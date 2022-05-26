Top 10 scariest maps in Minecraft

Minecraft is often a bright and positive game, but sometimes the modding community takes players to some pretty dark and creepy places.

Thanks in no small part to a great collection of horror maps, players can experience some truly creepy gameplay. They might not exhibit photorealistic visuals of some horror games, but these horror experiences can still elicit more than a few scares.

These maps vary incredibly in size, scope, and setting, but they're all great sources of fear. Players wanting to maximize these maps' effectiveness may want to play alone on a dark night, as immersion is key in these spooky levels.

Minecraft: Awesome horror maps worth trying

10) Deep Coma by LeshaGloom

Deep Coma traps players in a lucid dream gone very wrong (Image via LeshaGloom/MinecraftMaps.com)

Deep Coma finds players attempting an experiment in lucid dreaming. However, their assessment soon turns to terror when they're unable to leave their dream. Things quickly take a turn for the worse, and players will need to solve puzzles to venture into their subconscious mind.

But they're not alone, as something sinister is following players step-by-step. To wake up from this conscious nightmare, players will need to keep their wits about them.

9) Beware by Cookie 25

Beware bends players' minds with an evolving metaphysical situation (Image via Cookie 25/MinecraftMaps.com)

Players begin Beware with a phone call from their wife, finally at the end of her trip to check out a new house. The location is delightful, and she asks the player how they ended up finding the house. Something doesn't add up, though; you don't remember this house, but something fills your heart with dread.

The player believes their wife may be in danger and sets out to find the house, but nothing seems right. How is this house so familiar yet so absent from your mind? Does the player even have a wife? The only way to find the truth may lie in the otherworldly house.

8) The Backrooms by VHSVince

The Backrooms recreates a popular Found Footage video found online (Image via VHSVince/MinecraftMaps.com)

A rendition of Kane Pixels' The Backrooms (Found Footage) video, this map can be absolutely terrifying. Players step into the shoes of Vincent, a man who recorded a disturbing video after waking up in an unknown place. The walls and hallways go on seemingly forever in labyrinthine form.

Someone appears to have left Vincent directions and messages, but why? There may not be time to think, as an entity stalking the player leaves little time to piece things together.

7) Blender 2: Jane's Mansion by Jackponech

Blender 2 has a very similar feel to a game that rhymes with its title (Image via Jackponech/MinecraftMaps.com)

Players begin Blender 2 as a popular YouTuber who specializes in ghost-hunting content. They receive a message from their fan club, pointing to a haunted manor worth investigating. The player heads out to the location and discovers that the mansion's owner, Jane Blender, has been deceased for years.

Despite this, the house seems disturbed in some way. Maybe someone is staying here unbeknownst to the player, or maybe the previous owner never left to begin with.

6) The Puppet by HSSND_

This map should prey on players with Pediophobia to the extreme (Image via HSSND_/MinecraftMaps)

There's no denying that for many gamers, puppets and dolls are creepy. This map follows the players as they wake up and are stalked by a sadistic puppet. Players will solve puzzles to make progress, and while the map may seem straightforward, there's much more to it.

Piece together your character's history, all while learning about the possessed puppet following you on your heels. This map's story allows it to stand apart from many other horror maps, and the fear it induces is palpable.

5) Teatime with Mr. Spider by Nusrachel

The hand-drawn textures of this map are quite unique (Image via Nusrachel/MinecraftMaps.com)

Teatime with Mr. Spider is a very unique experience with plenty of personality. Inspired by The Magnus Archives podcast, this map features hand-drawn textures and an interesting story.

Players must appease the hunger of the map's titular antagonist quickly before they become the main course. Full of jump scares, disembodied eyes, and spiders, gamers likely won't forget this horror map easily.

4) The Irongate Asylum by GPG9000

Irongate Asylum is inspired by the game Outlast (Image via GPG9000/MinecraftMaps.com)

Irongate Asylum is a sinister facility isolated in a dark forest, with patients experimented on by the insidious Dr. Agon. Patients once held for their poor mental health became twisted by the experiments, both physically and psychologically.

Minecraft players find themselves in the asylum, attempting to uncover the truth of Dr. Agon's "Nate Project," but they won't do so without danger. The inmates have deteriorated due to their time in the asylum, and they don't take kindly to visitors.

3) The Whispers by Das_Skou

The Whispers has been a wildly popular horror map (Image via Das_Skou/MinecraftMaps.com)

Players who haven't experienced this map should certainly look into doing so, as its popularity speaks for itself. The player enters Overwoods Mansion, a home plagued by paranormal whispers, which drove the former owner mad.

After the owner, Mr. Overwoods, was found dead after his 51st birthday, the house was abandoned. Villagers spread rumors that the whispers in the house were persistent and that the house appeared to change on its own as if it were alive. Enter the Overwoods Mansion and get to the bottom of its owner's demise.

2) Phasmophobia in Minecraft by NeoMC

The smash-hit horror title Phasmophobia, lovingly remade in Minecraft (Image via NeoMC/MinecraftMaps.com)

Phasmophobia is one of the most popular horror games in recent memory. It places players in the shoes of ghost hunters, who must deduce the identity of a spirit haunting various locations. Players can now enjoy Phasmophobia within Minecraft with this map.

Employ various tools meant to detect paranormal disturbances, gather clues based on the spirit's behavior, and get back to your van quickly. The longer players remain in the haunted location, the more likely they are to be hunted by the otherworldly ghost.

1) The Redmoore Mansion by Falldamage312

Redmoore Mansion has seen thousands of independent downloads since its release (Image via Falldamage312/MinecraftMaps.com)

Somewhat similar to the Phasmophobia listing, this map's experience is replayable thanks to its procedural generation. Players must investigate a bizarre crime taking place in an old Victorian mansion. However, the apparition of the house has a vendetta, and it refuses to allow the player to piece the mystery together.

Each time players play this map, it randomizes multiple aspects, allowing players to dive back into Redmoore Mansion again and again. Functioning for both singleplayer and multiplayer play, this map is excellent for scares and is even better with friends.

Edited by R. Elahi