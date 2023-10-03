5 best Trials of Osiris weapons in Destiny 2 (2023)

Trials of Osiris is the end-game content for players inside the PvP arena of Destiny 2. Although Trials wasn't in the best of states, things seem to have settled down over the last few seasons, as Bungie has released multiple tweaks in recent seasons to improve things. Also, every season comes with new weapons that make this activity more enticing for Guardians. Similar to previous seasons, in Season of the Witch, Bungie introduced six new weapons, including a fresh and a renewed one.

In this article, we'll go through five of the most unique and powerful Trials of Osiris weapons in Destiny 2. Remember, this list consists of some weapons that may not be available in the current week or season but can be focused by using the trials engram.

Igneous Hammer, The Immortal, and 3 other great Trials of Osiris weapons in Destiny 2

1) Igneous Hammer

Igneous Hammer in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Igneous Hammer is a solar 120 rpm hand cannon first introduced in the Season of the Chosen. On its launch, this aggressive frame hand cannon was an instant hit among Guardians because of its high impact and range stats. Although it was not available for farming for a long time, Bungie reintroduced this fan-favorite hand cannon with new perks in the Season of the Witch.

The best perks of Igneous Hammer for PvP include:

Hammer Forged Rifling for increased range.

Ricochet Rounds for increased range and stability.

Keep Away for increased reload, range, and accuracy when no targets are nearby.

Eye of the Storm for Handling and Accuracy boost at critical health.

If you want to farm a PvE-focused Igneous Hammer, you should go for:

Corkscrew Rifling for increased range, stability, and handling speed.

Ricochet Rounds for increased range and stability.

Rapid hit for increased stability and reload speed.

Incandescent for spreading scorch.

2) The Immortal

The Immortal in Destiny 2(Image via Bungie)

The Immortal is a Strand Submachine gun with a 720 RPM. With its aggressive frame and potent perk combo, this weapon is absurdly strong inside the PvP and PvE content of Destiny 2. Also, as a Strand weapon, it can synergize greatly with your newly found darkness power and make a unique loadout.

The best perks that players can get in the Immortal include:

Corkscrew Rifling for increased range, stability, and handling speed.

Ricochet Rounds for increased range and stability.

Rangefinder for increased effective Range and Zoom Magnification while aiming down sight.

Target Lock for increased damage while remaining on a target.

But if you want the Immortal for PvE, the best perk combinations will be:

Smallbore for increased range and stability.

Ricochet Rounds for increased range and stability.

Threat detector for increased reload, stability, and handling speed.

Hatchling for spawning Threadlings on precision or rapid kills.

3) The Messenger

The Messenger in Destiny 2(Image via Bungie)

Pulse rifles are among the most potent weapons inside PvP content, and the Messenger is no exception. The Messenger took the PvP world by storm when it was released. It came with perks like desperado and rapid hit, making it an instant hit among Guardians. Although this weapon is not available in this season's reward pool, you can still grab one by focusing your Trials of Osiris engrams.

The god-roll perks for PvP include:

Arrowhead Brake for increased Recoil and Handling.

Ricochet Rounds for increased range and stability.

Rapid hit for increased stability and reload speed.

Desperado for increased rate of fire on reload after kills.

You can also choose Rapid Hit and Kinetic Tremors for PvE, as those are the most viable rolls inside the PvE content of Destiny 2.

4) The Inquisitor

The Inquisitor in Destiny 2(Image via Bungie)

The Inquisitor is one of the newer additions to the Trials of Osiris reward pool. This new arc shotgun is one of the best Pinpoint Slug Frame shotguns available in the game because of its insane stats. It also comes with some great perks, which make it even more enticing for Guardians inside Crucible.

For Crucible, you can go for perks that include:

Corkscrew Rifling for increased range, stability, and handling speed.

Accurized Rounds for increased range.

Perpetual Motion for bonus Stability, Handling, and Reload speed while in motion.

Opening Shot for improved accuracy and range on the opening shot of attack.

If you want to craft a PvE-focused Inquisitor, go with Fourth Time's the Charm and Golden Tricorn in Destiny 2.

5) Shayura's Wrath

Shayura's Wrath in Destiny 2(Image via Bungie)

Before the era of the Immortal, Shayura's Wrath was the crown jewel of a PvP SMG loadout. With an excellent perk pool, this Void SMG shines in both PvP and PvE content inside Destiny 2. However, to obtain this right now, you must go to Saint-14 in Tower and grab one using the Focused Decoding section.

If you want to excel in PvP with Shayura's Wrath, the best perk combinations will be:

Hammer Forged Rifling for increased range.

Accurized Rounds for increased range.

Dynamic Sway Reduction for increased stability and accuracy while holding down the trigger.

Kill Clip for increased damage.

As it's a Void SMG, you can also use it to make great void builds by choosing perks like Killing Wind and Adrenaline Junky.