Best seasonal Deepsight weapon farm in Destiny 2 

Bungie has enabled daily Deepsight drops until the launch of Destiny 2 The Final Shape. Hence, players can craft seasonal weapons from all Lightfall entries, from Season of Defiance to Wish. Furthermore, these seasons are free for everyone, allowing players to double-dip on the grind.

This article will guide you through the most efficient process of farming the deepsight weapons each season, be it the prerequisites, seasonal activities, or simply focusing on the vendor.

Best Season of Defiance Deepsight farm in Destiny 2

Defiant weapon decoding page in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The fastest way to gather a Deepsight weapon from Season of Defiance per day is the Defiant Battlegrounds activity. Each run should take approximately 10 to 12 minutes to complete, and even quicker with optimized builds in a fireteam.

Defiant Battlegrounds in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Having the "Deepsight Decoding" upgrade in the War Table also helps, as it can get you two guaranteed red-bordered weapons for Focusing on weekly reset, followed by one red-border every day.

The recommended weapons for crafting in Season of Defiance include the Raconteur Stasis Bow, Perpetualis Strand Auto Rifle, and Regnant Grenade Launcher.

Best Season of the Deep Deepsight farm in Destiny 2

Deep Engram decoding (Image via Bungie)

There are two main methods to farm Deepsight weapons from Season of the Deep. One is the matchmade "Salvage" activity, which can take about 10 minutes depending on the time taken by each player completing different tasks. The other is "Deep Dive," which is skippable from the first encounter to the final boss.

A fireteam of three can stand in the first encounter of any Deep Dive, and let the timer run out. Then, the game will teleport everyone to the final boss room. This whole process will take approximately 10 minutes as well.

Salvage node in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Weapons to look out for from Season of the Deep include Targeted Redaction Void Hand Cannon, Until Its Return Strand Shotgun, and Thin Precipice Strand Vortex Sword.

Best Season of the Witch Deepsight farm in Destiny 2

Witch Engram focusing (Image via Bungie)

The best activity to run for Deepsight weapons is the Savathun's Spire. There are three encounter rooms minus the jumping puzzles, all of which can take approximately 10 minutes to complete. Each encounter room can vary with multiple runs.

Savathun's Spire (Image via Bungie)

The weapons you must focus on crafting include the Kept Confidence Strand Hand Cannon, The Eremite Solar Fusion Rifle, and the Semiotician Strand Rocket Launcher.

Best Season of the Wish Deepsight farm in Destiny 2

Riven's Lair (Image via Bungie)

The best activity to run for red-border weapons is the Riven's Lair. It takes approximately five minutes to complete, and running it every day will drop a guaranteed red-bordered random seasonal weapon. To take the farm up a notch, you can run The Coil, essentially a more challenging version of the Riven's Lair.

Wish Engram focusing (Image via Bungie)

The Coil presents four different tiers with increased difficulty, and a chance to drop multiple red-bordered weapons at the end of each tier.

The weapons you should focus on from Season of the Wish include the Scatter Signal Strand Fusion Rifle, Supercluster Strand Precision Slug Shotgun, and Subjunctive Arc Submachine Gun.

Check out other guides on this game from Sportskeeda:

5 best Rocket Launchers for PvE || Weekly reset ||This week at Xur ||Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall calendar ||Server status ||PvP build tier list ||PvE build tier list ||Everything to expect in 2024