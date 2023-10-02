Minecraft OST music playlist 2023

Minecraft, with its glory, is incomplete without the soundtracks that set a tone and a mood as you sign into the game. Whether it is the beginning of the in-game world, the Nether realm, or the End, these Original Sound Tracks (OSTs) complement the appropriate scenario to make the game more immersive for Minecrafters.

The initial music for this game was first released on the 0.0.22a Java edition. As the game grew in popularity, many in the community contributed to the production of such OSTs.

Artists like C418, Lena Raine, Kumi Tanioka, Samuel Aberg, and Aron Cherof have been instrumental in composing many songs through consequent updates. Let us uncover the latest Minecraft OSTs, leading into 2023.

Minecraft OST playlists and how to use them

Minecraft OST playlist for 2023

Mojang’s most popular game has been constantly upgraded, featuring new content for you to cherish. Many artists have developed music tracks coherently with recent updates such as the Nether update, Caves and Cliff update, and many more.

This is a list of such tracks that have been released recently for Minecraft:

Minecraft – Volume Alpha by C418 Released on March 4, 2011 Total 24 tracks. Minecraft – Volume Beta by C418 Released on November 9, 2013 Total 30 tracks. Nether Update by Lena Raine Released on April 10, 2020 Total of five tracks. Caves and Cliffs by Lena Raine and Kumi Tanioka Released on October 20, 2021 Total 10 tracks (seven composed by Raine and three composed by Tanioka). Wild Update by Lena Raine and Sameul Aberg Released on April 20, 2022 Total four tracks (three by Raine and one by Sameul). Trails and Tales by Aron Cherof Released on April 26, 2023. Total five tracks.

Commands to play music in Minecraft

Use the command console to play music. (Image via Mojang)

The command console in Minecraft has a super-friendly feature. This is true even in playing music. The “/music” command can be used to operate as a music player in the game. It is important to note that commands only work with the Bedrock edition.

This is how you can utilize it:

To play music: /music play <trackName> [volume] [fadeSeconds] [repeatMode]

To queue music: /music queue <trackName> [volume] [fadeSeconds] [repeatMode]

To stop music: /music stop [fadeSeconds]

To change the volume of music: /music volume <volume>

Associated terms:

trackName is the name of the track you want to play.

is the name of the track you want to play. volume is a value between 0 and 1 that will enable you to change the volume to play the music.

is a value between 0 and 1 that will enable you to change the volume to play the music. fadeSeconds is a value between 0 and 10 that indicates the time taken to fade the music in or out.

is a value between 0 and 10 that indicates the time taken to fade the music in or out. repeatMode denotes whether the music track is to be played on repeat.

How to use the music command in the game

Using the commands and the variables, you can play the music as per your desire in the game. Add the /music command and use functions like play, queue, stop, and volume. For example, if you want to play the “Pigstep” music track on repeat, add the command as - /music play record_pigstep 0.5 0 loop.

What songs play in the background?

As you may have experienced, every single interaction with the game's environment has a particular music associated with it. Some tracks play randomly, while others are closely associated with a particular event.

The song Alpha plays during the end credits, and the music Boss plays when you enter the End, with the Ender Dragon still alive. In underwater oceans or rivers, randomized underwater tracks start playing. If you are in the Nether, a randomized general Nether track or Nether biome-based track starts playing (warped forests are an exception).

The main menu also features its music. A random menu track starts playing on the main menu if you use it for over 30 seconds. In Java edition, with the pause menu, game music also pauses and resumes when you exit it. In the Bedrock edition, the game continues to play the track since the world time does not pause in this version of the game.

The Minecraft OSTs in 2023 incorporate the work of many infamous artists who have composed several tracks, adhering to the in-game updates. One can always listen to these tracks using the /music command or experience it while exploring the game. The community is always blessed to have such artists who keep the game experience immersive and renewed with their creative music tracks.