Top 5 gameplay changes Mojang should make in future Minecraft updates

With every Minecraft update, brand new changes are implemented into the game that often have a large impact on gameplay.

The game developers have done a great job of taking into consideration some suggestions from the Minecraft community with ideas provided by fans often ending up as being incorporated into the game. However, there are still plenty of changes that Minecraft players have been waiting to see included.

It might be impossible for Mojang to add every single player's suggestion to the game. However, there are some fan ideas that have been garnering more interest than others. Here are some of the best gameplay changes that the developers of Minecraft could add to the game in upcoming updates.

Changes that should be made to Minecraft

5) Moon mechanics

Image via Minecraft

Many Minecraft players have encouraged the idea of the moon having more of an impact on Minecraft. Hostile mobs already come out at night, but players would like to see a bit more complexity, with the different phases of the moon triggering new outcomes.

Players have suggested that Minecraft can utilize the cycle of the moon that is already coded to the game’s advantage. For example, when there is a new moon, maybe less mobs will spawn that particular night. A new werewolf mob could also come out only during the full moons, given that there are other monster creatures like skeletons and zombies already in the game.

Having variations in the amount and type of night-time mobs that spawn can both help and deter players during gameplay, so a change like this would inspire new gameplay strategies.

4) Seasons

Image via Minecraft

On a similar note, seasons are a potential addition to Minecraft that has been discussed in the gaming community for a while now. Of course, Minecraft has a plethora of biomes that range from warm to cold. Weather is already an element of Minecraft, but seasons would make things a bit more dynamic.

With the introduction of seasons in Minecraft, worlds will likely not feel bland. After staring at the same biomes over and over again, it would be interesting to see the leaves on trees change colors, for example.

Seasons could also have an impact on crops, just as weather in real life affects how certain plants grow. Plus, there could possibly be exclusive new items or blocks that can only be obtained during specific seasons, encouraging players to experience as much weather as possible in order to reap all the benefits.

3) Vertical Redstone

Image via Neuer Kanal on YouTube

Implementing the ability to place redstone dust vertically would be a total game changer in Minecraft. As of now, redstone can only be placed horizontally on top of blocks. In future, Minecraft could add the ability to place redstone on any side of the block, making it so that redstone can trail up the sides of walls.

This gameplay change would make building with redstone much easier for players who are not the best at redstone builds. It would also inspire brand new inventions for those are are skilled at building redstone contraptions.

2) Finding a nether fortress

Image via Minecraft

Perhaps one of the most frustrating things about Minecraft currently is the difficulty of finding a nether fortress. Sometimes, players get lucky and spawn into the nether near a nether fortress, but many times, gamers have to search far and wide and spend lot of time trying to find one.

Especially given the treacherous terrain of the nether, adding an item like a nether fortress map or something similar to the eye of ender that leads players to a nether fortress would be immensely helpful. Perhaps an item like this can be obtained via trading with a piglin, or crafted using nether materials.

This could potentially make speedruns way easier than they’ve ever been before, so adding an item like this would come with trade-offs. While it would be helpful, the item would have to be a rare trade or have a complicated crafting recipe in order to maintain some of the challenge of the nether in the game.

1) Sleeping without setting respawn

Image via Minecraft

Many Minecraft players have experienced tragedy by dying and realizing that their respawn has been set in a less than ideal location. Especially when traveling throughout a Minecraft world, it can be quite annoying to have to bring a bed in order to sleep through the night. The farther out a player goes, the more difficult it will be to return to their base and set their spawn at home again.

To avoid this, the Minecraft community has often suggested adding a feature that allows players to sleep through the night without setting their respawns. One way Mojang could go about this is by adding an item called a sleeping bag. This item would be incredibly similar to a bed but have less permanent consequences.

Note: The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.

Also read: When is Mojang planning to release Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs Part 2 update? All you need to know

Subscribe to Sportskeeda Minecraft YouTube channel for all the latest updates!

Edited by roushan.illahi