All seasonal challenges in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate Week 2 (July 22) 

The first weekly reset for Destiny 2 Season Reclamation has introduced new challenges to complete. Many of them are a continuation of the previous week’s task of searching for Data Pads across various Portal activities. There are also new PvP and PvE tasks that require you to calibrate new weapon archetypes and take down other Guardians.
This article lists the seasonal challenges for Destiny 2 Season Reclamation Week 2, along with the location of all Data Pads.
How to complete the seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 Season Reclamation Week 2
1) Solo Data Pad Search Part II
To complete this challenge, open the Portal and select ‘The Conflux’ mission inside the Solo Ops section.
The goal is to acquire the Data Pad, which is located inside a room with a Vex Teleporter and a ring of Radiolaria. Before stepping into the Portal, look on the right side to find the objective on top of a rock.
Reward: Challenger XP
2) Vanguard Data Pad Investigations Part II
Find Data Pads across four Fireteam Ops activities to complete this challenge. You don’t need to complete the missions once you have found both Data Pads.
Here are the locations:
Proving Grounds - The first Data Pad is located after the double tank encounter, and the second is outside the boss encounter room on the left.
Liminality - The first Data Pad is on top of the stone during the jumping section, and the second is right outside the massive pyramid room that starts filling up with lava after some time.
Battleground: Oracle - The first Data Pad is located in the middle of the jumping puzzle before fighting three immune Wyvern. The second Data Pad is located right outside the Vex Teleporter.
Battleground: Foothold - After crossing the dark room with Cabal and Hive, you’ll find the first Data Pad beside an interactable console. The second Data Pad is inside the shack near the boss arena.
Rewards: Challenger XP++
3) Data Pad Discovery Part II
This is a continuation of the previous week’s challenge. You’ll need to find two Data Pads across two new Fireteam Ops each.
Here are the locations:
Midtown - The first Data Pad is located after you defend the ADU and enter the pyramid. Dunk the light to defeat the hive knight and look towards the left before going through the Portal.
The Second Data Pad is located on the right side before entering the boss room.
Widow’s Court - The first Data Pad can be found as soon as you teleport to rescue the captives, and the second one is right near the exit in the same area.
4) Pinnacle Data Pad Retrieval Part II
To complete this challenge, you’ll need to find two Data Pads within the Starcrossed Exotic Mission. The first one is located on a stone column after completing the jump puzzle, and the second one is located before the boss encounter.
Reward: Challenger XP+
5) Growing Power
To complete this challenge, acquire any of the Exotic Weapons from Season Reclamation. If you have the Season Pass, claiming the Third Iteration will count towards your progress.
Rewards: Challenger XP++ and Bright Dust
6) Last Rites
Complete this challenge by dealing final blows using your ability in Portal activities. Alternatively, you could deal final blows to Guardians inside the Crucible. Onslaught can be a great place to find a lot of enemies, and using your super a few times should get this task completed.
Rewards: Challenger XP+++ and Bright Dust
7) Expedited Violence
This challenge can be completed by rapidly defeating targets in Portal activities or by dealing final blows to Guardians inside the Crucible. We recommend going on Fire Ops mission, The Glassway, to face multiple waves of enemies for PvE. If you prefer PvP, Control is a great game mode to secure final blows.
Reward: Challenger XP++
8) Teacher’s Pet
To complete this challenge, you’ll need to get at least Rank B in any Crucible Ops. Currently, there are only three game modes: Competitive, Control, or Cutting Edge. If you are confident in your skills, go Competitive for some extra loot.
Rewards: Challenger XP+++ and Bright Dust
9) Meta Master
The final challenge on this list requires you to defeat enemies using Auto Rifles, Bows, Sidearms, Scout Rifles, Shotguns, or Swords. Defeating other Guardians in the Crucible grants bonus progress.
Rewards: Challenger XP+++ and Bright Dust
