Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Day 6 checklist guide 

The sixth daily reset in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance brings in a handful of new tasks. While the checklist for Day 6 isn't that long, players still have to cover some hefty tasks before the next reset. The community has officially entered the Legendary sandbox, as multiple gear pieces of the yellow tier can be equipped for more Ability Score.
This article lists everything worth doing in Day 6 of Blue Protocol: Star Resonance.
Day 6 checklist in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance
Here is a list of things you can do in Day 6 of BPSR:
- Complete main story quest.
- Complete side stories to hit the level cap of 47.
- Upgrade skills to Level 18.
- Defeat Iron Fang World Boss for Legendary Bracelets Left and Right.
- By the end of Day 6, you will be sitting with 46 Talent Points in total.
- Check-in within your Guild Center.
1) Complete MSQ
Complete the main story quest of Day 6 until Episode 4 Part 1.
2) Complete side quests until level cap
Complete side quests and daily missions via the seasonal hub for increased EXP. The level cap for Day 6 is Level 47.
3) Upgrade skills
Upgrade all of your active abilities to Level 18 using the basic Luno currency.
4) Iron Fang
Open up the Monster Hunt page for the Iron Fang world boss, and track to its location. Defeat the boss multiple times for your Left and Right Bracelets.
5) Talent Points
By the end of Day 6, make sure you have invested 46 Talent Points on your passive tree. Star Chests and Alloy Shard chests grants the materials you want.
6) Guild check-in
Enter your Guild Center from the Guild option within your menu, and then check-in by interacting with the primary NPC near the entrance.
Additionally, you can fish and then turn those in for your Cargo mission within the Guild Center. This can be done daily, so make sure to get plenty of fish after completing this daily.
