ARK Survival Ascended Paraceratherium taming guide

In ARK Survival Ascended, the Paraceratherium is a large carnivore that can be tamed through knockout. The beast is harmless, making it easy for you to approach and tame it. The mammal's large size makes it difficult for other carnivores to take it out. The lack of predators is the primary reason this beast is docile.

While harmless in the wild, the Paraceratherium can be helpful during battles after being tamed. Finding and taming the monster is easy thanks to its size and easy-taming method, although there are some things you need to know before doing so.

That said, this guide details everything you need to learn about taming a Paraceratherium in ARK Survival Ascended.

How to tame an ARK Survival Ascended Paraceratherium

Tame a Paraceratherium by knocking it out and feeding it superior kibble or fresh barley (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Location

While these monsters are not easily found like most carnivores, you can find a Paracertherium in tropical areas and beaches. Their large size and slow pace make it easy to spot and catch them. If you can't find a Praceratherium quickly, use a fast-flying tame. Fly along the beaches or tropical areas until you find one to tame.

Preparation and taming

Although the Paraceratherium is easy to tame, you must make some preparations before attempting to do so. Firstly, carry a strong tame to secure the area before taming it. You will also need weapons like a Crossbow or a Rifle to take it down. While not necessary, carry some Narcotics for a situation where the monster's torpor drops.

The monster's preferred food is Superior Kibble or Fresh Barley; add some to your inventory before knocking it down to tame it.

After locating the ARK Survival Ascended Paraceratherium, secure the area of any aggressive beasts that may attack you or the beast during the taming process. Once the area has been secured, knock the monster out using tranquilizer darts.

Then, approach it and feed it ARK Survival Ascended Superior Kibble or Fresh Barley to start the taming process. During this process, you can surround the monster with spiked walls to stop monsters from approaching it. You will also need to check its torpor and feed it narcotics if it starts dropping. Once the taming bar is full, you will have your own Paraceratherium.

Uses of ARK Survival Ascended Paracerathrium

This beast can carry a large amount of weight, making it easy for you to farm or move your base around. The Paraceratherium's saddle allows multiple players to ride it, making it an excellent tame for team activities and battles.