Destiny 2 leaks hint at new activity in Heresy Act II

New Destiny 2 leaks hint at a new seasonal activity inbound for Heresy Act II. The second act of the final Episode in the saga is expected to bring in several new weapons and armor pieces, alongside a seasonal story quest to conclude the act. Amidst all these, players will find a new activity to invest their time in, which will be joining The Nether. Typically, new and old seasonal gear pieces will also be added to the loot pool.

This article lists the latest rumors surrounding the new seasonal activity scheduled for Heresy Act II. To summarize, the leakers claim that the activity will be very similar to Court of Oryx from Destiny 1, involving boss rush mode and increasing difficulty with phases.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks by a renowned leaker on X, named Bungie Leaks. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

Destiny 2 Heresy Act II seasonal activity leaked

The new bits of information regarding Heresy Act II activity come from Bungie Leaks, known for revealing some major content in the past. Their latest tweet on the Act II activity claims that it will be similar to "Court of Oryx" from Destiny 1. However, the Destiny 2 version of the activity seems to have the title "Court of Blades," which contains the following objectives and mechanics:

"Visit the Court of Blades and do what you do best. Prove sword logic - Eris Morn, Heresiarch."

Regarding mechanics, Bungie Leaks revealed the following:

"We spawn in at the Hall of Souls, with a Taken Altar in front of us. This Taken Altar allows us to change our Taken Path (Resolve or Ambition), and allows us to increase our rune empowerment with Sigil Stones."

"Defeating Challengers will grant Rune Progress. Receiving Rune Progress while not holding a Rune will provide one. Further progress will charge the Rune, eventually upgrading it to higher tiers. There are Tier I, Tier II, and Tier III Runes."

Players can also purchase different upgrades in exchange for these Runes, such as Boons, Buffs, perks, Turrets, Rally buffs, Relic weapons such as Hive Swords, and other Hive faction weapons.

Bungie Leaks also stated that enemies will have a special mechanic tied to them, called Augments. These will make the enemies immune to damage, or have damage-reduction against players.

Destiny 2 Episode Heresy Act II is scheduled to be released on March 11, 2025.

