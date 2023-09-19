Minecraft releases LoFi playlists for your late-night gaming session

Minecraft is undoubtedly a relaxing game for players all around the world, and Mojang is clearly aware of this fact. To enhance these chilled-out gaming sessions, the developers provided a free set of LoFi music playlists that feature remixes from a variety of Electronic, LoFi, and Synthwave artists like Monolism, Adam Lukas, Hendric Buenck, and Lute Skit, among others.

These new sets of relaxing Minecraft tracks are available for free on the game's official YouTube channel but can also be accessed across multiple music streaming platforms. As long as fans have an internet connection, they can enjoy the tracks with no strings attached.

But which Minecraft songs got remixes across the playlists? And where can fans find these new tracks?

Full tracklist for all three of Minecraft's new LoFi playlists

The art for the LoFi playlist for Minecraft Legends: Laid Back Lutes for Leading the Charge (Image via Minecraft/YouTube)

Mojang didn't simply release one LoFi playlist and call it a day. Instead, the developers unveiled three distinct sets of tracks catered to Minecraft and its Legends and Dungeons spin-offs. This should help players find the perfect set of tracks to enjoy their gaming session, and it's always possible to mix and match tracks on certain streaming platforms.

Whatever the case, it's worth noting all of the tracks available across all three playlists for further reference.

The key art for the Tranquil Beats for Tower Runs playlist (Image via Minecraft/YouTube)

Soothing Synths for Mining Blocks tracklist

Echo in the Wind - Remixed by Monolism A Familiar Room - Remixed by Monolism Bromeliad - Remixed by Monolism Crescent Dunes - Remixed by Monolism Relic - Remixed by Monolism

The playlist technically includes 15 tracks, but entries 6-15 are repetitions of the tracks listed above in the order they are presented.

Laid Back Lutes for Leading the Charge tracklist

The Well of Fate - Remixed by Hendric Buenck New Worlds, New Adventures - Remixed by Hendric Buenck The Coming War - Remixed by Ian Shi A Long Day Awaited - Remixed by Adam Lukas The Green Expanse - Remixed by James Everingham Blue Ice, White Snow - Remixed by Hendric Buenck Alone With the Sky - Remixed by Adam Lukas A Time of Legends - Remixed by James Everingham Lute Skit

After these tracks have been played, this Legends-centric playlist will repeat once more with the same song order.

Tranquil Beats for Tower Runs tracklist

Dalarna - Remixed by ptr Coral Rise - Remixed by o k h o Desert Temple - Remixed by Wun Two Broken Heart of Ender - Remixed by eevee Mooshroom Island - Remixed by Esbe Dalarna - Remixed by The Deli Evoker - Remixed by o k h o Halland - Remixed by Wun Two Ghast - Remixed by Esbe Crimson Forest - Remixed by The Deli The Arch Illager - Remixed by eevee

Much like the other two playlists, this list for Dungeons-based will repeat again based on the track order listed above.

Where can players listen to Mojang's new Minecraft LoFi playlists?

For those who want to check out the new playlists and listen to them for free, all three LoFi playlists are available via the game's official YouTube channel. No account is required, so players can hop over to the channel and tune in. Furthermore, each playlist even has a relaxing video accompanying it.

However, fans can also find all three playlists on multiple music streaming sites/apps, some of which do require a membership. They can find the playlists on the following platforms:

Spotify

Tidal

Pandora

Apple Music

Amazon Music (currently available to pre-save but will be accessible at a later date)

Deezer

Beatport

No matter how fans prefer listening to their music while building, crafting, battling, and exploring, these great LoFi playlists are available to enjoy. The YouTube versions repeat themselves before the video ends, which may be great for longer game sessions. Platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, etc., can also allow fans to pick their favorite tracks and add them to their own playlists.

Regardless of how players listen to these playlists, they should make for an excellent and relaxing aid, no matter which Minecraft game is being played.