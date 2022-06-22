Top 10 myths in Minecraft 1.19

With a new Minecraft update comes a new set of gameplay mechanics, leading players to theorize about gameplay tricks. Some of these tricks are confirmed, while others have been spread around mostly as myths that require testing.

Tons of Minecraft myths have emerged in version 1.19. Many have already been thoroughly tested by the community to confirm their actual validity. Players should certainly keep these myths in mind to distinguish which work and which are simply rumors.

Listed below are some of the Minecraft myths in The Wild Update that are confirmed to work.

Gameplay myths that have been established by the Minecraft community

10) Witches and the Warden's Sonic Boom

A witch in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Witches aren't particularly durable mobs in Minecraft. However, they possess a hidden immunity to one of the game's newest attacks.

The Warden possesses a sonic boom attack that can cross through blocks and strike through a target's armor. However, witches are immune to the sonic boom attack entirely.

The only true way a witch can be killed from a sonic boom attack by the Warden is if it is popped high into the air and dies from fall damage. Otherwise, witches can take continuous sonic booms without any issues.

9) Ancient City Ice Rooms

An ice box in an ancient city (Image via Mojang)

Many Minecraft players have posted about a hidden "ice box" room in the game's new ancient city structures. These rooms allegedly contain snowballs and ice blocks.

After close examination via the game's Spectator Mode, these rooms do exist and can often be marked by sizable ice blocks around the exterior. They won't always generate depending on the outside circumstances and terrain, but they can be found in a great deal of ancient cities otherwise.

8) The Warden and Azalea Bushes

Standard and flowering azalea bushes (Image via Mojang)

Azalea bushes were added in Minecraft's Caves & Cliffs update and haven't served much purpose past decoration. However, they possess a sneaky impressive utility within the deep dark biome.

When placed around the Warden, the bushes prevent the powerful mob from jumping over them. This can be used to contain the Warden and force it into ranged combat, where it will have to attack with its sonic boom attack. For Minecraft players hoping to avoid melee combat with the Warden, this is certainly a tactic to keep in mind.

7) Personal Allays cannot be harmed by players

Allays can be tamed with cookies (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft's new Allay mob is a helpful creature that can collect items for players. They can also be tamed by being fed cookies. After doing so, players may notice that they'll be unable to injure the mob with their own attacks. This is particularly helpful in crowded combat scenarios as Minecraft players won't have to worry about striking them on accident.

However, Allays can still be damaged by environmental hazards like lava and lightning, so players should be careful about where they bring the helpful little blue mob.

6) Wool avoiding Sculk Sensors

A sculk sensor in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Sculk sensors can be treacherous blocks in the deep dark biome. Activating them can lead to the disturbance of sculk shriekers, resulting in the Warden appearing in turn.

However, if players place down wool blocks and walk upon them, they won't create vibrations for the sculk sensor to pick up. This tactic can make sneaking through the deep dark much easier for players having a hard time not being detected.

5) Frogs can't jump on Honey blocks

Alex standing on a honey block in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Frog mobs have quite a high jump height. This is amplified even further when a frog is on a slime block, which increases its jump height substantially. However, when frogs find themselves on top of honey blocks, they are either unwilling or incapable of jumping.

This can be used to keep a frog mob contained if necessary, so it might not hurt for Minecraft players to collect some honey from nearby bees. Fortunately, bees spawn within mangrove swamp biomes much as frogs do.

4) Allays can't break blocks

Allays are essentially non-hostile and non-destructive (Image via Mojang)

In addition to being able to carry various blocks and items, the Allay is incapable of physically breaking blocks. Even if given the perfect opportunity to do so, the Allay is either unwilling or not strong enough to break even the game's weakest blocks.

This should be a nice piece of news for players worried that an Allay or two might accidentally grief them. Fortunately, these helpful little mobs are no harm to anybody.

3) Wardens are immune to Magma

The Warden has a sizable list of immunities (Image via Mojang)

The Warden mob not only has a huge health pool but also has several resistances. The Warden is immune to fire damage, meaning it will also not take damage from magma blocks. Players attempting to trap the mob in magma may want to think twice before doing so, as they'll essentially be wasting their blocks on the powerful foe. It is best to stick to other methods of harming the Warden, such as potions of healing.

2) Hidden 1.19 paintings

Version 1.19's new hidden paintings (Image via MaxStuff/YouTube)

One of Mojang's best-kept secrets in version 1.19 is four new paintings that resemble the four primal elements. These paintings cannot be made in-game, no matter how many times players place a painting on a wall.

However, by using the game's console commands, they can add these specific paintings to their inventory and place them at their leisure. These paintings make for excellent decor, so if players don't mind enabling cheats, they can add these nice decorations to their collection.

1) Waterlogging deactivates Sculk Sensors

Waterlogged sculk sensors (Image via u/Ninja_Nolan/Reddit)

Sculk sensors are tricky to deal with in the deep dark biome since activating them is best avoided. Players can use wool blocks to avoid their detection, but another method also exists.

By placing water and waterlogging a sculk sensor, it will become incapable of picking up on any vibrations or disturbances, rendering them effectively useless. The next time players venture into the deep dark, it may not be a bad idea to bring along a few water buckets for good measure.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

