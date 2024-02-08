Are there Shiny Pals in Palworld?

In video games, shiny creatures have different color schemes than their normal variants, and many Palworld players are wondering if such beasts are available in the game. The concept of a shiny monster originates from the Pokemon franchise. Those familiar with the series know how rare and sought-after these species are.

Since the Pokemon world heavily inspires Pocketpair’s MMORPG title, you would expect to discover a shiny variant in the game.

However, you cannot get Shiny Pals in Palworld. Instead, the game has its own version of rare and unique critters known as Lucky Pals. They have sparkles around their body but aren’t actually shiny beasts.

With that in mind, let's take a look into what Lucky Pals are, how to get them, and what they do for you.

What are Lucky Pals in Palworld?

Pals with Lucky trait is Lucky Pals (Image via Pocketpair)

Lucky Pals in Palworld are highly sought-after critters because of their increased rarity, design, and skill. They can be found anywhere on Palpagos Island, but you need luck and a bit of patience to encounter them. The possibility of encountering some of them might be similar to that of a Shiny Pokemon or even higher in some cases.

The difference between Lucky Pals and Shiny Pokemon is that Palworld provides clues and hints to identify these unique creatures.

Here are the details you should look out for:

Bell sound effect

Sparkling effect

Glow effect

Large body size

When searching for Lucky Pals, ensure your ears and eyes don’t miss crucial actualities; attention and concentration are vital. Here is a tip: Pals with Lucky qualities will be easier to encounter at night than in the daytime because of their glittering and glow effect.

How to get Lucky Pals in Palworld

Through Random encounter (Image via Pocketpair)

As soon as you spot a glowing monster or hear a bell sound effect, you can be sure you've encountered a Lucky Pal. When this happens, approach it, engage in a fight, drastically reduce its Health Points (HP), and throw a high catch rate Pal Sphere at it to capture it. If it escapes, hurl another one at it.

What is special about Lucky Pals?

Lucky Pals have distinct shine and trait (Image via Pocketpair)

Although the active skills of a standard and Lucky Pal are the same, the latter sports a “Lucky” passive trait. This skill buffs its attack power by +15% and work speed by +15%, meaning it is best suited for battle as well as base work.

Will Pocketpair introduce Shiny Pals?

We don’t have solid information on the introduction of Shiny Pals by Pocketpair, the developers of Palworld. Even if they release a different color variant, which they may not, it might be named something else.

