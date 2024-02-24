The best early-game weapons in Skull and Bones serve a variety of purposes. You don’t always want the cannons on your ship to function the same way or to open fire with an identical type of ammunition. You might want to get the drop on someone from a distance or use something that isn’t a cannonball. So, we’ve been pouring over various armaments you can find in the game to figure out which ones you should consider first.

The best early-game weapons in Skull and Bones definitely come down to opinion and preference. Players who hate Ballista, for example, won’t be running those in their loadouts unless they absolutely have to. If you want some pieces of solid equipment, though, these are great options.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

What are the best early-game weapons in Skull and Bones?

1) Bombard II

Destruction rains from the heavens! Or from your cannons, more accurately (Image via Ubisoft)

The Bombard II is one of the best early-game weapons in Skull and Bones for its ability to shred through a group of targets at the same time. This title can certainly present situations where several ships are on your tail at once. In that case, load up some bombard bombs and open fire with this incredible weapon.

You unlock this incredibly early, at the Rover Infamy rank, so you won’t have to wait long to get it. The first rank already gave you access to the Bombard I, so it’s a solid upgrade from that. The Bombard II is a weapon that takes some skill, but it’s worth investing time in.

2) Long Gun II

Need range? Pop them from behind at a distance with this gun (Image via Ubisoft)

The Rover Infamy rank includes Long Gun II. I’m not the best captain on the high seas, so I need a weapon that is long-range. That’s one reason the Long Gun II is among the best early-game weapons in Skull and Bones for me. A 1,000m range is nothing to scoff at. Moreover, it adds some piercing damage on top of its normal one, so that’s even better.

It does have a long load time, though, so I would use it as an opening shot to get the jump on someone from a significant distance. It’s even better if you can sail behind cover after the shot, so you have time for potentially another one.

3) Demi-cannon II

Arguably the best close-range pick in the early game (Image via Ubisoft)

If you like getting up close and personal, finishing off your opponent, and boarding their ship, then a round or two from the Demi-cannon II is more than up to the task. Easily one of the best early-game weapons in Skull and Bones, it has a wide range and can easily target a few weak points on a vessel at once.

Another Rover-rank weapon, you can get it relatively early in the game. I’m a big fan of its 150% weak point damage, reload speed, and fire rate. If you’re going to invest in an early-game weapon in Skull and Bones, I think this is one of the best ones you could possibly have.

4) Culverin II

The Culverin II is the upgrade of Culverin I, making it a no-brainer (Image via Ubisoft)

You start with the Culverin I, so why not upgrade it early to the Culverin II? It is a solid, all-around useful Cannon. It’s a great pick for any position on your craft, and if you’re low on funds or plans, this is a versatile pickup.

It has a solid range (600m), does reliable damage (625), and has a reload speed of 6s. That makes it a great idea to craft while you’re working on other items for your ship. This is just a solid weapon, but it’s one that makes sense to have in your arsenal for the early game.

Check out our other Skull and Bones guides

Quickly raise your Infamy level in Skull and Bones || Is there land combat || Tips and tricks for beginners || 5 things to know about early game || Best items to sell || Manager of Palka Buta || Manager of Le Pont Muet ||