5 best ballistic weapons in Fallout 76

The best ballistic weapons in Fallout 76 allow players to inflict a huge amount of damage upon their enemies. While the title offers players a large variety of weapons to annihilate their enemies, ballistic weapons have remained a go-to choice for many. Unlike energy weapons, ballistic weapons use physical ammo, allowing players to deal physical damage and shoot off limbs. While using a ballistic weapon can be fun and efficient during battles, they can be challenging to use as they require a large amount of ammo.

Thus, in this article, we will list the best ballistic weapons to use in Fallout 76.

Best ballistic weapons in Fallout 76

1) Handmade Rifle

Handmade rifle uses .308 round ammo and can inflict great damage (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Many players consider the Handmade Rifle one of the best ballistic weapons in Fallout 76. This rifle has a great fire rate and offers players great handling, allowing them to take down a large number of foes easily. But while the gun itself is great, it can be challenging for players to find the 5.56-round ammo it uses.

The Handmade Rifle offers zero to no recoil, making it easy to use even for players with bad aim. Players can easily acquire the weapon, and it is highly customizable. Players can add a few perks and come up with one of the best rifleman builds using the Handmade Rifle in Fallout 76.

2) Minigun

Minigun has a large ammo capacity and can be considered one of the best ballistic guns in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Considered one of the best heavy weapons, the Minigun is large, has heaps of ammo, and can easily take out large mobs. The hand-held heavy weapon offers rapid-fire, allowing players to inflict great damage quickly. The Minigun uses 5mm rounds and can shoot out 500 at once, making it a force to be reckoned with.

While the weapon offers great accuracy, it deals less damage with a high-speed fire rate, making it difficult for players to take down enemies with high hitpoints. Additionally, while the gun is great, it requires you to carry a heavy weapon around. Minigun's fire rate makes it one of the best ballistic weapons with a heavy gunner build in Fallout 76.

3) 10mm Pistol

10mm pistol deals great damage (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

While most players focus on their primary weapon to take down foes, they forget how important a secondary firearm can be. The 10mm Pistol is one of the best guns you can acquire in the early game. The pistol deals great damage and can be very easy to use. The weapon also allows players various modification options, such as building a fast-firing pistol or a stealthy one.

The weapon uses 10mm rounds, giving it great fire damage. While the gun can be modified fully in the early game, one must not doubt its ability to take down large foes even in the late game.

4) The Fixer

The Fixer can give players a very stealthy gameplay (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

The Fixer is one of the best weapons to use if you’re playing Fallout 76 solo. Solo players in the game need to be stealthy, and this weapon provides various buffs if you're being stealthy or sneaking. The Fixer also provides added armor and movement speed when you're being stealthy, along with dealing hardcore damage because of its .45 round.

The Fixer is compatible with many builds, making it a fan favorite. While the gun wreaks havoc with the perfect build and modifiers, it can also shred enemies without them.

5) Combat Shotgun

Combat Shotgun is one of the best ballistic weapons in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

While most of the guns in this list were best for long range, this gun works best for close range confrontations. The closer the enemy is, the more damage this Combat Shotgun will inflict upon them. The weapon offers various modifications, allowing players to use it in different builds. The Combat Shotgun has excellent firepower, magazine capacity, and fire rate, making it one of the best ballistic weapons in Fallout 76.

This rapid-fire shotgun is easy to acquire and interpret in any Shotgunner build, making it a fan favorite. Players can use the weapon to take down a large mod or inflict high damage to a single target.

