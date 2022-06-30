Top 10 best seeds for Minecraft 1.19 update (Java + Bedrock)

Minecraft's world generation is virtually endless, with an infinite amount of seeds that players can use to create a world to their liking.

Depending on the seed and the version of the game, players can experience vastly different worlds, thanks to the game's immense terrain creation code.

Since the release of Minecraft's 1.19 update, players have been sharing all-new seeds. These worlds feature many of the game's new inclusions, such as the deep dark biome, mangrove swamps and more.

Below, Minecraft players can find a list of some of the best seeds to try out in version 1.19. Some of these seeds are specific to the edition of the game being played, but others are viable for both Java and Bedrock platforms.

Marooned (-9142863513851137753) and 9 other great seeds for Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition 1.19

1) Mineshaft in Ancient City (4189766944005904899)

This Minecraft seed technically breaks generation rules (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft: Java Edition seed may seem relatively standard, but it contains an interesting secret.

When ancient city structures were introduced in version 1.19, they weren't meant to cross over with any other generated structures that the game created.

However, at (X: 189, Y: -27, Z: 179) in this seed, players can find an ancient city with a nearby mineshaft crossing through it. This may even lead to hostile mobs, aside from the Warden, spawning in the deep dark.

Technically, this seed has broken the game's generation rules, but it's still an interesting thing to see.

2) Mangrove Mansion (5454173288014282276)

This mansion has plenty to explore within and without (Image via Mojang)

Mangrove swamp biomes were added in version 1.19 along with the deep dark biome. These swamps feature frog mobs and new mangrove trees to harvest and build with.

Incredibly close to the player's spawn point in this seed is a woodland mansion. Those who explore its depths may very well find a new Allay mob to free and use as a companion.

Adjacent to the mansion is both a mangrove swamp biome and a nearby jungle, providing plenty for Minecraft explorers to enjoy.

3) Expansive Desert (-8631174543717435159)

This desert can be quite unforgiving (Image via Mojang)

In this seed, Minecraft players begin in a wide coastal desert with little to no vegetation to speak of, including a lack of trees to build basic tools.

Fortunately, players do have one reprieve, a desert village resting at (X: -256, Z: -224). This presents players with a place to rest their heads and stay safe from hostile mobs.

However, players will likely have to venture outside of the desert biome in order to retrieve wood resources for their crafting needs.

4) Merged Swamp Biome (6705098208300174216)

Players can enjoy a two-tone swamp in this seed (Image via Mojang)

This seed is a swamp explorer's dream. As players spawn in, they'll be quite close to a massive swamp at (X: -123, Y: 64, Z: 261). This swamp is unique, however, as it is a combination of a standard swamp and the new mangrove swamp biome.

Players should be able to accrue large amounts of wood and mud blocks in this large swamp to build the murky home of their dreams.

In Java Edition, however, players will also be able to find a pillager outpost at (X: -184, Z: 152) and a village at (X: 96, Z: -256) in a nearby plains biome.

5) Ancient City Spawn (565535403532980236)

This seed's spawn is incredibly dangerous (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft seed is absolutely not for the faint of heart. On the upside, players will be able to experience an ancient city right away. However, these structures are some of the most dangerous in the entire game.

A few misplaced steps can lead to an encounter with the Warden, and if players are just starting out, they aren't likely to stand much of a chance in a fight.

Patience and stealth will be key here as players loot the structure for all it's worth and attempt to make their way back to the surface as best they can.

6) Combo Structure Spawn (3546842701776989958)

Bedrock players should have a great start in this Minecraft seed (Image via Mojang)

This seed is a great choice for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition players who want to get to exploring right away.

Players begin on a coastline adjacent to multiple structures, all right next to each other. By heading to (X: 175, Y: 63, Z: 147), players will find a village, a desert pyramid, a pillager outpost and a shipwreck clustered together.

The pillager outpost and village can make things hectic as the illagers are likely to immediately attack the villagers. However, if players are lucky, they can clear out the outpost early and maybe even find a friendly Allay or two nearby.

7) Huge Mushroom Field Biome (7749012223532925400)

Players can stay safe in this seed's huge mushroom island (Image via Mojang)

Both Java and Bedrock Edition players will begin on a small outlet reaching into the sea. However, to the west at (X: 1, Z: 327), players can find a huge mushroom field biome. Since these biomes don't spawn hostile mobs, they make for excellent locations to set up shop.

If players create a boat, they can ferry themselves between the mushroom island and the surrounding areas. The island is also encircled by ocean monuments structures once players are up for some aquatic exploration.

8) Marooned (-9142863513851137753)

Players will feel a little isolated in this Minecraft seed (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft 1.19 has gone through a lot of change to place players in comfortable spawns, but this doesn't always happen. One example is this challenging seed, which drops players into a small island in the middle of the sea.

A shipwreck rests nearby for some easy loot, but players will have quite a challenge getting back to the mainland. Players can head west to (X: 77, Z: 132) to find a mushroom field biome or south to (X: 428, Z: 616) to find a sparse jungle to touch down on.

It will take some time, but perhaps the loot found in the shipwreck can give Minecraft players a hand on their journey.

9) Lush Hollow Mountain (8486672581758651406)

This Minecraft seed is perfect for cave delvers (Image via Mojang)

Mountains were vastly improved after Minecraft 1.18's Caves & Cliffs update. When players spawn in, they'll find quite a sizable mountain behind them, with a particularly interesting feature.

A small crack in the mountain rests close to the spawn, and if players enter it, they'll find themselves in a huge hollow lush cave biome. This not only looks incredible, but it's a great spot to find glow berries and maybe an axolotl or two.

Back outside, Minecraft players can scale the mountain and find a woodland mansion at (X: 184, Z: 216) and a ruined Nether portal at (X: 328, Z: 232).

10) The Ancient Nation (-8169586992898948313)

A massive cluster of ancient cities awaits in this seed (Image via Chunkbase)

This Minecraft seed will begin like many others, but its true appeal lies south of the spawn point.

At approximately (X: 792, Z: -648), players will find a sizable landmass. However, as they dig downward, they'll discover one of the largest deep dark biomes they can imagine. It contains over one dozen ancient city structures to be explored and looted at will.

This massive biome isn't without dangers, though. There are more than a few Wardens to protect this many ancient cities.

