The Farlanders are mysterious mobs who used to live in the now-removed Far Lands (Image via CurseForge)

This mod was created in 2019 by a modder named ModdingLegacy. While creating this mod, they added rich lore to further enhance the experience of the features players will interact with through the mod.

The story of this mod is that the Farlanders are unique creatures that used to live in the now-removed Far Lands in Minecraft. Most of them looked extremely similar to Enderman, with a few exceptions.

After Far Lands was removed from the game, these creatures were forced to adapt and live in the Overworld. Over the years, they adapted to the lifestyle of the Overworld and started trading items for a special ore.

Not all farlanders are passive and friendly; some of them can be hostile and harmful as well.

What does the Minecraft Farlanders mod offer?

Farlanders mod adds new structures, mobs, items, and blocks (Image via CurseForge)

The mod adds various mobs, items, a new trading system, and more. First, the mod adds a new ore called endumium. It is found deep underground, beneath swamps, mountains and jungles.

Once players obtain endumium, they can find farlanders in their own villages found in plains and a few other biomes. These endumium crystals can be traded with the farlanders for all kinds of different Overworld items.

The main focus of the mod is its long list of different farlander mobs. The mod adds farlanders, elder farlanders, looters, rebels, wanderers, enderminions, classic enderman, mystic enderminions, ender guardians, ender golem, and many more. It even adds a mini-boss mob called the Titan.

How to download the Minecraft Farlanders mod?

Farlanders mod can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge)

The Minecraft Farlanders mod can be easily downloaded from the web. One of the popular websites to download mods is CurseForge, on which the Farlanders is available and has been downloaded over 4,000,000 times. The mod supports Forge and NeoForge modding APIs, one of which can be downloaded and installed by players from the web.

Once the modding API is installed and a modded game version gets created, players can download the latest Farlanders mod version from CurseForge. As of now, the latest version supports the 1.20.4 version.

After downloading, the mod can be copy-pasted in the mods folder inside the official game directory on a device.

Finally, players can open the modded game version from the launcher and have fun with the mod.

