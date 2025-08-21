Abiotic Factor: How to get Lodestone Crossbow

Abiotic Factor is filled with unique and strange weapons, allowing you to pick and play around with a ton of options. Among these is the Lodestone Crossbow, a repeating crossbow that combines medieval weaponry with sci-fi technology. What sets it apart is its vast array of damage types: Sharp, Acid, Electricity, and Holy. This makes it an extremely versatile weapon for your arsenal.

This guide will break down how you can craft the Lodestone Crossbow in Abiotic Factor, as well as the various ammunition it uses.

What is the Lodestone Crossbow in Abiotic Factor?

The Lodestone Crossbow is one of the science-ranged weapons, an upgrade of any earlier versions of crossbows available in the game. While the majority are limited by their low reload speed and their single-shot mechanisms, the Lodestone Crossbow excels in both categories, allowing you to fire up to eight bolts before you need to reload. This makes it more effective in combat scenarios, as you can deal damage without having a lower downtime.

The Lodestone Crossbow can deal multiple types of damage, which include Sharp, Acid, Electricity, and the mysterious ‘Holy’ damage, giving this weapon a whole new level of adaptability in Abiotic Factor.

Lodestone Crossbow stats

Here are the stats of the Lodestone Crossbow:

Weight: 5

5 Stack Size: 1

1 Durability: 30

30 Loss Chance: 25%

25% Repair Item: 1x Hexwood (can be gathered from Hexed Trees)

1x Hexwood (can be gathered from Hexed Trees) Damage: 40 (Sharp/Acid/Electricity/"Holy")

40 (Sharp/Acid/Electricity/"Holy") Ammo Capacity: 8 bolts/magazine

8 bolts/magazine Ammo Types: Makeshift Bolt, Acid Bolt, Shock Bolt, Lodestone Bolt

Makeshift Bolt, Acid Bolt, Shock Bolt, Lodestone Bolt Secondary Action: Aim Down Sights

How to craft the Lodestone Crossbow in Abiotic Factor

You will need to farm some specific weapon and components in Abiotic Factor (Image via Deep Field Games)

To craft the Lodestone Crossbow in Abiotic Factor, you will need to gather the following components from across a few locations in the map.

Crafting recipe:

1x Splintered Crossbow

4x Lodestone Fragment

4x Hexwood

2x Magnetic Alloy

Where to find the required materials

Here is a breakdown of all the required components and how to find them in Abiotic Factor:

1) Splintered Crossbow

This weapon can often be found on dead Guard Canaanites in Canaan. The portal to Canaan can be located inside the Particle Labs area of the Cascade Laboratories. You will need a Tier 3 Hacker Tool to access the portal.

Remember to carry powerful melee weapons like the Tech Scepter or Lightning Spears before you jump into Canaan.

2) Lodestone Fragment

This biological matter can be acquired from breaking down a Lodestone, which you can find inside the Witch's Hut in Canaan near Dr. Riggs. Some can also be found in the Reactors area and from Runic Crates.

In extremely rare cases they can also drop from Lab Rats, Gatekeepers, Archivists, and Bogmen.

3) Hexwood

This material can be acquired by breaking down Hexed Trees in Canaan. You can also salvage a Woodman’s Axe and a Pitchfork to get Hexwood.

Once you are done with Canaan, you can get Hexwood as drops from Lab Rats in Abiotic Factor.

4) Magnetic Alloy

This small and dense magnetic component can be acquired by destroying Defense Wood Crates inside the Security Sector of Abiotic Factor. Some of these crates can also spawn in Voussoire and The Night Realm.

You can also get magnetic alloys from dead Close-Quarters Combatants. If you have enough Night Essence, you can trade it for Magnetic Alloy with Warren Banning inside the Office Sector.

Once all these components are acquired, you can craft the Lodestone Crossbow at your workstation.

Lodestone Crossbow ammunition and how to craft it

The best thing about the Lodestone Crossbow is the ability to fire various types of bolts and its eight-round magazine (Image via Deep Field Games)

The Lodestone can fire the following types of ammunition:

Makeshift Bolt

Acid Bolt

Shock Bolt

Lodestone Bolt

Crafting recipes for the bolts

1) 8x Makeshift Bolts

1x Pens - You can find pens all across the Office Sector (Levels 2 and 3) and various Office Sectors in the Flathill area.

1x Metal Scrap - These common materials can be gathered from breaking down metallic objects throughout the game. You can farm Metal Scraps by killing Security Robots.

2) 8x Acid Bolts

1x Pens

1x Metal Scraps

1x Exor Quill - You can harvest Exor Quills from killed Exors and Armored Exors. You can also find them by harvesting Portal Fish.

3) 8x Shock Bolts

1x Electrical Organ - You can gather this component from Gutfish Eel at the Chef’s Counter. You can also find them from Power Leeches and their Giant variants in the Security Sector.

1x Capacitor - This component can be gathered from dead Electro Pests (Cascade Labs Level 2, Particle Lab lobby) and Power Leeches during the Rolling Blackouts weather events. You can also find them by breaking down Reactor Wood Crates and Transcendium Analysis Machines in the Reactor area.

4x Tech Scraps - This common resource can be found by breaking down Monitors and Printers in the Office Sectors (Levels 2 and 3), office areas in Flathill and Manufacturing West, Cascade Labs, and supply rooms in Reactors. You can also get Tech Scraps by breaking down Hydro Panels.

2x Giga Glue - This component can be acquired from breaking down Office Wood Crates, Manufacturing Wood Crates, Security Wood Crates, Defense Wood Crates, and Reactors Wood Crates. You can also gather Giga Glue from Toolboxes and Lockers in the Office Sector and Manufacturing West.

4) 8x Lodestone Crossbow

1x Lodestone Fragments

1x Hexwood

2x Metal Scrap

2x Giga Glue

While the weapon is highly advantageous in combat, it comes with a drawback in the form of resource cost. Crafting the bolts costs a lot of materials and can be problematic in terms of long-term sustainability for many players, but those who are willing to put in the effort will have an advantage like no other in Abiotic Factor.

