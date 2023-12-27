The question of who the world's top Minecraft players are is a thoroughly subjective and hotly debated topic, and the answer will change based on who is asked and what criteria they're basing their views on. The best speedrunner may not equate to the most entertaining content creator or the most capable PvP fighter, leaving the topic nebulous at best.

Whatever the case, many members of the Minecraft community have considered several players as consensus top picks in a general sense. For some reason, these talented players remain in community discussions constantly and have earned their high rankings, often through various categorizations.

For a bit of fun, it isn't a bad idea to look at some of the consensus top Minecraft players. It should be noted, however, that the following rankings are subjective and should be taken as such. There may never be a definitive list available.

Ranking the current top Minecraft players based on stats, popularity, and community outlook

10) Nightilis

Nightilis is a Minecraft speedrunner who currently holds the top completion time in Java Edition's 1.16.1 rankings for an any-percent glitchless Survival Mode run on a set world seed, according to Speedrun.com's evaluators. They don't keep much of an online presence outside of speedruns on YouTube and Twitch, but their efforts deserve commendation.

Beginning from a set seed and defeating the Ender Dragon in one minute and 43 seconds in-game is an incredible feat, especially considering the massive prevalence of Java Edition speedruns. Their record may not last forever, but it's certainly an accomplishment that should remain a challenging obstacle to clear for any future speedrunners.

9) Ph1LzA

Philza Minecraft byu/Chiyahh inPhilza Expand Post

Phil "Ph1LzA" is an English Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch streamer most well-known for surviving five years in a single Hardcore Mode world. He's a member of Sleepyboisinc alongside other immensely popular creators in the space, including TommyInnit, Wilbur Soot, and the late Technoblade.

Ph1Lza is immensely knowledgeable about Mojang's sandbox title, as well as many of its PvP aspects. He was previously a winner of Minecraft Championship 12 alongside GeorgeNotFound, Wilbur Soot, and TapL and continues to create exciting content. He can also regularly be seen competing in the MCC tournament to this day.

8) Purpled

Purpled's name is established in the Minecraft PvP pantheon (Image via Wikibiography)

Hailing from Virginia, USA, Grayson "Purpled" Wood is a YouTuber and Twitch streamer who skyrocketed to fame on the back of his immense skill at BedWars PvP on the Hypixel mega server, once holding the number two spots for solo kills and wins. His PvP skills are renowned within the community, as well as his talent for speed-bridging maneuvers.

Although Purpled has since branched out into other games, he is still a regular fixture in MCC tournaments, winning MCC 22 with TommyInnit, CaptainSparklez, and TheOrionSound. He continues to compete at a high level, ranking with his teams in the top five in both MCC 26 and 28.

7) Jojosolos

Johana, AKA Jojosolos, is a Venezuelan-American YouTuber who has wowed audiences with her MCC performances, including a victory in Minecraft Championships: Rising and winning MCC 25 with the highest personal marks. Her competitive accomplishments aren't outliers, though, as she's also an accomplished builder who showed off her skills as part of SMPEarth.

Jojo continues to share vlogs and builds on her YouTube channel. She frequently collaborates with large-name creators in the space, including TommyInnit and SmallAnt. She continues to be a regular in the MCC, competing well in several canon events after getting her start in the non-canon Rising competition.

6) Sapnap

Sapnap's Minecraft content has skyrocketed in popularity in just a few years (Image via NRG)

Beginning his Minecraft content creation in 2019, the Texas-based Nick, AKA Sapnap, has gained over four million followers on YouTube in a remarkably short timeframe. He delights in taking part in various in-game challenges, often along with other high-profile creators, demonstrating his ability to think out of the box and on the fly.

In addition to his entertaining challenge content, Sapnap is a regular competitor in MCC's canon events and part of the Dream Team alongside Dream and GeorgeNotFound. Navigating the world of content creation, especially in Minecraft, is no easy feat, but Sapnap has reached an incredible pinnacle in just four years.

5) GeorgeNotFound

GeorgeNotFound's Minecraft videos remain some of the most popular on YouTube (Image via @GeorgeNotFound/Instagram)

Beginning his content creation in 2019, George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson boasts over 10 million YouTube subscribers. His content style heavily features intense challenges, many of which include popular creators like Dream, BadBoyHalo, and Sapnap. He's also participated in several past canon and non-canon MCC events.

George's blend of entertainment and demonstrable skill in adverse situations has solidified his status as one of the faces of the game's community. He has even collaborated with widespread social media phenoms, including MrBeast. His accomplishments in four years certainly can't be overstated.

4) Dream

Dream is a figure of vast popularity, as well as immense controversy (Image via @Dream/X)

Arguably one of the most discussed and scrutinized Minecraft content creators in the game's history, Clay, AKA Dream, is an American YouTuber who gained immense fame over a year, racking up over 10 million subscribers. Although Dream began his channel in 2014, his frequent collaborations, iconic SMP server, and participation in the MCC have cemented him in the content creation lexicon.

While Dream sports one of the most dedicated fanbases and is no doubt immensely skilled at Minecraft, he has been a figure of intense controversy. While some criticisms leveled at him aren't exactly serious as they pertain to gameplay or social media spats with other creators, other allegations have been much more grave, some of which could result in legal response.

Dream's status on this listing is tentative based on his numerical impressions and indelible mark among fans. Depending on the course of events, his ranking may be removed.

3) CaptainSparklez

Arguably, one of the most knowledgeable and skilled Minecraft content creators, Jordan A. Maron, also known as CaptainSparklez, has been providing insightful commentary and entertaining challenge videos since the sandbox title's earliest days. He is well-known for his Survival Series, music parodies, and reaction content, as well as his regular participation in MCC tournaments.

Unfortunately, CaptainSparklez announced in early December 2023 that he would be retiring Minecraft content from his main channel after 13 years. However, he did state that he would continue to upload content around the game on a secondary channel. Regardless, his contributions to the community are immense, and he deserves recognition for his work.

2) TommyInnit

TommyInnit's entertainment stretches well beyond the Minecraft community (Image via @TommyInnit/Instagram)

Beginning his creation career in 2015, Tom "TommyInnit" Simons is a British-born YouTuber and streamer who covers the gamut when it comes to Mojang's sandbox title. Although he was one of the faces of the Dream SMP, TommyInnit also creates intriguing videos surrounding mods, hacks, Hypixel's Skyblock server, MCC events, and several SMP servers.

Tommy is frequently seen in collaborations not only among popular Minecraft personalities but also among content creators at large. His YouTube subscriber count of over 14 million is a testament to his enduring popularity alongside an impressive Twitch following of more than 7 million. TommyInnit's star is bright and shows no signs of subsiding anytime soon.

1) Technoblade

Few players have left a mark on the game and its community like Technoblade (Image via Technoblade/YouTube)

If there was ever a legendary player in the history of Minecraft, few would argue that Technoblade wasn't worthy of the honor. The American YouTuber began uploading his in-game escapades to his main channel in 2013, creating engaging and intense videos surrounding PvP game modes like BedWars, SkyWars, and Survival Games.

Winning the Minecraft Monday PvP tournament on Hypixel four times, the massively popular server rewarded Technoblade with the Pig+++ rank, one that remains exclusive to him. Technoblade was also an active participant in the Factions PvP action of SMPEarth and was a frequent rival of Dream on the DreamSMP. He often collaborated with TommyInnit, Wilbur Soot, and Ph1LzA.

Technoblade tragically passed away from metastatic sarcoma—a malignant stage of cancer—in 2022. Every corner of the gaming community mourned his loss, and the developers at Mojang placed his iconic skin into the game's official launcher. Hypixel also programmed and created a memorial in his honor.

Technoblade's YouTube channel has since accrued over 16 million followers, and his family continues to post content about the late creator. His family also went on to establish the One of Us Foundation, aiming to provide resources for young creators to accomplish their goals through community outreach and support. Fans to this day create entire monuments in Technoblade's honor.

Technoblade's catchphrase was aptly "Technoblade never dies," which has continued to ring true among the Minecraft faithful, and it will continue to do so for years to come.