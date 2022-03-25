The UFC has dealt with many soundbites of its fighters proclaiming that MMA is a young person's sport. While that rings true, it's not uncommon for fighters higher up in the age range to have success in the promotion. Despite young fighters having a lot of the intangible attributes that are tied to youth, experience sure does go a long way at this level of competition.

A prime example is Glover Teixeira, who won the organization's light heavyweight title at 42 years old. His career was up and down, but a great run of performances granted him a second chance at gold, and he would not be denied that belt.

Now, many fighters have retired past their expiration date, it could be a very dangerous game to play when sticking around for too long. Opposite and less frequent, are fighters that may have hung up the gloves when they still had more to give to the sport. Here are 5 retired fighters who could still be competing in the UFC.

#5. Chas Skelly

UFC Fight Night: Walker v Hill Weigh-in

The always entertaining Chas Skelly surprised many with his recent TKO victory over Mark Striegl. The surprise didn't stop at the finish, but it was amplified as Skelly announced his retirement.

Skelly hasn't been the most active fighter, but when he does fight, he puts on a great performance just about every time. A fan-favorite for his humor and light-hearted personality, Skelly has made his fans proud as he went 8-3-1 in his UFC career.

Skelly looked phenomenal in his last outing, winning via TKO for the first time in 7 years. While he prefers to to go out on his own terms, as opposed to overstaying his welcome, Skelly proved that he can still hang in there at the top level.

#4. Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey faces Amanda Nunes at UFC 207

Ronda Rousey's fall from grace was a particularly sad one, what with the hype that she had and how abruptly it screeched to a hault. While many are quick to criticize her two losses, they came from elite fighters in Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes.

There's absolutely nothing to be ashamed of losing to these two. Furthermore, a rebound fight against Nunes showed the UFC doing 'Rowdy' no favors. She earned stardom and a fanbase through an electrifying career. From the Olympics to a 12-0 MMA career that never needed judges, Rousey put women's MMA on the map and was the star that the MMA world needed.

These accolades speak for themselves in terms of her talent. Although Rousey hasn't fought since 2016, it's not farfetched to believe that she's still actively in the gym training. As she turned her attention to other things outside of MMA following her two consecutive losses, Rousey could still be amongst the top players on the UFC roster.

#3. Paul Felder

UFC 218: Oliveira v Felder

'The Irish Dragon' is beyond a top fighter, but he's also one of the most exciting fighters to compete in the promotion. War after war, fans can't blame Felder for stepping away and taking his seat at the commentator's booth.

The 36-year-old has been on the wrong end of many controversial split-decision losses, which perhaps exacerbated his desire to compete as a professional fighter. His most recent loss was one of the few decisive ones, but a short notice bout against Rafael Dos Anjos has been proven to be a very difficult task.

While Felder also touched on personal issues playing a role in his decision to call it a career, he still has a place in the organization should he get the itch to compete again. Furthermore, he has the confidence of being the last to defeat the current lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira.

#2. Daniel Cormier

UFC 241 Cormier v Miocic 2

Beloved UFC mouthpiece and former double champion, Daniel Cormier, retired after losing the rubber match to heavyweight great Stipe Miocic. As the third fight came to a conclusion, fans still felt empty with 'DC''s retirement.

Cormier has spoken openly about wanting to retire by 40-years-old, but he went a little past this to finish things up with Miocic. Now at the age of 43, Cormier is still coaching and heavily involved with the UFC as he's seen frequently commentating events.

Looking back at the career of the former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, it's important to note that he's only lost to Jone Jones and Stipe Miocic. He has practically dominated any and all other competition.

It's bittersweet to see Cormier put an end to an illustrious combat sports career. Especially after seeing that he still has a lot left in the tank, as he went toe-to-toe against Miocic in a fantastic trilogy.

#1. Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC 254: Khabib v Gaethje

It almost feels like a robbery to see Khabib Nurmagomedov retire at only 32-years-old. The Dagestani fighter had the most dominant career in UFC history and became one of the biggest stars in all sports because of it.

While the goal was 30-0, 'The Eagle' ended his career just one win shy of the goal. Verified to be a man of his word, Nurmagomedov promised his mother that he wouldn't compete further after the Justin Gaethje match in Abu Dhabi.

The passing of his coach and father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, forced the early retirement on one of the greatest fighters of all time, if not the greatest. 29-0 and he arguably never lost a round, never saw his own blood and was never knocked down -- Nurmagomedov undoubtedly could still be competing and winning at the top of the lightweight division.

