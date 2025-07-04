All bug fixes in the Rust July update

The Rust July update, Friends with Benefits, is currently live, and it has brought forth some interesting changes to the title. Primarily, the goal of this update was to improve players' gameplay experience by limiting bugs and errors. Furthermore, a range of quality-of-life updates were rolled out to further streamline the entire gameplay sequence.

In this artilce, we will explore all the bug fixes implemented with the Rust July update. Read below to know more.

Bug fixes in the Rust July update

Here's a list of all the bug fixes that have been implemented with the Rust July update:

Fixed demolish timer restarting when reskinning large objects eg.external walls/gates

Fixed suicide cooldown timer being triggered in some cases when running the kill

command but the player was invulnerable

Fixed UI flickering when multiple attack helicopters were entering and exiting the gunner UI

Fixed small boxes not casting shadows

Fixed powered water purifier calculation error causing lost water when

transferring to an almost full container

Fixed spray can free spraying not working on some wallpaper pieces on the

inside of roof blocks

Fixed case where Team UI would display incorrectly when switching servers or spectating

Fixed Tunnel and Underwater Dwellers still spawning if ai.scientist_spawners_enable is false

Fixed Vsync preventing limit FPS in background options from functioning

Fixed Menu FPS cap not always applying correctly

Fixed long server uptimes causing calorie consumption to be calculated incorrectly

Fixed long server uptimes sometimes causing freshly harvested food to spoil immediately

Fixed toggling streamer mode while connected to a server not resulting in

censored nameplates

Fixed missing SFX when equipping the Tool Gun

Fixed being able to reskin the regular chair into an Ice Throne on Tugboats

Possibly fixed a rare error when equipping a bow

Network threading parameters are now admin only

Fixed X tree minigame not working properly on some vine swinging trees

Fixed not being able to reskin the computer station with the Spray Can

Fixed exception when cancelling a voicemail recording

Fixed all horses mounted on trophies using the same skin pattern

Fixed some impact FX flying away when shooting a Locked Crate on Cargo Ship

Fixed picking up a ladder on an external wall resulting in all other ladders on that wall getting destroyed

Fixed missing Photo item in Industrial Conveyor filters

Fixed Items category in Industrial Filters displaying as “#bp_deployables”

Fixed players getting stuck in fishing animation if they cancel by switching to a weapon

Fixed audio error when disconnecting from a server while on a moving train

Fixed missing interact icons when using the radial menu on berries

Fixed rare server error when a Hopper harvests a player corpse that is already

partially harvested

Fixed players spawning with two rocks in the tutorial if they have the jungle rock skin selected

Fixed a way for players to clip inside moving trains

Fixed food spoil timer getting reset when shift clicking into a Cooking Workbench

Fixed a flyhack kick when jumping on a particular truck in Junkyard

Fixed player not dying when disconnecting underwater with a diving tank

Fixed missing SFX when opening/closing Excavator engine

Fixed Sleeping bag being slightly off centre

Fixed softcore looting restrictions not being respected if a player is downed and handcuffed

Fixed satchels that fizzle out getting detonated if they clip through a wall

Fixed rugs being very difficult to pick up with a hammer

Fixed being able to deploy stashes too close together

Fixed above water gibs moving in slow motion when spawned by an object that was below water

Added UI sounds slider (affects headshot sounds)

Improved performance when there are a large number of water bodies in the world

Wire slack controls now have dedicated keybinds

Can now bind different mouse wheel movements to keybinds

Fixed Chippy arcade machine not being repairable

Console commands debug.refillvitals, debug.refillvitalsall, debug.heal now also recover players if they are in the injured state.

Console command inventory.clearinventory playername now clears whole inventory of the target player.

Fixed graphics settings affecting icons generated, temporarily switches to Max (Workshop Editor)

Fixed pressing the randomise character button while a deployable is selected spawning a player (Workshop Editor)

Camera movement is no longer enabled by default (Workshop Editor)

Fixed some parts of meshes not appearing in icons, double armored door as an example (Workshop Editor)

Fixed harvesting scientists/players bodies not working when aiming at the head

Fixed being able to place drones inside inaccessible parts of monuments

Fixed an exploit that made it possible to get shelves floating in the air

Fixed being able to switch out items into containers that don't allow player input

Fixed player skin appearing completely white on certain resolutions and FOVs

Fixed sometimes getting noclip building errors when building near ramps and stairs

Fixed wood teas playing the wrong sound when consumed

Fixed being able to harvest items above stack size from animals and resources

Fixed some inaccurate colliders in launch site and on the oil rigs

Fixed being able to clip inside some containers in harbour

Negative modifiers such as incapacitate dart effects are no longer added to players in god mode

Fixed a loot exploit for handcuffed players in softcore mode

Fixed snakes occasionally trying to attack a non LOS target resulting in them just slithering away

Fixed Patrol Heli not flying above jungle trees

Fixed server side chat mutes not being properly saved

That's everything that you need to know about all the bug fixes in the Rust July update. Check out some of our related articles below:

