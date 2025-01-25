Best Barbarian leveling build guide for Diablo 4 Season 7

There are a few great Barbarian builds in Diablo 4 Season 7, but which is the best leveling build? We were frankly torn between Upheaval and HotA, but personally, I’ve always thought the Hammer of the Ancients was more fun to use. It requires a bit more work in the Fury Generation/Management, but once you’ve got it figured out, it’s a piece of cake. It’s a fun, powerful build that carries and transitions nicely into the late game.

That said, this is not an endgame build. It is just to get you to level 60 and start grinding Torment 1+ and The Pit. There are plenty of ways to go when it comes to a leveling build in Diablo 4 Season 7, but for our money, the best is a HotA build. Here’s how it works.

Which is the best leveling build for Barbarian in Diablo 4 Season 7?

It’s pretty simple to play the best leveling build for Diablo 4 Season 7 Barbarians. You will have Bash as your typical Fury Generator. In the early game, you’ll probably also want Rallying Cry, but once you get Relentless Armsmaster, you can swap out for Iron Maelstrom. The bulk of your damage is going to come from Hammer of the Ancients, which is going to need Ancestral Force Legendary Aspect. That way, you get some AOE out of the hammer.

A moment of peace before carnage ensues (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You can also use Ground Stomp, Mighty Throw, and Iron Maelstrom to clear huge packs of enemies, increasing the options you have. This build differs from some others I’ve used in the past because it doesn’t pack every single War Cry/shout onto the hotbars. That said, I am certain there’s a way to do that as well.

Combat abilities

Bash

Hammer of the Ancients

Rallying Cry (replace with Iron Maelstrom later when Relentless Armsmaster is unlocked)

is unlocked) Ground Stomp

Leap

Mighty Throw

Leveling Route: Which talents to pick going from 1-60 in Diablo 4 Season 7

Below, you’ll see all the skills you need to go for the best leveling build in Diablo 4 Season 7 for Barbarians. For the most part, you won’t have to change much other than one or two abilities here and there. I’ve made a note of that in the list as well.

Level Skill 1 Bash 2 Enhanced Bash 3 Battle Bash 4 Hammer of the Ancients 5 Enhanced HOTA 6 Furious HOTA (Change to Violent at 49) 7 Ground Stomp 8 Enhanced Ground Stomp 9 Tactical Ground Stomp 10 Rallying Cry 11 Enhanced Rallying Cry 12 Tactica Rallying Cry 13 Hammer of the Ancients 14 Leap 15 Enhanced Leap 16 Power Leap 17 Mighty Throw 18 Enhanced Mighty Throw 19 Warrior's Mighty Throw 20 Hammer of the Ancients 21 Hammer of the Ancients 22 Hammer of the Ancients 23 Ground Stomp 24 Ground Stomp 25 Ground Stomp 26 Ground Stomp 27 Leap 28 Pit Fighter 29 Pit Fighter 30 Pit Fighter 31 Brute Force 32 Brute Force 33 Brute Force 33 Replace Rallying Cry with Enhanced/Supreme Iron Maelstrom 34 Walking Arsenal 35 Thick Skin 36 Counteroffensive 37 Counteroffensive 38 Counteroffensive 39 Defensive Stance 40 Defensive Stance 41 Defensive Stance 42 Iron Maelstrom 43 Iron Maelstrom 44 Iron Maelstrom 45 Iron Maelstrom 46 Heavy Hitter 47 Heavy Hitter 48 Heavy Hitter 49 Warpath 50 Warpath 51 Warpath 52 Imposing Presence 53 Imposing Presence 54 Imposing Presence 55 Swiftness 56 Swiftness 57 Swiftness 58 Leap 59 Leap 60 Leap 61 Leap 62 Aggressive Resistance 63 Battle Fervor 64 Battle Fervor 65 Battle Fervor 66 Mighty Throw 67 Mighty Throw 68 Mighty Throw 69 Mighty Throw 70 Wallop 71 Wallop

When it comes to your Arsenal choices, here’s what I recommend:

Two-Handed Mace: Hammer of the Ancients

One-Handed Mace: Bash

Two-Handed Slashing: Leap/Mighty Throw

Weapon Technique: One-Handed Mace Expertise (when you have reliable Vulnerable procs, swap to Two-Handed Axe)

Which Witch Powers should you select for Barbarian in Diablo 4 Season 7?

The new Witch Powers really amplify how powerful you can be (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Witch Powers are the new seasonal thing in Diablo 4 Season 7, and the best leveling build for Barbarians does have a few that you’ll ideally want to equip. Some of these are pretty obvious. For example, Shaken Soul makes your Eldritch powers grant Vulnerable, so you then pair it with Wave of Woe to make practically every ability you use apply Vulnerable.

If you can get the Witching Hour occult gem, you can make Hammer of the Ancients an Eldritch power, which pairs neatly with a high-level Purging Touch. Aura of Misfortune just makes you get hit less, and Aura Specialization makes your auras even bigger.

But at Rank 10, enemies in your Auras take more Critical Strike Damage. Then you have Vengeful Spirit, which periodically takes damage for you. This makes Overpower damage even greater, as it’s based on current/Fortified Life.

Wave of Woe

Shaken Soul

Purging Touch

Aura of Misfortune

Aura Specialization

Vengeful Spirit

Which Mercenaries should you pick in Diablo 4 Season 7?

Don't forget to stop by The Den to get your Mercenaries (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you have the Vessel of Hatred expansion, you also have access to Mercenaries. To run the best leveling build for Diablo 4 Season 7 Barbarians, you will want your primary Mercenary to be Varanya, and the Reinforcement to be Raheir. Raheir’s Bastion, while injured, is a complete game-changer, and can really make sure you survive attacks you otherwise wouldn’t.

Varanya skills

Shockwave

Reprisal

Earth Breaker

Dismembering

Raheir Reinforcement

Bastion

Itemization: Ideal Legendary Aspects and Uniques to seek out

There are certain Aspects you absolutely must have (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Must-have Legendary Aspects

Ancestral Force (Scosglen - Sunken Ruins)

Earthstriker’s (Hawezar - Maugan’s Works)

Relentless Armsmaster (Scosglen - Calibel’s Mine)

The aforementioned Legendary Aspects are an absolute must-have when it comes to the best leveling build in Diablo 4 Season 7 for Barbarians. There are a few others that are nice to have equipped, such as Retribution, Bul-Kathos, Blood Boiling, Anger Management, Incendiary Fissures, Limitless Rage, and Bear Clan Berserker’s.

There are a few Uniques that are really nice to have in this build: Ring of Red Furor, Banished Lord’s Talisman, and Yen’s Blessing. When you’re in the endgame, you may shift to a build that uses Mantle of Mountain’s Fury, since it’s an incredible Unique.

