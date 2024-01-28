5 best Pals for watering in Palworld

Players have found that harvesting and milling require water and have been wondering what the best Pals for watering are. Since watering is the phenomenon where Pals produce water for use in places like farms, agriculture, and milling, it is an essential trait.

This article lists the best Pals for watering who can also be beneficial in other ways and make themselves a valuable addition to any player's gallery.

5 best Pals for watering that players can find in Palworld

1) Jormuntide

Jormuntide has the highest Watering trait level in Palworld at Level 4 (Image via Pocketpair, Inc. || MonkeyKingHero on Youtube)

Element: Dragon/Water

Dragon/Water Location: Southwest Lake of Investigator's Fork/ Can also be hatched from Dragon Egg.

Southwest Lake of Investigator's Fork/ Can also be hatched from Dragon Egg. Work Suitability: Watering Level 4

Watering Level 4 Weakness: Ice/Electric

Ice/Electric Partner Skill: Stormbringer Sea Dragon

This serpentine creature is one of the strongest Water-type Pals in Palworld, with many strong Dragon-type and Water-type attacks in its arsenal. Jormuntide has the trait Watering Level 4, the highest level possible, putting it on top of the list of best Pals for watering.

Its Partner Skill prevents stamina from depleting when players are mounted on Jormuntide and moving over water bodies.

2) Azurobe

This elegant-looking Pal was once hunted because its robe could detect poison (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Dragon/Water

Dragon/Water Location: On the southeastern island of the map. Can also be found North of Tower Ruins teleport point.

On the southeastern island of the map. Can also be found North of Tower Ruins teleport point. Work Suitability: Watering Level 3

Watering Level 3 Weakness: Ice/Electricity

Ice/Electricity Partner Skill: Waterwing Dance

Azurobe is known to be aggressive toward humanity owing to a bitter past, which makes it a hard Pal to catch. It boasts a strong arsenal of attacks and has the trait Watering Level 3, which is the second highest level possible, making it one of the best Pals for watering in Palworld.

Its Partner Skill lets players travel on water and apply water damage to targets when attacked while being mounted on Azurobe.

3) Relaxaurus

Relaxaurus is a cute Pal that is very helpful in working areas and raids (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Dragon/Water

Dragon/Water Location: Can be found all around the starting region.

Can be found all around the starting region. Work Suitability: Watering Level 2 and Transporting Level 1

Watering Level 2 and Transporting Level 1 Weakness: Ice/Electricity

Ice/Electricity Partner Skill: Hungry Missile

Players can benefit from Relaxaurus early in the game as they are readily available to catch and boast a strong inventory of skills. This is one of the best Pals for watering as it provides the traits Watering Level 2 and Transporting Level 1, which are extremely useful for new players.

Its Partner Skill allows players to launch a rapid-fire missile launcher when mounted on Relaxaurus.

4) Penking

Penking is a great Pal to have because it can work in many areas with a high level of productivity (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc./ LunarGaming Guides on Youtube)

Element: Ice/Water

Ice/Water Location: On the southeastern island of the map. Can also be found North of Tower Ruins teleport point.

On the southeastern island of the map. Can also be found North of Tower Ruins teleport point. Work Suitability: Watering Level 2, Handiwork Level 2, Cooling Level 2, Transporting Level 2, Mining Level 2

Watering Level 2, Handiwork Level 2, Cooling Level 2, Transporting Level 2, Mining Level 2 Weakness: Fire/Electricity

Fire/Electricity Partner Skill: Brave Sailor

This emperor penguin-looking creature is one of the harder Pals to catch as it is a formidable foe on the battlefield and a strong defender during base raids. Besides its strong attacks, a wide range of traits like Handiwork Level 2, Transporting Level 2, Watering Level 2, Mining Level 2, and Cooling Level 2 make Penking one of the best Pals for watering.

Its Partner Skill allows players to get more drops when defeating Fire-type Pals alongside Penking.

5) Suzaku Aqua

Suzaku is helpful for players as it offers a flying mount. (Image via Pocketpair, Inc. || WoW Quests on Youtube)

Element: Water

Water Location: Breeding Suzaku with Jormuntide. Can also be hatched from a Huge Damp Egg.

Breeding Suzaku with Jormuntide. Can also be hatched from a Huge Damp Egg. Work Suitability: Watering Level 3

Watering Level 3 Weakness: Electric

Electric Partner Skill: Wings of Water

Suzaku Aqua is one of the rarer Pals as they cannot be found but need to be bred or hatched. Boasting a roster of strong skills, Suzaku Aqua also has the Watering Level 3 trait, making it one of the best Pals for watering in Palworld, as this is the second highest level available.

Its Partner Skill allows water-type attacks to be enhanced when players are mounted on Suzaku Aqua.

Check out our other Palworld guides:

10 strongest Pals || Palworld tier list || All admin commands || How to get Huge Dragon Egg || All Palworld difficulty settings || All Tower locations || Fastest ways to level up