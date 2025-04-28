5 best seasonal weapons from Destiny 2 Year 7 (June 2024 to 2025)

The year of Destiny 2: The Final Shape ends with Episode Heresy's conclusion. With one more small DLC before the next expansion, it is time to look back at some of the weapons from all three Episodes. There have been multiple gear pieces to choose from, each holding up to the high standards required by the unforgiving challenges.

This article lists the five best Legendary seasonal gear pieces from Episode Echoes, Revenant, and Heresy. Note that these weapons are considered among the best in the game currently, and will be useful in all kinds of activities.

Note: This article lists seasonal weapons only. Weapons from Dungeons, Raids, or events do not count.

Psychopomp, Aberrant Action, and more weapons that defined the Destiny 2 meta in Year 7

1) Psychopomp

Psychopomp Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Psychopomp is from Episode Heresy, an Area Denial Framed Grenade Launcher dealing Arc damage to enemies caught within its AOE pool. Psychopomp is the newest wonder, effectively boosting the usage rate of Arc subclasses. Players can deal passive DoT damage to bosses, or clear out large mob groups, all while getting the most powerful benefits of the Arc element.

One example comes as a perk from Episode Heresy, called Rolling Storm. You can fire the weapon at an enemy group, let the perk do its job, and easily gain Bolt Charges. Psychopomp is also accessible for all players, and has an Adept variant with increased stats and 2x perks.

2) Aberrant Action

Aberrant Action in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Very few weapons can compete against the Rocket-Assisted Framed Sidearm, especially in PvE. It is currently the leading weapons archetype in terms of usage and power. However, a Rocket-Assisted Framed Sidearm with long-range Scorch and Incandescent application is even more lethal in the endgame.

From the Episode Echoes, the Aberrant Action also comes with a Heal Clip, allowing its user to get Cure and healing. Note that this Sidearm is also the only seasonal one of the bunch, making it one of the most accessible among its peers in Destiny 2.

3) Vantage Point

Vantage Point in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Vantage Point is an Arc Pulse Rifle from Episode Revenant with a decent fire rate, and powerful perks for the Arc subclass. Primary weapons are important in the endgame, as Grandmaster Nightfalls or Master Dungeons usually have enemies with increased health.

Vantage Point gets our vote as the best primary weapon in Year 7 due to the utility and damage output it provides, all while being a primary weapon.

4) Mirror Imago

Mirror Imago (Image via Bungie)

The Strand Submachine Gun is a great addition to a build when someone is lacking a Strand primary option. Some of the powerful Strand primary weapons are Exotics, which limit a player's ability to use certain gear pieces. However, Mirror Imago, being a Legendary weapon, allows players to use an Exotic energy or a Heavy weapon.

Other powerful Legendary Strand weapons include The Immortal from PvP, and Rufus' Fury from a Raid, both of which can be annoying to get for newer players.

Hence, Mirror Imago, while being accessible, also provides all the benefits of a Strand primary.

5) Lost Signal

Lost Signal (Image via Bungie)

Another Area Denial Grenade Launcher, but this time, it is a Stasis weapon. Instead of catering to your subclass, the Lost Signal specializes in dealing directly with the enemies caught in the weapon's AOE. The weapon is also capable of shattering enemies, leading to even more damage on elites and mobs.

Lost Signal should be everyone's first choice as a special Kinetic option, as having a DoT weapon on top of powerful Exotics can always be a great choice in PvE.

