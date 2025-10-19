When is the last date to get copper cape in Minecraft?

Mojang announced the giveaway of the copper cape in Minecraft to celebrate the release of the Copper Age game drop, offering players a chance to cop this unique item for free. The developers have offered gamers different ways to earn the cosmetic for free until the last date, which is October 20, 2025.

Here's everything you need to know about the last date to get the copper cape in Minecraft.

When is the last day to get the copper cape in Minecraft

Gamers can complete the quests and earn the copper cape in Minecraft until October 20, 2025 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mojang has announced the giveaway of the copper cape in Minecraft to celebrate the release of the much-awaited Copper Age game drop. The developers are offering this character creator item as part of the promotions. As part of the terms of the giveaway, players have until 10 am PDT on October 20, 2025, to complete one of the three quests to get the copper cape in Minecraft.

Once claimed, gamers can redeem the code until November 19, 2025. Players who complete the watchtime quests or visit the Minecraft booth at Twitchcon San Diego and receive the 5x5 code must redeem it and bind it to their accounts by November 19. Simply head over to the redemption page and make sure you are signed in to your desired account before claiming the item.

Once claimed, the copper cape in Minecraft can be equipped from the dressing room (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Additionally, gamers can place a copper golem statue in the Bedrock edition to qualify for the copper cape. However, it is worth noting that the developers have stated that it will take up to 30 days from the day of completion for the cape to be added to their accounts. They do not need to redeem any code since it will be auto-completed when the copper golem statue is placed in-game.

Mojang has also acknowledged that many Java edition players are facing issues with receiving the copper cape. The developers are actively working on a resolution to ensure gamers can access this unique cosmetic across both editions of the game. Complete one of the three quests to cop this cape for free and show off your love for the update in style.

