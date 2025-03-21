How to complete the Ogre Ascendant secret in Destiny 2's Dreadnaught

The Ogre Ascendant secret is a hidden challenge in Destiny 2's The Nether. It holds the key to acquiring the second Catalyst of the Barrow-Dyad Exotic, making it an important interaction for everyone in the Dreadnaught. As its name suggests, players must encounter an Ogre boss of the Taken origin by getting him to spawn first and then defeat it. Three braziers must be located at first, which can easily be avoided by players during their run in The Nether.

This article lists everything related to the Ogre Ascendant's secret in The Nether. Note that getting to the second Catalyst for Barrow-Dyad also requires players to complete the Ravenous Cursed Thrall secret challenge, alongside the Ogre Ascendant.

Ogre Ascendant secret guide in Destiny 2

1) Getting started

Start by spawning on the Trenchway area in The Nether and head outside to the open area with white structures.

Outside the Trenchway (Image via Bungie)

Cross the bridge to the other side. Run to the far right side of the area. Here, you will notice a locked entrance to your opposite platform, something similar to the image below.

Blocked entrance in The Nether (Image via Bungie)

Next, you will notice three braziers.

2) Light up three braziers

You must now light up three braziers in this location. Look for the first brazier to your right and the other two on either side of the locked entrance.

The first brazier in The Nether (Image via Bungie)

The other two braziers near the blocked entrance (Image via Bungie)

If the game isn't letting you light up the braziers, you should change the Slab on Eris' Flat to the Dark mode/Resolve.

3) Kill the Ogre Ascendant

Once all three braziers have been lighted up, simply wait for the Ogre to spawn and kill it. Once done, a message on the bottom-left saying, "A secret in the Dreadnaught has been found," will pop up.

Following this method, alongside the Ravenous Cursed Thrall secret, you should be able to open the portal that leads to the second Catalyst of Barrow-Dyad Exotic in Destiny 2.

