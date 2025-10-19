Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Day 12 checklist guide

The daily grind continues in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance, as players enter the 12th day since the game's launch. Everyone is hard at work, especially when it comes to building their character for the ultra endgame activities. For this, tuning in daily and checking off a few things off the task list is important. The main story quest for 1.0 is done for now, as everyone waits for the next chapter.

This article lists everything you must do in Day 12 of BPSR.

Everything you must do in Day 12 of Blue Protocol: Star Resonance

Here is a list of things to do in Day 12 of BPSR:

Refine to Level 6 on all gear slots.

Level all Emblem nodes equally.

Advance one active skill to Tier 5.

Complete Trial Path Floor 21 for Talent Points.

Use a total of 64 Talent Points by the end of Day 12. The level cap is 59.

Guild check-in and Cargo missions.

1) Refine gear

Refine gear in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance (Image via A Plus)

Refine all your gear slots to +6. You will have the purple shards for upgrade chance, called Moss Mech Shards. We recommend not using them, and holding them off only until you do not hit a 100% chance with the blue Buri Mech Shards.

2) Upgrade Emblem nodes

Upgrade your Emblem nodes equally, which will help you unlock the Emblem Core faster.

3) Advance skills

Advancing Tier of active skills (Image via A Plus)

Advance one your active abilities to Tier 5, preferably the one that dishes out the most damage or is the one with more use to you.

4) Use Talent Points

Passive tree skill (Image via A Plus)

By the end of Day 12, you should be sitting with 64 Points spent in the Talent tree. Remember to run the Trial Path Floor 21 for the extra two Points, and hit the level cap of 59.

5) Guild check-in and Cargo

Fish for a few minutes and head to your Guild Center. Here, speak with the main NPC in the middle for check-in. Lastly, interact with the Cargo vendor to turn in the fish you farmed, and get rewards.

