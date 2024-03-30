The Silence mod for Minecraft: All you need to know about this horror mod

Horror mods are nothing new to Minecraft. In fact, mods like the infamous Cave Dweller mod are widely considered among the most beloved of all Java edition mods. The cave dweller mod's success has caused a huge boom in similar spooky mods for Mojang's blocky masterpiece.

While most of the game's horror mods end up copying the cave dweller mod in some capacity, one of the best horror mods, The Silence mod, stands out from the rest due to its creativity and genuine ability to scare.

Everything players need to know about this incredible analog horror-inspired experience, from the details of its gameplay to how to install it, is explained below.

All about Minecraft's The Silence mod

Gameplay

The main drawback of The Silence is the two hostile entities that are added to the game. There are strange beings hunting and stalking players at all times. There are secrets to these beings hidden away deep underground, which players will need to explore to survive. These entities can hear players, with more noise causing them to become more active.

Additionally, the louder the player is, the more often random jumpscares and stingers appear, pushing them even closer to the edge. These features and additions all combine to make The Silence a genuinely horrifying experience.

Keep in mind that The Silence is currently in the middle of beta. This means that it might have more stability issues than any of Minecraft Java Edition's other best mods and should probably not be combined with extra content for the sake of keeping things as stable as possible.

What's the tone

As already established, The Silence is a Minecraft horror mod taking inspiration from the best mods within the genre. It also takes inspiration from analog horror, which has been on a meteoric internet rise thanks to shows like Alex Kister's Mandela Catalogue or Kane Pixel's Backrooms. This means loud noises and quick flashes of disturbing imagery.

Installing the mod

1) Open a modded launcher

The Silence mod is available on CurseForge and Modrinth (Image via Modrinth)

The Silence is available on both of Minecraft's most popular modded launchers: CurseForge and Modrinth. This means that players can use their preferred modded launcher with this mod. The first step will be to open this launcher.

2) Search for the mod

There might be a lot of other "silence" related mods, but The Silence stands out (Image via CurseForge)

The next step is to navigate to the search bar for mods within the launcher. On CurseForge, this is at the top of the home page, but on Modrinth, users will need to click the magnifying glass icon to find the search bar. Enter "The Silence" as a search term, and the official mod should be the top result.

3) Install the mod

Letting CurseForge or Modrinth make the profile reduces the risk of errors (Image via CurseForge)

Hit the install button here, and when prompted, select to create a new profile. This will automatically set the Minecraft mod loader and game version required for the most up-to-date version of the mod. This removes any chance of human error, which is always a good thing.

Once the profile is finished being set up, it will automatically install the mod, along with any required mod dependencies.