All Ark Survival Ascended weapons and how to craft them

In Ark Survival Ascended, having the right weapons can help you during both PvP and PvE, making them a crucial part of the game. While some weapons can be crafted at the start of your survival journey, many unlock as the game progresses. This guide covers all the weapons you can craft in the game, describing what level you can unlock each weapon, how many engrams points it costs, and the materials required to craft them. This will help you gather the right resources for any weapons you need.

Here are all the weapons in Ark Survival Ascended and ways of crafting them.

How to craft all wooden weapons in Ark Survival Ascended

Exploring all the wooden weapons and the methods of crafting them in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Wood weapons are some of the earliest Ark Survival Ascended weapons you can use on the island. They are also the only weapons that can be crafted in inventory.

Here are the weapons along with their crafting process:

Stone Pick

Level Needed to craft: 1

Engram Point Cost: 1 Point

Crafting Recipe:

1x Stone

1x Wood

10x Thatch

Torch

Level Needed to craft: 1

Engram Point Cost: 1 Point

Crafting Recipe:

1x Flint

1x Stone

1x Wood

Spear

Level Needed to craft: 2

Engram Point Cost: 3 Points

Crafting Recipe:

12x Fiber

2x Flint

8x Wood

Stone Hatchet

Level Needed to craft: 2

Engram Point Cost: 3 Points

Crafting Recipe:

1x Flint

1x Wood

10x Thatch

Slingshot

Level Needed to craft: 5

Engram Point Cost: 6 Points

Crafting Recipe:

20x Fiber

1x Hide

5x Wood

Wooden Club

Level Needed to craft: 8

Engram Point Cost: 4 Points

Crafting Recipe:

15x Fiber

4x Wood

Bola

Level Needed to craft: 9

Engram Point Cost: 8 Points

Crafting Recipe:

15x Fiber

3x Hide

3x Stone

10x Thatch

Bow

Level Needed to craft: 10

Engram Point Cost: 11 Points

Crafting Recipe:

50x Fiber

15x Wood

Flare Gun

Level Needed to craft: 15

Engram Point Cost: 6 Points

Crafting Recipe:

2x Fiber

2x Gunpowder

10x Sparkpowder

4x Wood

Whip

Level Needed to craft: 20

Engram Point Cost: 6 Points

Crafting Recipe:

10x Hide

5x Wood or Fungal Wood

25x Fiber

10x Silk

Boomerang

Level Needed to craft: 10

Engram Point Cost: 2 Points

Crafting Recipe:

15x Fiber

3x Wood or Fungal Wood

5x Sand

How to craft all metal weapons in Ark Survival Ascended

All metal weapons and how to craft them in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

You can craft metal weapons in Ark Survival Ascended using the Smithy, which unlocks after you reach level 20. Argentavis saddle and Castoroides saddle also work as a mobile smithy where you can craft and repair metal weapons. Many of the long-range weapons in the game are made out of metal.

Metal Pick

Level Needed to craft: 20

Engram Point Cost: 6 Points

Crafting Recipe:

10x Hide

1x Metal Ingot

1x Wood

Metal Hatchet

Level Needed to craft: 20

Engram Point Cost: 6 Points

Crafting Recipe:

10x Hide

8x Metal Ingot

1x Wood

Scissors

Level Needed to craft: 21

Engram Point Cost: 10 Points

Crafting Recipe:

35x Flint

6x Metal Ingot

5x Obsidian

Tripwire Alarm Trap

Level Needed to craft: 22

Engram Point Cost: 7 Points

Crafting Recipe:

30x Fiber

6x Hide

3x Metal

2x Oil

5x Wood

Smoke Grenade

Level Needed to craft: 24

Engram Point Cost: 18 Points

Crafting Recipe:

10x Charcoal

15x Fiber

3x Flint

6x Hide

1x Metal Ingot

5x Sparkpowder

5x Thatch

2x Wood

Magnifying Glass

Level Needed to craft: 25

Engram Point Cost: 16 Points

Crafting Recipe:

30x Crystal

20x Fiber

20x Hide

8x Metal Ingot

15x Obsidian

15x Wood

Pike

Level Needed to craft: 25

Engram Point Cost: 10 Points

Crafting Recipe:

20x Hide

10x Metal Ingot

10x Wood

Crossbow

Level Needed to craft: 25

Engram Point Cost: 12 Points

Crafting Recipe:

35x Fiber

7x Metal Ingot

10x Wood

Handcuffs

Level Needed to craft: 28

Engram Point Cost: 16 Points

Crafting Recipe:

10x Cementing Paste

50x Metal Ingot

5x Obsidian

Bear Trap

Level Needed to craft: 28

Engram Point Cost: 9 Points

Crafting Recipe:

5x Fiber

6x Hide

3x Metal Ingots

Tripwire Narcotic Trap

Level Needed to craft: 29

Engram Point Cost: 9 Points

Crafting Recipe:

3x Cementing Paste

1x Crystal

35x Fiber

6x Hide

15x Narcotic

4x Wood

Ballista Turret

Level Needed to craft: 28

Engram Point Cost: 25 Points

Crafting Recipe:

200x Fiber

100x Hide

300x Metal Ingots

250x Stone

100x Thatch

500x Wood

Sword

Level Needed to craft: 30

Engram Point Cost: 11 Points

Crafting Recipe:

15x Hide

50x Metal Ingot

1x Wood

Metal Sickle

Level Needed to craft: 30

Engram Point Cost: 12 Points

Crafting Recipe:

16x Hide

18x Metal Ingot

4x Wood

Large Bear Trap

Level Needed to craft: 31

Engram Point Cost: 12 Points

Crafting Recipe:

10x Fiber

15x Hide

6x Metal Ingot

Catapult Turret

Level Needed to craft: 31

Engram Point Cost: 25 Points

Crafting Recipe:

100x Hide

300x Metal Ingot

390x Stone

100x Thatch

400x Wood

Lance

Level Needed to craft: 32

Engram Point Cost: 30 Points

Crafting Recipe:

120x Fiber

100x Flint

70x Hide

260x Metal Ingots

100x Obsidian

70x Pelt

Simple Pistol

Level Needed to craft: 34

Engram Point Cost: 15 Points

Crafting Recipe:

15x Hide

60x Metal Ingot

5x Wood

Cannon

Level Needed to craft: 34

Engram Point Cost: 25 Points

Crafting Recipe:

200x Fiber

150x Hide

950x Metal Ingot

120x Thatch

300x Cementing Paste

Longneck Rifle

Level Needed to craft: 35

Engram Point Cost: 18 Points

Crafting Recipe:

25x Hide

95x Metal Ingot

20x Wood

Grenade

Level Needed to craft: 38

Engram Point Cost: 20 Points

Crafting Recipe:

15x Fiber

20x Stone

30x Gunpowder

5x Hide

2x Metal Ingot

4x Oil

Shotgun

Level Needed to craft: 39

Engram Point Cost: 18 Points

Crafting Recipe:

25x Hide

80x Metal Ingot

20x Wood

Poison Grenade

Level Needed to craft: 40

Engram Point Cost: 18 Points

Crafting Recipe:

10x Narcotic

14x Charcoal

5x Crystal

20x Fiber

5x Flint

12x Gunpowder

6x Hide

5x Metal Ingot

18x Sparkpowder

Harpoon Launcher

Level Needed to craft: 43

Engram Point Cost: 38 Points

Crafting Recipe:

60x Cementing Paste

60x Fiber

25x Hide

120x Metal Ingot

50x Obsidian

30x Polymer

40x Wood

Improvised Explosive Device

Level Needed to craft: 44

Engram Point Cost: 30 Points

Crafting Recipe:

10x Crystal

35x Fiber

50x Gunpowder

5x Hide

10x Metal Ingot

1x Wood

How to craft all advanced weapons in Ark Survival Ascended

All advanced weapons in Ark Survival Ascended and how to get them ( Image via Studio Wildcard)

Advanced weapons in Ark Survival Ascended need to be crafted at a Fabricator. A fabricator is more reliable than a smithy because some creatures cannot cause damage to it. If you do not have Cementing Paste and Polymer, then consider using Achatina Paste and Organic Polymer as substitutes.

Fabricated Pistol

Level Needed to craft: 55

Engram Point Cost: 18 Points

Crafting Recipe:

30x Cementing Paste

20x Metal Ingot

35x Polymer

Pump-Action Shotgun

Level Needed to craft: 55

Engram Point Cost: 18 Points

Crafting Recipe:

45x Cementing Paste

30x Metal Ingot

55x Polymer

Assault Rifle

Level Needed to craft: 58

Engram Point Cost: 24 Points

Crafting Recipe:

50x Cementing Paste

35x Metal Ingot

60x Polymer

C4 Remote Detonator

Level Needed to craft: 65

Engram Point Cost: 24 Points

Crafting Recipe:

15x Cementing Paste

10x Crystal

10x Metal Ingot

20x Polymer

50x Electronics

Auto Turret

Level Needed to craft: 68

Engram Point Cost: 40 Points

Crafting Recipe:

50x Cementing Paste

140x Metal Ingot

20x Polymer

70x Electronics

Compound Bow

Level Needed to craft: 79

Engram Point Cost: 40 Points

Crafting Recipe:

75x Cementing Paste

85x Metal Ingot

95x Polymer

Fabricated Sniper Rifle

Level Needed to craft: 83

Engram Point Cost: 36 Points

Crafting Recipe:

110x Cementing Paste

80x Metal Ingot

115x Polymer

Flamethrower

Level Needed to craft: 65

Engram Point Cost: 25 Points

Crafting Recipe:

75 × Polymer

50 × Cementing Paste

35 × Metal Ingot

10 × Sulfur

15 × Electronics

Rocket Launcher

Level Needed to craft: 87

Engram Point Cost: 32 Points

Crafting Recipe:

60x Cementing Paste

50x Metal Ingot

80x Polymer

Underwater Mine

Level Needed to craft: 88

Engram Point Cost: 30 Points

Crafting Recipe:

20x Cementing Paste

15x Oil

100x Gunpowder

30x Crystal

30x Metal Ingot

45x Polymer

150x Electronics

Minigun Turret

Level Needed to craft: 94

Engram Point Cost: 80 Points

Crafting Recipe:

125x Cementing Paste

100x Hide

500x Metal Ingot

150x Polymer

Electric Prod

Level Needed to craft: 95

Engram Point Cost: 60 Points

Crafting Recipe:

70x Cementing Paste

120x Crystal

15x Angler Gel

130x Metal Ingot

120x Polymer

120x Electronics

Rocket Turret

Level Needed to craft: 99

Engram Point Cost: 100 Points

Crafting Recipe:

300x Cementing Paste

1,100x Metal Ingot

400x Polymer

500x Electronics

Heavy Auto Turret

Level Needed to craft: 100

Engram Point Cost: 100 Points

Crafting Recipe:

1x Auto Turret

150x Cementing Paste

400x Metal Ingot

50x Polymer

200x Electronics

How to craft all Tek weapons in Ark Survival Ascended

Exploring all the Tek weapons in Ark Survival Ascended and ways of getting them (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Tek Weapons in Ark Survival Ascended are the most powerful out of all tier weapons. To craft Tek Weapons, you must unlock engrams by defeating specific bosses on The Island, such as Megapithecus, Dragon, Broodmother Lystrix, and the Overseer. The Replicator is used to craft Tek Weapons. It has 600 item slots and unlocks after your first boss kill.

Tek Grenade

Unlocked after: Defeating Megapithecus in Ark Survival Ascended (Alpha)

Crafting Recipe:

1 × Element

40 × Crystal

10 × Cementing Paste

30 × Metal Ingot

30 × Polymer

60 × Gunpowder

Tek Turret

Unlocked after: Defeating Broodmother Lystrix in Ark Survival Ascended (Alpha)

Crafting Recipe:

3x Element

50x Cementing Paste

100x Metal Ingot

50x Polymer

100x Electronics

Tek Rifle

Unlocked after: Defeating Megapithecus in Ark Survival Ascended (Beta)

Crafting Recipe:

20x Element

55x Black Pearl

120x Crystal

450x Metal Ingot

120x Polymer