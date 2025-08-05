When it comes to the best early-game weapons in Grounded 2, the list is rather compact. Between having to master survival mechanics and collecting resources, you're left with a limited choice of weapons that will give you the edge in the opening hours of the game. If you're playing on a higher difficulty level, this task becomes even harder.

Nevertheless, your choice will vary based on your build and playstyle. As there are four unique ways to play, there are four different weapons to choose. That said, let's explore what they are.

Here are the 4 best early-game weapons in Grounded 2

Larvalance

When you start, the Pebblet Spear will be your go-to weapon. It's crude and easy to make, but still allows you to fend for yourself. However, as you progress, you'll want something better. This is where the Larvalance comes into the picture.

It can be unlocked by reaching Brainpower Level 2 and can be paired with something like a Weevil Shield for added defences. It doesn't need a lot of resources to craft either:

Larva Spike (x2)

Red Ant Part (x4)

Crude Rope (x2)

Weaver Daggers

Dual-wield powerful daggers (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Coming in at tier-2, the best early-game weapon in Grounded 2 for a Rogue build, the Weaver Daggers are an incredible choice. You will need to analyze an Orb Weaver Fang or reach Brainpower Level 5 to unlock it. While the latter option is safer, the former will be faster. Eventually, you will replace it with something like the Ice Sickles, but in the meantime, it will serve its purpose well. Here's what you'll need to craft it:

Orb Weaver Fang (x2)

Orb Weaver Chunk (x4)

Silk Rope (x2)

Crimson Saber

One of the best early-game weapons in Grounded 2 is undoubtedly the Crimson Saber. The requirements to unlock it are a tad higher, as you'll have to analyze Red Ant Mandibles or reach Brainpower Level 3, but it will be worth it. With a decent damage output and crit chance, this tier-1 weapon is a well-rounded instrument of death. Here's what you need to craft it:

Red Ant Mandibles (x2)

Red Ant Part (x3)

Grub Hide (x2)

Spider Stringer

Fight from afar (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

When it comes to the best early-game weapons in Grounded 2 that allow for a Ranger build, the Spider Stringer is a solid choice. It's a tier-2 weapon that can be unlocked by analyzing Orb Weaver Fang. It's a pretty solid bow that has a damage multiplier of 15%, similar to the Bushwacker. Here's what you need to craft it:

Weaver Fang (x2)

Orb Weaver Chunk (x3)

Silk Rope (x3)

That's about the four best early-game weapons in Grounded 2. Of course, these are our choices, you are free to choose what fits your playstyle. Since some weapons also benefit from item set bonuses, you could invest in those as well.

