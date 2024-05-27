  • home icon
All Ark Survival Ascended weapons and how to craft them

By Sahil Pokhrel
Modified May 27, 2024 10:30 IST
Exploring all Ark Survival Ascended weapons and ways of crafting them (Image via Studio Wildcard)

In Ark Survival Ascended, having the right weapons can help you during both PvP and PvE, making them a crucial part of the game. While some weapons can be crafted at the start of your survival journey, many unlock as the game progresses. This guide covers all the weapons you can craft in the game, describing what level you can unlock each weapon, how many engrams points it costs, and the materials required to craft them. This will help you gather the right resources for any weapons you need.

Here are all the weapons in Ark Survival Ascended and ways of crafting them.

How to craft all wooden weapons in Ark Survival Ascended

Exploring all the wooden weapons and the methods of crafting them in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Wood weapons are some of the earliest Ark Survival Ascended weapons you can use on the island. They are also the only weapons that can be crafted in inventory.

Here are the weapons along with their crafting process:

Stone Pick

Level Needed to craft: 1

Engram Point Cost: 1 Point

Crafting Recipe:

  • 1x Stone
  • 1x Wood
  • 10x Thatch

Torch

Level Needed to craft: 1

Engram Point Cost: 1 Point

Crafting Recipe:

  • 1x Flint
  • 1x Stone
  • 1x Wood

Spear

Level Needed to craft: 2

Engram Point Cost: 3 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 12x Fiber
  • 2x Flint
  • 8x Wood

Stone Hatchet

Level Needed to craft: 2

Engram Point Cost: 3 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 1x Flint
  • 1x Wood
  • 10x Thatch

Slingshot

Level Needed to craft: 5

Engram Point Cost: 6 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 20x Fiber
  • 1x Hide
  • 5x Wood

Wooden Club

Level Needed to craft: 8

Engram Point Cost: 4 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 15x Fiber
  • 4x Wood

Bola

Level Needed to craft: 9

Engram Point Cost: 8 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 15x Fiber
  • 3x Hide
  • 3x Stone
  • 10x Thatch

Bow

Level Needed to craft: 10

Engram Point Cost: 11 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 50x Fiber
  • 15x Wood

Flare Gun

Level Needed to craft: 15

Engram Point Cost: 6 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 2x Fiber
  • 2x Gunpowder
  • 10x Sparkpowder
  • 4x Wood

Whip

Level Needed to craft: 20

Engram Point Cost: 6 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 10x Hide
  • 5x Wood or Fungal Wood
  • 25x Fiber
  • 10x Silk

Boomerang

Level Needed to craft: 10

Engram Point Cost: 2 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 15x Fiber
  • 3x Wood or Fungal Wood
  • 5x Sand

How to craft all metal weapons in Ark Survival Ascended

All metal weapons and how to craft them in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

You can craft metal weapons in Ark Survival Ascended using the Smithy, which unlocks after you reach level 20. Argentavis saddle and Castoroides saddle also work as a mobile smithy where you can craft and repair metal weapons. Many of the long-range weapons in the game are made out of metal.

Metal Pick

Level Needed to craft: 20

Engram Point Cost: 6 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 10x Hide
  • 1x Metal Ingot
  • 1x Wood

Metal Hatchet

Level Needed to craft: 20

Engram Point Cost: 6 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 10x Hide
  • 8x Metal Ingot
  • 1x Wood

Scissors

Level Needed to craft: 21

Engram Point Cost: 10 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 35x Flint
  • 6x Metal Ingot
  • 5x Obsidian

Tripwire Alarm Trap

Level Needed to craft: 22

Engram Point Cost: 7 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 30x Fiber
  • 6x Hide
  • 3x Metal
  • 2x Oil
  • 5x Wood

Smoke Grenade

Level Needed to craft: 24

Engram Point Cost: 18 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 10x Charcoal
  • 15x Fiber
  • 3x Flint
  • 6x Hide
  • 1x Metal Ingot
  • 5x Sparkpowder
  • 5x Thatch
  • 2x Wood

Magnifying Glass

Level Needed to craft: 25

Engram Point Cost: 16 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 30x Crystal
  • 20x Fiber
  • 20x Hide
  • 8x Metal Ingot
  • 15x Obsidian
  • 15x Wood

Pike

Level Needed to craft: 25

Engram Point Cost: 10 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 20x Hide
  • 10x Metal Ingot
  • 10x Wood

Crossbow

Level Needed to craft: 25

Engram Point Cost: 12 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 35x Fiber
  • 7x Metal Ingot
  • 10x Wood

Handcuffs

Level Needed to craft: 28

Engram Point Cost: 16 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 10x Cementing Paste
  • 50x Metal Ingot
  • 5x Obsidian

Bear Trap

Level Needed to craft: 28

Engram Point Cost: 9 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 5x Fiber
  • 6x Hide
  • 3x Metal Ingots

Tripwire Narcotic Trap

Level Needed to craft: 29

Engram Point Cost: 9 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 3x Cementing Paste
  • 1x Crystal
  • 35x Fiber
  • 6x Hide
  • 15x Narcotic
  • 4x Wood

Ballista Turret

Level Needed to craft: 28

Engram Point Cost: 25 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 200x Fiber
  • 100x Hide
  • 300x Metal Ingots
  • 250x Stone
  • 100x Thatch
  • 500x Wood

Sword

Level Needed to craft: 30

Engram Point Cost: 11 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 15x Hide
  • 50x Metal Ingot
  • 1x Wood

Metal Sickle

Level Needed to craft: 30

Engram Point Cost: 12 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 16x Hide
  • 18x Metal Ingot
  • 4x Wood

Large Bear Trap

Level Needed to craft: 31

Engram Point Cost: 12 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 10x Fiber
  • 15x Hide
  • 6x Metal Ingot

Catapult Turret

Level Needed to craft: 31

Engram Point Cost: 25 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 100x Hide
  • 300x Metal Ingot
  • 390x Stone
  • 100x Thatch
  • 400x Wood

Lance

Level Needed to craft: 32

Engram Point Cost: 30 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 120x Fiber
  • 100x Flint
  • 70x Hide
  • 260x Metal Ingots
  • 100x Obsidian
  • 70x Pelt

Simple Pistol

Level Needed to craft: 34

Engram Point Cost: 15 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 15x Hide
  • 60x Metal Ingot
  • 5x Wood

Cannon

Level Needed to craft: 34

Engram Point Cost: 25 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 200x Fiber
  • 150x Hide
  • 950x Metal Ingot
  • 120x Thatch
  • 300x Cementing Paste

Longneck Rifle

Level Needed to craft: 35

Engram Point Cost: 18 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 25x Hide
  • 95x Metal Ingot
  • 20x Wood

Grenade

Level Needed to craft: 38

Engram Point Cost: 20 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 15x Fiber
  • 20x Stone
  • 30x Gunpowder
  • 5x Hide
  • 2x Metal Ingot
  • 4x Oil

Shotgun

Level Needed to craft: 39

Engram Point Cost: 18 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 25x Hide
  • 80x Metal Ingot
  • 20x Wood

Poison Grenade

Level Needed to craft: 40

Engram Point Cost: 18 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 10x Narcotic
  • 14x Charcoal
  • 5x Crystal
  • 20x Fiber
  • 5x Flint
  • 12x Gunpowder
  • 6x Hide
  • 5x Metal Ingot
  • 18x Sparkpowder

Harpoon Launcher

Level Needed to craft: 43

Engram Point Cost: 38 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 60x Cementing Paste
  • 60x Fiber
  • 25x Hide
  • 120x Metal Ingot
  • 50x Obsidian
  • 30x Polymer
  • 40x Wood

Improvised Explosive Device

Level Needed to craft: 44

Engram Point Cost: 30 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 10x Crystal
  • 35x Fiber
  • 50x Gunpowder
  • 5x Hide
  • 10x Metal Ingot
  • 1x Wood

How to craft all advanced weapons in Ark Survival Ascended

All advanced weapons in Ark Survival Ascended and how to get them ( Image via Studio Wildcard)

Advanced weapons in Ark Survival Ascended need to be crafted at a Fabricator. A fabricator is more reliable than a smithy because some creatures cannot cause damage to it. If you do not have Cementing Paste and Polymer, then consider using Achatina Paste and Organic Polymer as substitutes.

Fabricated Pistol

Level Needed to craft: 55

Engram Point Cost: 18 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 30x Cementing Paste
  • 20x Metal Ingot
  • 35x Polymer

Pump-Action Shotgun

Level Needed to craft: 55

Engram Point Cost: 18 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 45x Cementing Paste
  • 30x Metal Ingot
  • 55x Polymer

Assault Rifle

Level Needed to craft: 58

Engram Point Cost: 24 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 50x Cementing Paste
  • 35x Metal Ingot
  • 60x Polymer

C4 Remote Detonator

Level Needed to craft: 65

Engram Point Cost: 24 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 15x Cementing Paste
  • 10x Crystal
  • 10x Metal Ingot
  • 20x Polymer
  • 50x Electronics

Auto Turret

Level Needed to craft: 68

Engram Point Cost: 40 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 50x Cementing Paste
  • 140x Metal Ingot
  • 20x Polymer
  • 70x Electronics

Compound Bow

Level Needed to craft: 79

Engram Point Cost: 40 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 75x Cementing Paste
  • 85x Metal Ingot
  • 95x Polymer

Fabricated Sniper Rifle

Level Needed to craft: 83

Engram Point Cost: 36 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 110x Cementing Paste
  • 80x Metal Ingot
  • 115x Polymer

Flamethrower

Level Needed to craft: 65

Engram Point Cost: 25 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 75 × Polymer
  • 50 × Cementing Paste
  • 35 × Metal Ingot
  • 10 × Sulfur
  • 15 × Electronics

Rocket Launcher

Level Needed to craft: 87

Engram Point Cost: 32 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 60x Cementing Paste
  • 50x Metal Ingot
  • 80x Polymer

Underwater Mine

Level Needed to craft: 88

Engram Point Cost: 30 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 20x Cementing Paste
  • 15x Oil
  • 100x Gunpowder
  • 30x Crystal
  • 30x Metal Ingot
  • 45x Polymer
  • 150x Electronics

Minigun Turret

Level Needed to craft: 94

Engram Point Cost: 80 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 125x Cementing Paste
  • 100x Hide
  • 500x Metal Ingot
  • 150x Polymer

Electric Prod

Level Needed to craft: 95

Engram Point Cost: 60 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 70x Cementing Paste
  • 120x Crystal
  • 15x Angler Gel
  • 130x Metal Ingot
  • 120x Polymer
  • 120x Electronics

Rocket Turret

Level Needed to craft: 99

Engram Point Cost: 100 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 300x Cementing Paste
  • 1,100x Metal Ingot
  • 400x Polymer
  • 500x Electronics

Heavy Auto Turret

Level Needed to craft: 100

Engram Point Cost: 100 Points

Crafting Recipe:

  • 1x Auto Turret
  • 150x Cementing Paste
  • 400x Metal Ingot
  • 50x Polymer
  • 200x Electronics

How to craft all Tek weapons in Ark Survival Ascended

Exploring all the Tek weapons in Ark Survival Ascended and ways of getting them (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Tek Weapons in Ark Survival Ascended are the most powerful out of all tier weapons. To craft Tek Weapons, you must unlock engrams by defeating specific bosses on The Island, such as Megapithecus, Dragon, Broodmother Lystrix, and the Overseer. The Replicator is used to craft Tek Weapons. It has 600 item slots and unlocks after your first boss kill.

Tek Grenade

Unlocked after: Defeating Megapithecus in Ark Survival Ascended (Alpha)

Crafting Recipe:

  • 1 × Element
  • 40 × Crystal
  • 10 × Cementing Paste
  • 30 × Metal Ingot
  • 30 × Polymer
  • 60 × Gunpowder

Tek Turret

Unlocked after: Defeating Broodmother Lystrix in Ark Survival Ascended (Alpha)

Crafting Recipe:

  • 3x Element
  • 50x Cementing Paste
  • 100x Metal Ingot
  • 50x Polymer
  • 100x Electronics

Tek Rifle

Unlocked after: Defeating Megapithecus in Ark Survival Ascended (Beta)

Crafting Recipe:

  • 20x Element
  • 55x Black Pearl
  • 120x Crystal
  • 450x Metal Ingot
  • 120x Polymer

