All Tithing Wormspawn locations in Destiny 2 The Nether

Tithing Wormspawns in Destiny 2 Heresy are a new set of collectibles required for Exotic Catalysts. After the Ravenous Worms in the first Act, Bungie released a new path of the vendor, alongside new Exotic Catalyst and new Collectibles, all of which are tied together and must be completed. Specifically, the third and the fourth Catalyst for the Barrow-Dyad require the Tithing Wormspawns and a maximum reputation rank for the Shaping Slab's Ambition Path.

This article lists all the locations for the Tithing Wormspawns in the Nether. Change your Slab's path to light/Ambition in Eris's flat before going in.

Tithing Wormspawn location guide in Destiny 2 The Nether

Location 1:

The rock in the middle of Trenchway in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie/Esoterickk YT)

Spawn on the Trenchway, then head to the left side of the area, where an encounter usually occurs every time. Here, you will find five stone outcrops. Jump onto the middle outcrop to find the first Wormspawn.

Location 2:

Head outside the primary area in Trenchway, and into the open area with white structures. Cross the bridge, and then start walking towards the right side of the arena. Here, you will find a lantern for spawning the Ascendant Ogre.

Gap before the Lantern for Ogre Ascendant (Image via Bungie/Esoterickk YT)

Just before you reach the Lantern, look to your left; the second Wormspawn can be found between a small gap.

Location 3:

Wormspawn on top of the Blight (Image via Bungie/Esoterickk YT)

In Hall of Souls, head to the first room on the right from the spawning point, and look for the Tithing Wormspawn on top of the huge Blight.

Location 4:

At the back side of Hall of Souls (Image via Bungie/Esoterickk YT)

Head back outside to the Hall of Souls, and then run towards the opposite direction to the end of the hallway which leads to Mausoleum. Here, look down, and you will find a small cave entrance.

Cave entrance (Image via Bungie/Esoterickk YT)

Go inside the cave to find the fourth Wormspawn.

Location 5:

Wormspawn on top of the Blight in the Mausoleum (Image via Bungie/Esoterickk YT)

In the Mausoleum, drop down to the blue area behind the spawning region, and you will see the Wormspawn on one of the Blights attached to the left wall.

Location 6:

Wormspawn on top of the tentacle (Image via Bungie/Esoterickk YT)

From the fifth Wormspawn, stay on the tentacles and head to the middle arena by taking one of the blue tentacles on either side. You will find the sixth Wormspawn on the tentacle in the middle.

Location 7:

Wormspawn on top of the Taken cluster (Image via Bungie/Esoterickk YT)

In the Founts, head to the back side of the area and jump onto the tentacle located to your left. Next, jump onto the Taken clusters from these tentacles attached to the left wall. A Wormspawn will be present on one of the clusters.

Location 8:

Undercave entrance on the left (Image via Bungie/Esoterickk YT)

Still in the Founts, jump down from the seventh Wormspawn and head through the undercave entrance on the left. After entering the cave, take a right, and you will notice a tentacle on the left wall.

Wormspawn behind the tentacle in the undercave (Image via Bungie/Esoterickk)

Jump over the tentacle to find the eighth Wormspawn.

Location 9:

Ninth Wormspawn location in Hull Breach (Image via Bungie)

In the Hull Breach spawning point, look behind and jump on the ledge located on the left side of the main entrance doorway.

Location 10:

The final Wormspawn location (Image via Bungie)

From the ninth Wormspawn in the Hull Breach, head towards the Wizard boss in the middle. Run past it, and you will find another entrance. Here, jump directly on top of the broken structures just left of the entrance to find the final Wormspawn.

