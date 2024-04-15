Minecraft player discovers desert temple in an odd location

Minecraft’s biome and structure generations depend on an algorithm that works under the hood to decide where villages, desert temples, ocean monuments, and other structures would spawn. Thus, it is natural that sometimes, the algorithm would fumble and produce some erratic spawns. This is exactly what a Minecraft player and Reddit user SpicyDeluxeMcCrispy discovered when they discovered a desert temple spawned, not in a desert but inside a lake!

An image of the same scene was shared and here’s how other players reacted to this hilarious find.

Minecraft player finds a desert temple in an odd location

Desert temples are large structures that are rarely found in the desert, which is why they are called desert temples. Inside, players can find an underground area filled with chests containing loot. But they need to be careful as the area is also laced with TNT that blows up if the player steps on the pressure plates.

But the hilarious thing about this find is that the desert temple spawned in a lake on the outskirts of the Taiga region. As the image shows, there is hardly any sand but just rocky mountains and some plains around where the desert temple has spawned.

Bugs like these are very rare, but they can occur, especially with the Bedrock version. The Minecraft Bedrock version is known to be filled with bugs, with other players showing various such clips and images. One player showed a Minecraft bug that made a wither skeleton skull explode whenever it was moved.

While this desert temple bug is not threatening to the player, it can make one chuckle. Reddit user SpicyDeluxeMcCrispy shared the image on the subreddit for Minecraft, with other players reacting hilariously to this bizarre bug.

A Reddit user by the name ishtarcrab commented that the desert temple was always present, as there used to be a desert way back. Now the desert is gone but the temple remains.

Another user, Mintxd-gg, questioned whether it was the Bedrock version of the game, owing to the regular bugs and errors that come with it.

User SwartyNine2691 also asked:

"The bugged temple, is it on Bedrock?"

Most of the users joked around, with user TheDevilsAdvokaat saying that the original poster had finally found Atlantis. Meanwhile, user albyp501 jokingly said that the world is healing from the effects of global warming.

