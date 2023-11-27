Minecraft's world generation isn't perfect, and it can sometimes leave players in pretty unfortunate situations. From glitchy terrain generation to dangerous or resource-deprived spawn points, some world seeds aren't exactly ideal for one reason or another. However, this can be seen as a challenge by those who love overcoming difficult situations to get their reward.

Regardless of why a Minecraft player might be looking for an unlucky seed, there are surprisingly more than a few to choose from. Much like seeds that provide massive benefits, some community members also share their most unlucky or unfortunate seeds.

10 most unfortunate Minecraft seeds as of the 1.20 update

10) The Cave Mouth Village (-2677366336902971156, Java)

This Minecraft village certainly could've spawned in a better location (Image via LengendaryDuck/Reddit)

All things considered, it's usually far from unlucky when Minecraft players spawn near a village, but one of the closest in this Java Edition seed is placed in a rough location. Specifically, at (X: 230 Z: -200), you will find a village placed directly in the mouth of a large cave system, putting it in danger almost constantly from hostile mobs.

Fortunately, those who have enough light source blocks may be able to spawn-proof the area. However, this task will require a ton of light, considering the size of the cave in question. Otherwise, the villagers will likely be harassed quite often by hostile zombies that spawn from within the cave.

9) The Pillager Geode (7583123064688979782, Bedrock)

This geode certainly isn't in an easily accessible spot for Minecraft fans (Image via YourLocalKnight/Reddit)

Although pillager outposts and amethyst geodes both contain goodies in Minecraft, they're typically not linked together like in this seed. At around (X: 430 Z: 400), you will notice an inexplicably tall pillager outpost with an amethyst geode rooted at its base. This isn't necessarily a bad thing, but the geode can be quite difficult to get to.

This is partially due to the fact that the geode is suspended over a cave floor, with only nearby waterfalls providing the ability to get close to it. Those who want to mine the geode will have to be careful riding the waterfalls and building to gain access, lest they fall to the cave below.

8) Sky-High Trail Ruins

Minecraft fans hoping to excavate these trail ruins have their work cut out for them (Image via YourLocalKnight/Reddit)

Trail ruins can be an exciting structure to check out in Minecraft, thanks to their abundance of suspicious gravel blocks. With a single brush, you can find a heap of loot through archeology. However, this seed inexplicably places a massive spire of waterfalls at (X: 260 Z: -400) with the trail ruins at the top of the structure at approximately height level Y=256.

Sure, you can always head elsewhere for your archeology needs, but those willing to scale the spire and excavate these trail ruins will have quite a task on their hands.

7) Flooded Cluster (-1747016456571230206, Bedrock)

The village and mansion in this Minecraft seed is complicated by an overhead waterfall (Image via Fragrant_Result_186/Reddit)

Normally, finding a cluster of a village and a woodland mansion in Minecraft would be considered a huge boon. Be that as it may, this Bedrock Edition seed complicates things at roughly (X: 200 Z: 333), where a combined village/mansion is constantly being flooded by a waterfall that floats overhead.

This isn't to say that you can't salvage the village and keep it from being flooded and unnecessarily complicated to use, but doing so will require a bucket or two and plenty of patience.

6) Fragmented Sky Trail Ruins (-4521826323999558572, Bedrock)

The trail ruins near this Minecraft seed's spawn aren't quite easy to access (Image via YourLocalKnight/Reddit)

This Bedrock Edition seed offers players a set of trail ruins and a village near the spawn point at (X: -450 Z: 50). The only catch is that the trail ruins are shattered atop a multi-layered set of hovering cliffs, and the cliffs' waterfalls are disturbing the village somewhat as well.

Once more, there are undoubtedly treasures in the trail ruins and village, but you will have some work to do to obtain them.

5) Cave Spawn (-2122617095560961322, Java version 1.20.1)

This Minecraft seed doesn't provide a particularly safe spawn point (Image via FutureDequei/Reddit)

Although your personal experience might vary somewhat in this Minecraft 1.20.1 seed, particularly unlucky players may end up spawning inside a sizable cave right from the beginning. This would undoubtedly present a challenge, whether desired or not, to escape the cave and survive before hostile mobs overrun you.

The lone upside is that since your spawn radius is approximately ten blocks, you might have a stroke of luck and spawn directly above the cave. However, you'll have to be careful because if you do so, one false step could lead to a plummet into the cave below.

4) Penury (4922847753559235535, Java)

For Survival Island fans, this Minecraft seed is about as challenging as it gets (Image via Letsgojes/Reddit)

Although this seed might not be so bad for ordinary Minecraft gameplay, it's considerably difficult for fans searching for an intense Survival Island challenge. You begin on a remote and small island complete with little more than grass, gravel, sand, some sugarcane, and a nearby set of partially exposed ocean ruins, complete with drowned roaming nearby.

There's certainly a means to survive in this incredibly harsh starting point, but you will have to be creative to ensure you don't immediately lock yourself out of renewable resources.

3) Miniature Island Challenge (1330860731914536901, Java and Bedrock)

This seed offers an intense Survival Island experience (Image via YourLocalKnight/Reddit)

Much like the previous listing, this Minecraft seed is an unlucky one for Survival Island enthusiasts. The surface area of the spawn island is incredibly minuscule, and all you have at your disposal is a lone birch tree and a few tufts of grass. Once more, it's entirely possible to survive on this small plot of land, but you will have to be extremely careful about how you handle your limited resources.

2) Messy Spire (721962327732268233, Java and Bedrock)

The spawn area in this seed is considerably hazardous (Image via Fortunehoe/Reddit)

As far as spawn points go, this seed offers a pretty unlucky one in Minecraft. You begin roughly halfway up a tall, twisting spire with little more than a few trees to provide resources. However, these trees aren't exactly easy to access, as the natural landscape of the spire's terrain makes traversal pretty dangerous if you aren't careful.

The good news is that unless you are enjoying the seed via some form of challenge, the trees can provide enough wood for a boat to get away from this mess of a spawn spire.

1) Floating Island Spawn (1724035518980510367, Java and Bedrock)

Starting off on a floating island likely isn't ideal for most players (Image via YourLocalKnight/Reddit)

When it comes to starting points in a seed, this example is a tough one to work with and is quite unlucky overall. You begin on a floating spruce forest biome island. The trees and mushrooms growing on the island should prove to be handy, but that's about all the help that you will get descending from your spawn point and into the rest of the seed.

Put plainly, jumping immediately after spawning isn't a viable option. As a result, you'll have to use your ingenuity to find a way off the spawn island to begin your adventures in a more traditional sense.