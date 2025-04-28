All seasonal challenges for Destiny 2 Episode Heresy Week 13 (April 29)

Seasonal challenges are still helping players gain Artifact EXP and season pass ranks in Destiny 2. Even though the seasonal story of Episode Heresy has been concluded, the challenges presented each week keep the players invested in different activities. There are a total of 16 weeks' worth of challenges to finish, with some of them being time-gated.

This article lists the six challenges available in Week 13 of Episode Heresy, the associated rewards, and how to complete them.

Destiny 2 Episode Heresy Week 13 seasonal challenges

1) Linear Launch

The objective states, "Defeat combatants with Linear Fusion Rifles or Rocket Launchers. Additional progress granted in Episode: Heresy activities." Hence, you can get any powerful weapon from either of the two mentioned types, and launch either a Nether or Court of Blades, and defeat enemies within.

Gjallarhorn in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The Court of Blades should be a decent place to get multiple enemies at once. However, the Nether will allow you to do the objective solo at your own pace. Weapons such as the Gjallarhorn or Wardcliff Exotics for Rocket Launchers, or the Lorentz Driver for Linear Fusion Rifle, will work the best against groups.

You must defeat 125 enemies if you are attempting outside the Heresy activities. Rewards include a Curio of the Nine and a chunk of EXP. The former has no use now, but it is recommended not to discard it.

2) Bane Reaper

The objective for Bane Reaper states, "Defeat combatants with Banes. Additional progress granted in Episode: Heresy activities." Banes are a new buff that players can find on enemies. While these enemies are fewer in number within the Heresy activities, they will provide more progress. Hence, it is recommended you launch an Expert version of either The Nether or the Court of Blades to find them.

Nightfall is also a great place to find Bane enemies.

Rewards include a chunk of EXP. If you plan on finishing this challenge outside Heresy activities, you need to defeat 100 Bane enemies.

3) Neptune Activities

Neptune in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

This challenge simply requires you to "Complete bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors in Neomuna." Heroic Public Events help the most when it comes to completing activities on a planet. However, Neomuna also has several patrols in three different locations, which should be enough to complete this challenge.

Rewards include a chunk of EXP and Bright Dust.

4) Stranded Ritual

Gambit in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The challenge states, "In any ritual activity, defeat targets with Strand ability final blows. Earn bonus progress for defeating Guardians and for Strand Super final blows." Ritual activities refer to Vanguard playlist Strikes, Control PvP playlist, and normal Gambit. The best option out of three should be the Gambit, as it provides more enemies to kill, alongside Guardians as well.

Threadling Grenades and Tangles are the two best Strand abilities that can wipe out small mob groups. However, if you do have an active Strand super, do not shy away from using it on large mob groups.

Rewards include a huge chunk of EXP, alongside Bright Dust.

5) Fleeting Glory

Competitive playlist in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

This challenge requires you to complete Crucible matches in the Competitive playlist. Bonus progress will be granted with wins. Sadly, this challenge doesn't seem to be retroactive, so you must complete eight matches again between April 29 and May 6. Winning a match grants double progression, taking you four matches only.

Rewards include a huge chunk of EXP and Bright Dust.

6) Precision Calibration

Dead Man's Tale in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Lastly, this specific challenge states, "Calibrate marksman weapons—Scout Rifles, Sniper Rifles, and Linear Fusion Rifles—by landing precision final blows. Bonus progress against Guardians." The best option is to use Scout Rifles in PvP, such as Dead Man's Tale or Jade Rabbit. An added benefit can be gained from the Momentum Control playlist, as players take fewer shots to die.

Rewards include a huge chunk of EXP and Bright Dust.

