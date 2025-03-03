Destiny 2 Episode Heresy Act II Developer's livestream: Air date, time, Twitch drops, and more

After an eventful launch of Destiny 2: Heresy's first act, players can now look forward to another treat with the next two acts of this episode. The second entry is set to be released during the March 11, 2025, weekly reset. The act will feature new activities, weapons, and several new aspects. Changes to the sandbox will also be implemented, and the artifact will also see new perks added with a new row at the bottom.

Ad

Many official details remain unknown, with Bungie having a livestream scheduled a week before the Act launch. These streams usually include the core development and sandbox team of Destiny 2, detailing all upcoming changes.

Readers can expect the livestream to happen on March 4, 2025, at 10 am PT. This article lists everything related to the stream you must know before it goes live.

Destiny 2 Episode Heresy Act II Developer's livestream airing date and time

Typically, the Act II Developer's livestream will be held on Bungie's official Twitch channel. Here is a list of all the air times for different regions:

Ad

Trending

Eastern Time: 1 pm ET

British Summer Time: 6 pm BST

Central European Summer Time: 7 pm CEST

Indian Standard Time: 11:30 pm IST

Japan Standard Time: 3 am JST (March 5)

(March 5) Australian Eastern Time: 4 am AEST (March 5)

The expected runtime is a little over an hour long. This is usually the case because the content reveal usually includes new activities, weapons, and Artifact perks.

Destiny 2 Episode Heresy Act II Developer's livestream Twitch drops

Players watching the livestream via Bungie's official Twitch for 15 minutes will be rewarded with an emblem as a drop reward.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

To become eligible, besides watching the stream, you will have to link your Twitch account with Bungie's official website.

How to link Destiny 2 Bungie ID with Twitch for drops

The following steps should help you link your Bungie ID with Twitch:

After opening Bungie's official website, log in using your credentials for the platform you have an active account in

Next, click "Account Settings" and look for the "Account Linking" tab on the left.

Look for "Twitch" beside the "Link Account" option.

Provide your Twitch credentials to link your account.

Ad

Account linking on the official website (Image via Bungie)

Twitch drops are sent to the Collections section in the game, where players can head to the "Flair" tab, followed by the "General" tab of emblems.

Ad

You can also check out our other Destiny 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback