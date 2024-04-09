Ark Survival Ascended: All cave locations in Scorched Earth

The Ark Survival Ascended caves offer great places to set up and fortify a camp, and defend against threats. If you have played Ark Survival Evolved before, you will recognize the familiar caves found in the Scorched Earth biomes. Ark Survival Ascended has made some changes to these caves and even introduced a new one called the Oasis Cave.

Scorched Earth has several caves, each with its own resources, creatures, and possibly hidden secrets. While these caves are helpful for survival, not many know their locations. If you need help finding them, here are all cave locations in Scorched Earth.

All cave locations in Ark Survival Ascended: Scorched Earth

Caves in Scorched Earth are one of the best places for players to set bases (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Central Cave location

The Central Cave's exact location is at the coordinates Latitude 60 and Longitude 48. The cave consists of two passages and a large gap at the top that serves as the entry points. The cave's spacious chambers provide ample room for setting up defenses. One practical approach is to train Stegosauruses to protect your base from intruders.

Church Cave location

The Church Cave is located at coordinates Latitude 78.2 and Longitude 76. It benefits from a large church structure guarding its entrance, providing ample space to set up defensive structures. However, the area is inhabited by roaming Mantises and Arthropluerae, so you must be ready to defend yourself.

Lava Cave location

The Lava Cave in Ark Survival Ascended isn't too large and doesn't have any creatures inside. It's unique because both lava and water flow through it, creating an interesting landscape with uneven terrain. The entrance to the cave is at the bottom of the World Scar. The coordinates for the Lava Cave are Latitude 59 and Longitude 16.

Red Obelisk Cave location

The Red Obelisk Cave in Ark Survival Ascended is more like a passage with interesting arches rather than a traditional cave. You can find the entrance to the cave near ancient structures at coordinates Latitude 72.6 and Longitude 35.2. Despite its simplicity, it could still serve as a decent base since it only has two entrances to defend.

Blue Cave location

The Blue Cave in ARK Survival Ascended is quite large and filled with abundant resources and adversaries. To locate the cave, head to the coordinates Latitude 27, Longitude 29. Although the Blue Cave may pose some challenges in terms of defense, it contains a water source that offers a significant advantage.

Oasis Cave location

The Oasis Cave in Ark Survival Ascended is positioned close to the Obelisk at coordinates Latitude 71, Longitude 39. It's recognized as one of the prime locations for setting up a base among all the caves in Scorched Earth, especially for engaging in PvP activities. To find it, head south from the Red Obelisk, where you will come across the entrance amid the dry desert landscape.

