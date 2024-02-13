10 best Skill Fruits in Palworld, ranked

Skill Fruits in Palworld are game-changing items available across the map. In the vibrant world of this game, mastering the art of combat involves not just strategic thinking but also the effective utilization of these fruits to enhance your Pals' abilities. Using Skill Fruits in Palworld provides a unique advantage by allowing Pals to learn skills outside their elemental affinity. This gives you a tactical edge since you can target an opponent's weaknesses or diversify your team's offensive capabilities.

Here are the ten best Skill Fruits in Palworld, ranked based on their damage output and typing effectiveness.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

Top ten Palworld Skill Fruits

10) Blizzard Spike - Type: Ice

Blizzard Spike in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Power: 130

130 Cast Time: 45 seconds

This ability summons a massive chunk of ice and launches it at a target. Upon impact, it not only damages the primary enemy but also inflicts harm on those nearby. While it may offer the lowest damage output among the skills listed, its shorter cooldown period compensates for this by allowing for more frequent usage.

This rapid deployment makes Blizzard Spike a valuable asset for quickly dealing damage and affecting multiple opponents in quick succession. This move is slightly important as it takes down Dragon-types easily, a late-game dominant.

9) Pal Blast - Type: Neutral

Pal Blast in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Power: 150

150 Cast Time: 55 seconds

This skill focuses destructive energy to launch a potent beam that covers a wide area. Its position lower on the list is attributed to its lack of type advantage; it delivers neutral damage to all types, with the exception of Dark types, which resist it. Despite its power, the absence of effectiveness against specific types limits its strategic value in battles.

8) Rock Lance - Type: Ground

Rock Lance in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Power: 150

150 Cast Time: 55 seconds

This skill conjures a sharp rock spear directly beneath an opponent. Ground-type moves become increasingly crucial in the mid to late stages of the game, particularly due to the abundance of Electric-type encounters. It's a good idea to use this move to defeat bosses in Palworld, including Zoe and Grizzbolt.

7) Solar Blast - Type: Grass

Solar Blast in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Power: 150

150 Cast Time: 55 seconds

This skill harnesses solar energy to unleash a formidable beam on adversaries. Although Grass Pals may not always excel in combat, Solar Blast stands out as an excellent skill for enhancing type coverage when taught to other Pals. Its main limitation lies in its specific advantage against Ground-element Pals, who become less prevalent in the game's advanced stages.

However, the rarity and significant damage output of Solar Blast justify its inclusion in a well-rounded combat strategy, offering a valuable asset despite its niche application.

6) Dark Laser - Type: Dark

Dark Laser in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Power: 150

150 Cast Time: 55 seconds

This skill accumulates dark energy before unleashing a potent beam on enemies. This is one of the strongest moves in the game, but despite its considerable power, the Dark Laser's effectiveness is somewhat limited by its optimal target: Neutral Pals.

As the game progresses, encounters with Neutral Pals decrease, limiting Dark Laser's effectiveness due to its specialized utility against such types.

5) Hydro Laser - Type: Water

Hydro Laser in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Power: 150

150 Cast Time: 55 seconds

This skill projects a high-velocity pressurized water beam that covers a broad area. Primarily available to elite Water Pals like Jormuntide and Elphidran Aqua through leveling, it can also be bestowed upon any Pal using Skill Fruits.

Excelling against Fire-type Pals, which are abundant in the game, Hydro Laser can turn the tide in battles. Interestingly, equipping Fire-type Pals with this skill can simplify encounters against their fiery counterparts, showcasing its versatile utility.

4) Lightning Bolt - Type: Electric

Lightning Bolt in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Power: 150

150 Cast Time: 55 seconds

This skill harnesses electric energy, culminating in a potent shock blasted at adversaries. Lightning Bolt's effectiveness is not just limited to regular battles; this skill proves invaluable against some of the toughest water-type bosses in the game, including the formidable Jormuntide and Azurobe.

The ability to deal significant damage to these aquatic giants makes Lightning Bolt an essential skill for players aiming to conquer these high-stakes encounters.

3) Dragon Meteor - Type: Dragon

Dragon Meteor in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Power: 150

150 Cast Time: 55 seconds

This ability summons a barrage of small meteorites that target enemies with precision. Ideal for delivering Area of Effect (AoE) damage, Dragon Meteor excels in situations where multiple opponents need to be taken care of. Without any doubt, this is one of the most valuable moves to teach a Dragon-type.

Its compatibility with Neutral Pals enhances its utility, especially against Dark-type opponents who are vulnerable to Dragon-type moves. This versatility and strategic advantage in combat make Dragon Meteor a formidable skill in any player's arsenal.

2) Fire Ball - Type: Fire

Fire Ball in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Power: 150

150 Cast Time: 55 seconds

This skill generates a colossal ball of flame and propels it toward an enemy. The fireball detonates upon collision, inflicting damage over a wide area. Fire-element Pals stand out as some of the mightiest in the game, primarily because Fire is the unique type that has advantages over both Ice and Grass-types.

This multi-type superiority, along with the move's destructive power and AoE capabilities, makes Fire Ball a highly coveted skill for players aiming to maximize their offensive strategy.

1) Implode - Type: Neutral

Implode in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Power: 180

180 Cast Time: 55 seconds

This skill entails self-sacrifice, where the user risks everything to create a massive explosion, rendering itself incapacitated afterward. Despite its high risk, Implode can be an advantageous skill for weaker Pals, enabling them to defeat stronger adversaries by ensuring mutual destruction.

While Neutral-element Pals generally find limited application as the game progresses, Implode is a valuable skill to inherit from them, providing a powerful (and costly) tactical option.

Check out our other guides related to the game:

Palworld Fusion guide || Best Partner Skills || Best passive skills || Best Pals for mounting || Cure Overfull, Depressed, Weakened Pals || the Reincarnated Guy's location