Minecraft streamers react to 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Update Part 1's official release

The official release of the first part of the two-part update, Minecraft Caves & Cliffs, has had both players and streamers alike in a state of excitement.

The first part of the update released on June 8th, 2021 at 4:00 PM BST. It boasted several new features, including an abundance of new mobs, items, blocks, and a complete renovation to the classic caves system.

Audiences have been anticipating their favorite streamers' reactions to the new update, just as they've been itching to dig through the update on their own. This article talk about a handful of streamers' reactions to the release of Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Update Part 1.

Streamers react to Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Update Part 1

Ranboo, so far, has been one of the only streamers to give an in-depth look at the first part of the officially released Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Update. He streamed himself playing the new update on the day of its official release, June 8th, 2021.

The first new feature he encountered was, unfortunately for him, the glow squid. Ranboo was one of many fans who wanted to see the moobloom win the community vote, so seeing the shining aquatic winner of the poll was sure to rub salt in his wounds.

One of the biggest changes to the in-game cave system was how the different ores look. After having the same style of ore for each mineable material for years, the original ore style has become somewhat iconic to Minecraft. Ranboo, upon discovering the difference in ore, had mixed feelings about the change.

"So now there's this... there's this coal. Which looks... very odd, now. It looks very odd now. Y'all are just saying, "ew," because it's different than what you're used to. It looks fine!"

Although agreeing that the change in ore texture looks odd now that it's different, he tells his stream chat that the new texture looks fine and that they're just not used to it being different yet.

"It looks fine, chat. My goodness. It honestly looks fine, it's just that it's not what you're used to. Y'all are just like, "Oh my gosh! It's not what I'm used to, so therefore it is ugly."

Although Ranboo sought out several of the new additions, the feature that was most highlighted in his stream was undoubtedly the axolotls. His nearly two-and-a-half hour stream mainly consisted of him seeking out the new, adorable mob. He ended up finding the second rarest color variant in Minecraft, that being the cyan axolotls.

"This is great. This is awesome. This is fantastic, I'm having a great day. Look at him... look at it!"

Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg also offered his opinion on the first part of the 1.17 Minecraft Update in a video uploaded to his main channel. His reaction to the different ore textures was more aggressive, saying:

"The ores are different! That's it? You changed the texture? I can do this in five minutes."

After mining the iron ore, he comments on the newly added raw iron;

"They're nuggets! They're chicken nuggets! What's the point, we waited for this? Oh my god... even the coal looks different. I mean it does look better, I guess?"

He was rather impressed with the addition of copper to Minecraft. He liked the look of the block and took interest in the items that can be made from copper as well. The lightning rods, especially, were something he stated he would use now that it's been added to Minecraft.

"Lightning rod? We can finally make one! Oh my gosh, yes! That is a great update. Thank you, Mojang. The problem I have... these guys [his villagers] keep getting struck by lightning all the time. They turn into witches, and I hate it. But now we can redirect the lightning!"

Phil "Ph1LzA" Watson has both reacted to the Minecraft 1.17 Snapshots, as well as given some of thoughts on the officially released update and its implementation into his over two-year-old hardcore world.

He expressed concern about the stability of the update and how it would affect his current Minecraft Hardcore World;

"If you're new here, you probably don't know why I'm not playing it. Ever since 1.14 I've been incredibly skeptical of any brand new release. I will always wait at least a week. So, maybe next week I'll be playing it! I've played on it off-stream, in a single-player world, not my hardcore world, just to fuck around and see how to get things. But this hardcore world, hardcore worlds in general, I am super, super paranoid of losing it to some random glitch that hasn't reared it's ugly head yet."

His concern is completely understandable, as after all, he's been working on this Minecraft Hardcore World for upwards of two years now.

