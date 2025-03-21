How to complete the Ravenous Cursed Thrall secret in Destiny 2's Dreadnaught

Several secrets are hidden deep within the Dreadnaught of Destiny 2. This new explorable zone, introduced in Episode Heresy, gives veterans of the series a trip down memory lane, and new players a taste of the Taken King's throne. One of those secrets, the Ravenous Thrall, can be found in the Hall of Souls area and must be completed for the new Barrow-Dyad Catalyst.

Many players have been locked out of the second Catalyst of Barrow-Dyad Exotic SMG. This is due to the required completion of two secrets within the Dreadnaught. Here's how to complete one of them.

Ravenous Cursed Thrall secret guide in Destiny 2

1) Getting started

Load into any instance of Destiny 2's The Nether regardless of the difficulty. Look specifically for the "Hall of Souls" starting point and head towards the middle platform, where the usual encounter boss spawns.

Ravenous Acolyte location in Destiny 2's The Nether (Image via Bungie)

Look to the right of the middle platform, and you will encounter a Ravenous Curse Thrall, munching on some worms from the ground. This is where the secret starts.

2) Lure the Thrall inside

Shoot the Curse Thrall and lure it inside the room right of you.

Luring the Acolyte inside the room (Image via Bungie)

Stick to the right wall and defeat any enemies present inside. However, keep a distance from the Thrall, as it can explode if you go too near it.

The Thrall and the worms in The Nether (Image via Bungie)

Look for worms on the ground after heading up the stairs. Lure the thrall to those worms. Wait for the Thrall to eat the worms and transform into an Acolyte.

3) Lure the Acolyte outside

Shoot the Acolyte to take its attention. Lead it outside and ultimately towards the spawning point of Hall of Souls. Here, the Acolyte will feast upon another group of worms on the ground and turn into a Knight.

Luring the Acolyte towards the last few worms in The Nether (Image via Bungie)

Kill the Knight to complete the secret. You will also receive a message on the bottom left, saying "A Dreadnaught secret has been found."

