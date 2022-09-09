5 best Minecraft texture packs for showcasing builds in 2022

A corrupted Nether portal with the Clarity Texture pack (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft is one of the best games for players to flex their creativity. The block aesthetic of the title is perfect for them to build whatever to their heart's content, with the only limiting factor for builds being how good users are at picking their block palette and converting their ideas into the iconic block aesthetic.

Once the build is done, the question arises: what is the best way to show off the build? Below are five of the best texture packs available for the game that will make a great build look even better.

Five amazing Minecraft texture packs

5) ModernArch

An example of the free version of ModernArch (Image via Minecraft)

ModernArch is a freemium texture pack, with the 128 by 128 being freely available for those wanting to try the pack out to see if they want to support it. Supporters on Patreon have access to 256 by 256, 512 by 512, and 1024 by 1024 resolution versions of the texture pack.

The main appeal of this pack is hinted at within the name of the texture pack. Instead of being medieval-based or using vanilla textures as a starting point, the texture pack aims to overhaul the design language of the game and bring it into the modern era.

This is done through texture changes such as furnaces being replaced by modern stovetop oven combinations, for example. While the title aims to update many blocks and items to a modern degree, the pack does not skip ensuring the magical or fantastical elements are also updated.

4) Pixelbox

An example of the free version of Pixelbox (Image via Minecraft)

Pixelbox, similar to the previously mentioned ModernArch, is a freemium texture pack, with a 64 by 64 resolution version of the pack being free to demo in-game. Patreon supporters also gain access to a 128 by 128, 256 by 256, and 512 by 512 version of the texture pack.

This texture pack aims to enhance the vanilla visuals of the game, embracing the cartoonish feel and vibrant colors that Minecraft is well known for while enhancing the textures by upscaling them.

This texture pack manages to strike a lovely balance between updating the game's graphics while still resembling the Minecraft we all know and love.

3) Faithful 32x32

An example of a base with the Faithful texture pack (Image via Minecraft)

Faithful, as the name might suggest, is dedicated to being as faithful to the vanilla game as possible. Many texture packs aim to make the textures as large in resolution as possible, with little regard to how the textures look in-game.

This can make the game look worse and feel nothing like Minecraft, a double whammy of disappointment.

Faithful does not suffer this issue by any means. The look and feel of the texture pack are so faithful to the base title that after playing with it for any meaningful amount of time, the game will feel like it has always looked that way and is meant to look that way.

2) Epic Adventures

An example of the Epic Adventures texture pack (Image via Minecraft)

Epic Adventures is a totally free texture pack that upscales the game's default textures from 16 by 16 to 32 by 32. It is a much darker, grungier, and more medieval texture pack available for the game.

This texture pack does many things builders love, such as combining textures. For example, glass placed next to more glass will not have any dividing lines but mesh into a single glass texture, helping with immersion. This also applies to the different glass varieties, such as glass panes and stained glass.

This texture pack is the perfect choice for builders wanting to show off their medieval-style builds with a breathtaking texture pack to match.

1) Clarity

An example of the Clarity texture pack (Image via Minecraft)

Clarity is one of the best options available for enhancing the game's visuals, made only better by the fact that the texture pack is free. The only downside is that the only option is 32 by 32, though it is not much of an issue because of how amazing the texture pack is.

The colors within the textures are used to imply depth, adding visual interest to many of the game's textures and a level of detail and beauty that the resolution would not imply on paper.

Almost every aspect of the vanilla game's graphics is overhauled and made better. This is what the title should have looked like all along and will push builds to another level of beauty.

