All Ark Survival Ascended weapons and how to craft them

In Ark Survival Ascended, having the right weapons can help you during both PvP and PvE, making them a crucial part of the game. While some weapons can be crafted at the start of your survival journey, many unlock as the game progresses. This guide covers all the weapons you can craft in the game, describing what level you can unlock each weapon, how many engrams points it costs, and the materials required to craft them. This will help you gather the right resources for any weapons you need.
Here are all the weapons in Ark Survival Ascended and ways of crafting them.
How to craft all wooden weapons in Ark Survival Ascended
Wood weapons are some of the earliest Ark Survival Ascended weapons you can use on the island. They are also the only weapons that can be crafted in inventory.
Here are the weapons along with their crafting process:
Stone Pick
Level Needed to craft: 1
Engram Point Cost: 1 Point
Crafting Recipe:
- 1x Stone
- 1x Wood
- 10x Thatch
Torch
Level Needed to craft: 1
Engram Point Cost: 1 Point
Crafting Recipe:
- 1x Flint
- 1x Stone
- 1x Wood
Spear
Level Needed to craft: 2
Engram Point Cost: 3 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 12x Fiber
- 2x Flint
- 8x Wood
Stone Hatchet
Level Needed to craft: 2
Engram Point Cost: 3 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 1x Flint
- 1x Wood
- 10x Thatch
Slingshot
Level Needed to craft: 5
Engram Point Cost: 6 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 20x Fiber
- 1x Hide
- 5x Wood
Wooden Club
Level Needed to craft: 8
Engram Point Cost: 4 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 15x Fiber
- 4x Wood
Bola
Level Needed to craft: 9
Engram Point Cost: 8 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 15x Fiber
- 3x Hide
- 3x Stone
- 10x Thatch
Bow
Level Needed to craft: 10
Engram Point Cost: 11 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 50x Fiber
- 15x Wood
Flare Gun
Level Needed to craft: 15
Engram Point Cost: 6 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 2x Fiber
- 2x Gunpowder
- 10x Sparkpowder
- 4x Wood
Whip
Level Needed to craft: 20
Engram Point Cost: 6 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 10x Hide
- 5x Wood or Fungal Wood
- 25x Fiber
- 10x Silk
Boomerang
Level Needed to craft: 10
Engram Point Cost: 2 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 15x Fiber
- 3x Wood or Fungal Wood
- 5x Sand
How to craft all metal weapons in Ark Survival Ascended
You can craft metal weapons in Ark Survival Ascended using the Smithy, which unlocks after you reach level 20. Argentavis saddle and Castoroides saddle also work as a mobile smithy where you can craft and repair metal weapons. Many of the long-range weapons in the game are made out of metal.
Metal Pick
Level Needed to craft: 20
Engram Point Cost: 6 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 10x Hide
- 1x Metal Ingot
- 1x Wood
Metal Hatchet
Level Needed to craft: 20
Engram Point Cost: 6 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 10x Hide
- 8x Metal Ingot
- 1x Wood
Scissors
Level Needed to craft: 21
Engram Point Cost: 10 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 35x Flint
- 6x Metal Ingot
- 5x Obsidian
Tripwire Alarm Trap
Level Needed to craft: 22
Engram Point Cost: 7 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 30x Fiber
- 6x Hide
- 3x Metal
- 2x Oil
- 5x Wood
Smoke Grenade
Level Needed to craft: 24
Engram Point Cost: 18 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 10x Charcoal
- 15x Fiber
- 3x Flint
- 6x Hide
- 1x Metal Ingot
- 5x Sparkpowder
- 5x Thatch
- 2x Wood
Magnifying Glass
Level Needed to craft: 25
Engram Point Cost: 16 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 30x Crystal
- 20x Fiber
- 20x Hide
- 8x Metal Ingot
- 15x Obsidian
- 15x Wood
Pike
Level Needed to craft: 25
Engram Point Cost: 10 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 20x Hide
- 10x Metal Ingot
- 10x Wood
Crossbow
Level Needed to craft: 25
Engram Point Cost: 12 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 35x Fiber
- 7x Metal Ingot
- 10x Wood
Handcuffs
Level Needed to craft: 28
Engram Point Cost: 16 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 10x Cementing Paste
- 50x Metal Ingot
- 5x Obsidian
Bear Trap
Level Needed to craft: 28
Engram Point Cost: 9 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 5x Fiber
- 6x Hide
- 3x Metal Ingots
Tripwire Narcotic Trap
Level Needed to craft: 29
Engram Point Cost: 9 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 3x Cementing Paste
- 1x Crystal
- 35x Fiber
- 6x Hide
- 15x Narcotic
- 4x Wood
Ballista Turret
Level Needed to craft: 28
Engram Point Cost: 25 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 200x Fiber
- 100x Hide
- 300x Metal Ingots
- 250x Stone
- 100x Thatch
- 500x Wood
Sword
Level Needed to craft: 30
Engram Point Cost: 11 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 15x Hide
- 50x Metal Ingot
- 1x Wood
Metal Sickle
Level Needed to craft: 30
Engram Point Cost: 12 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 16x Hide
- 18x Metal Ingot
- 4x Wood
Large Bear Trap
Level Needed to craft: 31
Engram Point Cost: 12 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 10x Fiber
- 15x Hide
- 6x Metal Ingot
Catapult Turret
Level Needed to craft: 31
Engram Point Cost: 25 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 100x Hide
- 300x Metal Ingot
- 390x Stone
- 100x Thatch
- 400x Wood
Lance
Level Needed to craft: 32
Engram Point Cost: 30 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 120x Fiber
- 100x Flint
- 70x Hide
- 260x Metal Ingots
- 100x Obsidian
- 70x Pelt
Simple Pistol
Level Needed to craft: 34
Engram Point Cost: 15 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 15x Hide
- 60x Metal Ingot
- 5x Wood
Cannon
Level Needed to craft: 34
Engram Point Cost: 25 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 200x Fiber
- 150x Hide
- 950x Metal Ingot
- 120x Thatch
- 300x Cementing Paste
Longneck Rifle
Level Needed to craft: 35
Engram Point Cost: 18 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 25x Hide
- 95x Metal Ingot
- 20x Wood
Grenade
Level Needed to craft: 38
Engram Point Cost: 20 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 15x Fiber
- 20x Stone
- 30x Gunpowder
- 5x Hide
- 2x Metal Ingot
- 4x Oil
Shotgun
Level Needed to craft: 39
Engram Point Cost: 18 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 25x Hide
- 80x Metal Ingot
- 20x Wood
Poison Grenade
Level Needed to craft: 40
Engram Point Cost: 18 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 10x Narcotic
- 14x Charcoal
- 5x Crystal
- 20x Fiber
- 5x Flint
- 12x Gunpowder
- 6x Hide
- 5x Metal Ingot
- 18x Sparkpowder
Harpoon Launcher
Level Needed to craft: 43
Engram Point Cost: 38 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 60x Cementing Paste
- 60x Fiber
- 25x Hide
- 120x Metal Ingot
- 50x Obsidian
- 30x Polymer
- 40x Wood
Improvised Explosive Device
Level Needed to craft: 44
Engram Point Cost: 30 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 10x Crystal
- 35x Fiber
- 50x Gunpowder
- 5x Hide
- 10x Metal Ingot
- 1x Wood
How to craft all advanced weapons in Ark Survival Ascended
Advanced weapons in Ark Survival Ascended need to be crafted at a Fabricator. A fabricator is more reliable than a smithy because some creatures cannot cause damage to it. If you do not have Cementing Paste and Polymer, then consider using Achatina Paste and Organic Polymer as substitutes.
Fabricated Pistol
Level Needed to craft: 55
Engram Point Cost: 18 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 30x Cementing Paste
- 20x Metal Ingot
- 35x Polymer
Pump-Action Shotgun
Level Needed to craft: 55
Engram Point Cost: 18 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 45x Cementing Paste
- 30x Metal Ingot
- 55x Polymer
Assault Rifle
Level Needed to craft: 58
Engram Point Cost: 24 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 50x Cementing Paste
- 35x Metal Ingot
- 60x Polymer
C4 Remote Detonator
Level Needed to craft: 65
Engram Point Cost: 24 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 15x Cementing Paste
- 10x Crystal
- 10x Metal Ingot
- 20x Polymer
- 50x Electronics
Auto Turret
Level Needed to craft: 68
Engram Point Cost: 40 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 50x Cementing Paste
- 140x Metal Ingot
- 20x Polymer
- 70x Electronics
Compound Bow
Level Needed to craft: 79
Engram Point Cost: 40 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 75x Cementing Paste
- 85x Metal Ingot
- 95x Polymer
Fabricated Sniper Rifle
Level Needed to craft: 83
Engram Point Cost: 36 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 110x Cementing Paste
- 80x Metal Ingot
- 115x Polymer
Flamethrower
Level Needed to craft: 65
Engram Point Cost: 25 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 75 × Polymer
- 50 × Cementing Paste
- 35 × Metal Ingot
- 10 × Sulfur
- 15 × Electronics
Rocket Launcher
Level Needed to craft: 87
Engram Point Cost: 32 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 60x Cementing Paste
- 50x Metal Ingot
- 80x Polymer
Underwater Mine
Level Needed to craft: 88
Engram Point Cost: 30 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 20x Cementing Paste
- 15x Oil
- 100x Gunpowder
- 30x Crystal
- 30x Metal Ingot
- 45x Polymer
- 150x Electronics
Minigun Turret
Level Needed to craft: 94
Engram Point Cost: 80 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 125x Cementing Paste
- 100x Hide
- 500x Metal Ingot
- 150x Polymer
Electric Prod
Level Needed to craft: 95
Engram Point Cost: 60 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 70x Cementing Paste
- 120x Crystal
- 15x Angler Gel
- 130x Metal Ingot
- 120x Polymer
- 120x Electronics
Rocket Turret
Level Needed to craft: 99
Engram Point Cost: 100 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 300x Cementing Paste
- 1,100x Metal Ingot
- 400x Polymer
- 500x Electronics
Heavy Auto Turret
Level Needed to craft: 100
Engram Point Cost: 100 Points
Crafting Recipe:
- 1x Auto Turret
- 150x Cementing Paste
- 400x Metal Ingot
- 50x Polymer
- 200x Electronics
How to craft all Tek weapons in Ark Survival Ascended
Tek Weapons in Ark Survival Ascended are the most powerful out of all tier weapons. To craft Tek Weapons, you must unlock engrams by defeating specific bosses on The Island, such as Megapithecus, Dragon, Broodmother Lystrix, and the Overseer. The Replicator is used to craft Tek Weapons. It has 600 item slots and unlocks after your first boss kill.
Tek Grenade
Unlocked after: Defeating Megapithecus in Ark Survival Ascended (Alpha)
Crafting Recipe:
- 1 × Element
- 40 × Crystal
- 10 × Cementing Paste
- 30 × Metal Ingot
- 30 × Polymer
- 60 × Gunpowder
Tek Turret
Unlocked after: Defeating Broodmother Lystrix in Ark Survival Ascended (Alpha)
Crafting Recipe:
- 3x Element
- 50x Cementing Paste
- 100x Metal Ingot
- 50x Polymer
- 100x Electronics
Tek Rifle
Unlocked after: Defeating Megapithecus in Ark Survival Ascended (Beta)
Crafting Recipe:
- 20x Element
- 55x Black Pearl
- 120x Crystal
- 450x Metal Ingot
- 120x Polymer