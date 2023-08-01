5 best Destiny 2 Solar Fragments for Warlocks

Destiny 2 presents an expansive universe for sci-fi fans to delve into, along with robust gunplay. One can choose from three intriguing class choices, namely Hunter, Titan, or Warlock. Each offers a unique gameplay experience, and fans can craft their own builds by leveraging the plethora of intertwining mechanics, one of which is Fragments.

Destiny 2 players can avail of myriad types of Fragments ranging from Stasis to Solar. These grant some amazing boosts and stat buffs that are instrumental in enhancing the character builds. Warlock fans inclined to know about the best Solar Fragments will benefit from this list.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

Ember of Blistering and four other great Destiny 2 Solar Fragments for Warlocks

1) Ember of Wonder

It enables one to create an additional orb of power (Image via Destiny 2)

The major draw for most Destiny 2 players is unleashing powerful supers, melee, and grenade attacks. Avid fans who wish to generate more orbs of power must opt for Ember of Wonder.

It aids players to generate an additional orb of power only if they rapidly slay multiple foes with the help of Solar Ignitions. Furthermore, it also grants some amount of Resilience.

This Fragment can be useful for those who prefer to partake in the game’s activities with a group of friends, as an orb of power can assist others in recharging their supers faster. Those unaware of Solar Ignitions can check out this guide highlighting the role of Scorch.

2) Ember of Blistering

It is ideal for players who use grenades more often (Image via Destiny 2)

Fans who resort to grenades more often than others can rely on Ember of Blistering. Beating adversaries with Solar Ignition offers a small amount of grenade energy. This is ideal for players opting for a niche grenade build for their Warlocks.

If used effectively, this Fragment can fully replenish the grenade charge. This depends on the number of foes a player manages to ignite. This Fragment can work well with Ember of Ashes, which enables one to apply additional Scorch stacks to their enemies.

Ember of Ashes is not only potent for Warlocks but also one of the best Solar Fragments for Titans. Ember of Blistering, on the other hand, is better utilized by Hunter and Warlock users who wish to leverage grenades. Fans can refer to this best solo Warlock build that also uses this Fragment.

3) Ember of Combustion

This Fragment creates a Firesprite (Image via Destiny 2)

Players planning an aggressive approach should consider Ember of Combustion for their Warlocks. It causes the foes slain by final blows from Solar supers to ignite, along with unleashing a Firesprite.

It can have a devastating area-of-effect impact on enemies by exploding the ones that get ignited. The probability of triggering a Firesprite coupled with an increase in Strength adds to the appeal of this Fragment.

While many of the supers are potent enough to deal with weaker enemies on their own, Ember of Combustion can assist in clearing out battlefields that pit one against a massive number of foes with ease.

4) Ember of Searing

One can avail of some melee energy (Image via Destiny 2)

Avid fans of Firesprite can also depend on Ember of Searing. This Solar Fragment not only triggers a Firesprite but also offers some amount of melee energy. This bonus can be availed only if one defeats enemies using Scorch.

Evidently, this Fragment is ideal for players targeting a melee-oriented build for their Warlocks. Apart from Warlock fans, those who prefer to play as Titans can also leverage this Fragment.

Additionally, Ember of Searing grants a small amount of boost to the Recovery stat. Thus, it makes the Fragment appealing to both aggressive and defensive players. Moreover, it is potent in both PvE and PvP. Those new to Destiny 2 can check out this article outlining the five best tips to improve at PvP.

5) Ember of Char

Players can unleash the Scorch effect (Image via Destiny 2)

Players can unleash chaos with the use of Ember of Char. It empowers the Solar Ignitions to inflict Scorch on the impacted adversaries. It implies that whenever an enemy explodes owing to being ignited, the enemies in its area of influence will accumulate some stacks of Scorch.

Fans aiming to go one step further can pair it up with Ember of Ashes to avail of additional Scorch stacks. Thus, one can wreak havoc in the battle by impacting multiple enemies in the arena.

While its effectiveness in PvP can be limited, one can greatly benefit from this Solar Fragment in myriad PvE activities. Apart from the aforementioned bonus, it also grants some amount of Discipline.

Destiny 2 fans are awaiting Season 22’s arrival, which can bring along some exciting content for them to partake in. Those excited about it can take a look at this list outlining the five best things to look forward to in Season 22.