10 best Dark-type Active Skills in Palworld

Dark-type moves in Palworld not only captivate one with their visually striking effects but also significantly influence the dynamics of combat. In the enchanting world of Palpagos Islands, mastering the art of combat requires not only strategy but also a deep understanding of the various active skills at your disposal. Among these, Dark-type skills stand out for their unique abilities to inflict massive damage and manipulate the battlefield to your advantage.

Here is a comprehensive guide to the 10 best Palworld Dark-type active skills that you should aim to acquire and master.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

10 best Palworld Dark-type Active Skills

1) Poison Fog

Poison Fog (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Power: 0

0 Cooldown: 30 seconds

30 seconds Range: 0 - 200

This is a strategic skill that generates a poisonous fog, inflicting a poisoned status on opponents. The skill shines in its ability to deal residual damage over time, making it ideal for weakening stronger or higher-level foes without direct confrontation.

2) Dark Ball

Dark Ball (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Power: 40

40 Cooldown: 4 seconds

4 seconds Range: 500 - 1000

Early in your adventure, Dark Ball becomes invaluable against Neutral-types, thanks to its slow-tracking sphere of darkness that ensures hits against less agile enemies. Its frequent usability makes it a staple for consistent Dark-type damage.

3) Shadow Burst

Shadow Burst (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Power: 55

55 Cooldown: 10 seconds

10 seconds Range: 0 - 300

Perfect for close-quarters combat, Shadow Burst discharges dark energy in all directions. Its area-of-effect damage is especially effective against groups of enemies, making it a versatile choice for melee encounters.

4) Spirit Flame

Spirit Flame (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Power: 75

75 Cooldown: 16 seconds

16 seconds Range: 500 - 5000

An enhanced version of Dark Ball, Spirit Flame fires three pursuing balls of dark energy, offering increased damage and range. Its ability to track long-range opponents makes it a formidable skill in your arsenal.

5) Dark Charge

Dark Charge (image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Power: 85

85 Cooldown: 14 seconds

14 seconds Range: 0 - 2500

Exclusive to Pyrin Noct, Dark Charge embodies a fierce forward charge enveloped in dark flames. This skill not only deals substantial damage but also leaves a trail of flames, adding an area control element to your combat strategy.

6) Nightmare Ball

Nightmare Ball's Skill Fruit (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Power: 100

100 Cooldown: 30 seconds

30 seconds Range: 1000 - 9999

With its massive range and power, Nightmare Ball excels at dealing heavy damage from afar, creating a giant ball of darkness that relentlessly targets an enemy. This move is also available to many Pals, including those that are not Dark-type.

7) Twin Spears

Twin Spears (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Power: 120

120 Cooldown: 40 seconds

40 seconds Range: 0 - 1000

A signature move of Necromus, Twin Spears combines the ferocity of darkened spears with the precision of a charged attack. This skill is particularly effective at piercing through defenses and inflicting significant damage.

8) Dark Whisp

Dark Whisp (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Power: 160

160 Cooldown: 45 seconds

45 seconds Range: 500 - 1000

Exclusive to Victor & Shadowbeak, Dark Whisp launches a menacing ball of dark energy that pursues enemies, making it a powerful choice for targeted damage with high pursuit capabilities.

9) Dark Laser

Dark Laser's Skill Fruit (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Power: 150

150 Cooldown: 55 seconds

55 seconds Range: 500 - 1800

Dark Laser stands out for its versatility and raw power, allowing several different Pals to learn it through various methods, including breeding and Skill Fruits in Palworld. Its potent beam offers significant damage at a considerable range, making it a must-have for any Dark-type enthusiast.

10) Divine Disaster

Divine Disaster (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Power: 160

160 Cooldown: 45 seconds

45 seconds Range: 0 - 2500

Another exclusive to Victor & Shadowbeak, Divine Disaster is a complex skill that captures enemies in orbs of light before unleashing a devastating barrage of lasers. This skill combines crowd control with a high damage output.

Each of these skills in Palworld offers unique advantages, from strategic status effects to overwhelming damage output. Mastering these abilities should elevate your combat effectiveness in Palworld, allowing you to tailor your approach to each encounter for maximum efficiency and success.

Whether you prefer the stealthy, strategic application of Poison Fog or the sheer destructive power of Divine Disaster, there's a Dark-type skill to fit every playstyle.

