All Taken Osseous Fragment locations in Destiny 2 Sunless Cell Strike

There are six Taken Osseous Fragments added in Destiny 2 Heresy Act III. However, instead of adding them in the Nether, players can find these collectibles inside the new Sunless Cell Strike. Note that finding these Fragments and then completing the Strike is essential for an Intrinsic upgrade for the Barrow-Dyad Exotic SMG.

This article lists the locations for all the new Taken Osseous Fragments inside Sunless Cell Strike.

Heresy Act III Taken Osseous Fragment locations in Destiny 2

Prerequirements

Pick up the Dyadic Perfection Exotic quest from the Slab: Ambition path. If you do not have the quest, try completing the first two Catalyst steps, followed by the Act III week 1 seasonal step.

Location 1

First Fragment location in Destiny 2 Sunless Cell (Image via Bungie/Esoterickk YT)

Launch the Sunless Cell Strike in any difficulty via the Last City map. Next, head straight, and you will find the first Fragment at the end of the hallway, behind an iron gate.

Location 2

Follow the marker, and next, you will find an intersection connecting three paths. On the right, your objective marker will ask you to head towards the Founts. You should take a right and look up.

Second Fragments in Destiny 2 Sunless Cell (Image via Bungie)

Upon climbing, you will find the second Fragment on top.

Location 3

Head towards the Founts, and instead of going to the left, drop down through the big space on the floor, leading to the underground section.

Hole leading to underground in Founts (Image via Bungie/EsoterickkYT)

Next, take the first right and head straight past the two lanterns. Once you enter the section with yellow lights, look to your immediate left. Refer to the image below for a clearer idea.

First right, and then left for the third Fragment (Image via Bungie/Esoterickk YT)

The Fragment should be present behind the crates.

Location 4

Left from the stairs in the Asylum (Image via Bungie/Esoterickk YT)

Head to the "Asylum" section, where you must clear out two Taken Breaches on two opposite sides. Here, you can find two Fragments. For the first one here, and the fourth in total, take a left from the entrance stairs, and you will find a Fragment at the end of a thin path connecting a wall and the stairs.

Location 5

For the fifth Fragment, return to the left stairs from the fourth Fragment and head down. Upon heading down for a bit, look down to the left, and bring out your Ghost. Doing so will reveal a few hidden platforms at the bottom. Jump on the long platform and look right for an opening.

The opening for the fifth Fragment in Destiny 2 Sunless Cell (Image via Bungie/Esoterickk YT)

Head inside the opening for the fifth Fragment.

Location 6

After clearing the room with the Servitor and the Taken Ogre boss, follow the marker until you come across a room with hanging Hive Lanterns.

Ledge after the Subjugator boss (Image via Bungie/Esoterickk YT)

Here, instead of going right, jump on the ledge in front of you at the intersection. The Fragment should be located on top of the ledge.

