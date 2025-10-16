Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Day 9 checklist guide

The Day 9 reset in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance increases the level cap of players even further, all while unlocking new Dungeons and gear pieces. The servers are not too far from the ultra endgame, as almost every slot is supposed to be holding a Legendary piece for a build. After a week of farming and pushing through the story, players have almost unlocked the whole game, with a few more steps to go.

Ad

This article lists everything you can do in Day 9 of Blue Protocol: Star Resonance.

Everything to do in Day 9 of Blue Protocol: Star Resonance

Dragon Claw Valley in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance (Image via A Plus)

Here is a list of things you should do with the Day 9 reset in BPSR:

Ad

Trending

Finish main story quest.

Finish side missions and daily tasks from seasonal hub to reach the cap of 56.

Upgrade all skills to level 26.

Use a total of 57 Talent Points by the end of Day 9.

Farm for Left Legendary Bracelet from Dragon Claw Valley Hard Dungeon, and defeat the Iron Fang World Boss as well for the Right Bracelet.

Guild check-in.

Run Unstable space twice.

Refine all your gear slots to +5.

1) Main story

Ad

Complete Episode 5 Part 2 of the story until you are time-gated again. Note that this quest will mark the final pieces of main story content until a new chapter releases in the future. Any release date for future missions remain unknown.

2) Side quests and daily tasks

Complete all available side quests and daily tasks for increased EXP. The daily tasks can be found within the seasonal hub. The level cap in Day 9 is 56.

Ad

3) Upgrade active skills

Upgrade all your active skills to level 26. You should have enough of the basic currency, Luno, to do this.

4) Left and Right Legendary Bracelets

Farm for the Left Legendary Bracelet from the Chaotic Realm Hard, Dragon Claw Valley. For the Right Legendary Bracelet, farm the Iron Fang World boss. Open up the Monster Hunt menu to track its location on the map.

5) Guild check-in

Check into the Guild Center and speak with the primary vendor to get a small amount of Tokens. Next, speak with the Cargo Vendor and turn in your Life Skill materials for rewards. As usual, fishing is the way to go here.

Ad

Check out our other articles on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More